New York Subway Singer Joined By Ed Sheeran Mid-Song: 'You Just Made My Day'

Mike Yung was singing Sheeran's song "Eyes Closed" when the star himself strolled on over.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

You know what makes an Ed Sheeran cover even better? A surprise appearance from Ed Sheeran.

In a video shared by the Instagram account @subwaycreatures, New York City singer Mike Yung is seen belting out Sheeran’s new hit “Eyes Closed” at the Church Avenue station in Brooklyn. Moments later, Sheeran himself approaches from behind and joins in.

“Oh wow,” Yung says, embracing Sheeran. “You just made my day.”

“I fucking love you,” Sheeran tells him.

After finishing the song together, Sheeran sweetened the deal, offering Yung two tickets to his show.

“Thanks for the tickets bro the show was amazing,” Yung wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

The British singer performed songs from his upcoming album at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on Monday.

Yung has gone viral several times for his performances from New York subway stations. In 2017, he competed on Season 12 of “America’s Got Talent” and made it to the semifinals. He performed Sheeran’s hit “Thinking Out Loud” in the quarterfinals; a clip of him singing the same song in a subway station has been viewed over 5 million times.

Sheeran’s new album, “Subtract,” drops May 5.

