Ed Sheeran On Olivia Rodrigo: 'The World Needs A New Avril Lavigne'

What the hell?

Many fans of Olivia Rodrigo and Avril Lavigne weren’t thrilled when Ed Sheeran compared the two artists in an interview with the radio show “Most Requested Live.”

“I love Olivia Rodrigo,” Sheeran said on the show Sunday. “I don’t know if she would like this comparison, but I’ve been saying for years the world needs a new Avril Lavigne.”

“You know, like a girl who rocks out and writes the song, and she’s 17, and she’s fantastic,” the “Shape of You” crooner added.

Both women came out with their smash-hit debut singles — Lavigne’s “Complicated” in 2002 and Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” in January — in their late teens. Both artists also write their own music.

But when Sheeran’s remark made its way to Twitter after his interview, many of Rodrigo and Lavigne’s fans pointed out that both female artists are individuals, and that Lavigne is still releasing music.

olivia rodrigo is olivia rodrigo. There’s only one avril lavigne and she’s releasing a new pop punk album this summer pic.twitter.com/mOY77Vta7C — sk8er 🏳️‍🌈 (@headabovewter) June 27, 2021

the world wants one female artist and everyone else is the new version of the same female artist https://t.co/k2iiKIpu7b — anya (@swftsfilms) June 28, 2021

i think he’s just saying that her music sounds like avril’s old ones not that she’s replacing her 😭 https://t.co/qYIeLSDjoq — lincey 🇧🇪 euro era🧣 (@reputari) June 28, 2021

can we normalize stop making someone the "new ___" and let them be their own artist instead of comparing everything they do with someone who came before them https://t.co/6SfajqTV4a — squid || fan account 🪐☄️ (@greedymotivez) June 27, 2021

Why do men always compare women — My Name Is James (@_JamesGtfo) June 27, 2021

Literally Avril still exists and still does music.. like i mean how would you feel if someone said "we need a new ed sheeran" ? — sammy ▽ (@noticesammy) June 27, 2021

Although Sheeran’s comment may have come off as unfairly pigeonholing both women, other people on Twitter have also made the comparison — even before he said anything.

“Finally heard Olivia Rodrigo on the radio for the 1st time. Literally thought it was Avril Lavigne,” one tweeter said last Tuesday.