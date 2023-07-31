Ed Sheeran Dodges Insults As He Serves Up Hot Dogs At Iconic Chicago Restaurant

Ed Sheeran dropped by an iconic, foul-mouthed Chicago restaurant as he served up hot dogs amid a sea of insults on Saturday.

Sheeran, in a video shared to his Instagram, stepped behind the counter of The Wieners Circle as he served fans before his Soldier Field concert.

Advertisement

The video shows one worker hurling a string of expletives at the restaurant’s crowd while Sheeran laughed off the insults.

“This place is legendary [in] Chicago for serving hot dogs and insulting their customers. I loved it,” wrote Sheeran of the experience.

The restaurant, in a social media post, referred to Sheeran as their “favorite bloke” and insulted the hitmaker over his job performance.

“Our newest trainee @edsheeran has a lot to learn, he’s way too proper and friendly,” the restaurant wrote.

Advertisement

The famed hot dog stand also made a witty sign to go along with the “Eyes Closed” singer-songwriter’s appearance.

“Do you want Edchup with that,” the sign read.

Serving up some fun in Chicago 🌭@TheWienerCircle pic.twitter.com/FnRtxNraGQ — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) July 30, 2023

Ed Sheeran serving Chicago dogs at @TheWienerCircle 🌭

(Credit: Rebecca Lehman and Lily Roter) @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/IROdx7H4OP — Elyssa Kaufman (@ElyssaKaufman) July 29, 2023

Sheeran, who said he prefers English hot dogs over those in America, served fans in the Windy City prior to a record-breaking show over the weekend.

Soldier Field shared that Sheeran’s stop on his +–=÷× (Mathematics) Tour marked the largest concert ever at the stadium, breaking the venue’s attendance record with 73,000 people in attendance.

Advertisement