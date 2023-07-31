What's Hot

Ed Sheeran Dodges Insults As He Serves Up Hot Dogs At Iconic Chicago Restaurant

The Wieners Circle, an establishment known for its food and harsh language, said Sheeran was "too proper and friendly" at the famed hot dog stand.
Ed Sheeran dropped by an iconic, foul-mouthed Chicago restaurant as he served up hot dogs amid a sea of insults on Saturday.

Sheeran, in a video shared to his Instagram, stepped behind the counter of The Wieners Circle as he served fans before his Soldier Field concert.

The video shows one worker hurling a string of expletives at the restaurant’s crowd while Sheeran laughed off the insults.

“This place is legendary [in] Chicago for serving hot dogs and insulting their customers. I loved it,” wrote Sheeran of the experience.

The restaurant, in a social media post, referred to Sheeran as their “favorite bloke” and insulted the hitmaker over his job performance.

“Our newest trainee @edsheeran has a lot to learn, he’s way too proper and friendly,” the restaurant wrote.

The famed hot dog stand also made a witty sign to go along with the “Eyes Closed” singer-songwriter’s appearance.

“Do you want Edchup with that,” the sign read.

Sheeran, who said he prefers English hot dogs over those in America, served fans in the Windy City prior to a record-breaking show over the weekend.

Soldier Field shared that Sheeran’s stop on his +–=÷× (Mathematics) Tour marked the largest concert ever at the stadium, breaking the venue’s attendance record with 73,000 people in attendance.

Sheeran also played a concert for what he called a “pin drop silence crowd” on his supplemental - (Subtract) Tour at the Chicago Theatre on Friday.

