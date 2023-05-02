What's Hot

Ed Sheeran Threatens To Quit Music If He Loses 'Insulting' Infringement Suit

The "Thinking Out Loud" singer is being sued for the song's likeness to "Let's Get It On" by Marvin Gaye.
Kelby Vera

Senior Reporter

Ed Sheeran’s frustration was clear when took the stand during his copyright infringement trial on Monday.

The pop singer is being sued by the estate of one of soul legend Marvin Gaye’s co-writers, who is claiming Sheeran’s 2014 single “Thinking Out Loud” is a rip-off of the classic “Let’s Get It On.”

While on the stand, Sheeran even threatened to quit music if the court rules against him, per the Daily Mail.

“If that happens, I’m done, I’m stopping,” he told his lawyer Ilene Farkas while under oath.

Ed Sheeran performs during the 52nd annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage festival in New Orleans, Louisiana, on April 29. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)
The “Photograph” songwriter said he was offended by the accusations, telling the court, “I find it really insulting to devote my whole life to being a performer and a songwriter and have someone diminish it.”

Sheeran later accused the plaintiff’s lawyer Robert Frank of undercutting his achievements, saying, “You’re trying to diminish my success. ‘Thinking Out Loud’ was my first Grammy.” Sheeran has a total of four Grammys.

Last week, the plaintiff’s legal team presented what they called their “smoking gun” ― a video of Sheeran performing a flawless mashup of his song and the Gaye track during a concert.

In response, the singer testified, “If I’d done what you’re accusing me of doing, I’d be an idiot to stand onstage in front of 20,000 people [and do that].”

Both Sheeran’s and Gaye’s music have been embroiled in previous copyright controversies.

A U.K. court ruled in Sheeran’s favor last year after he was accused of plagiarizing his song “Shape of You.”

Gaye’s estate, which is not involved in the current suit, won a 2015 case against Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams for their song “Blurred Lines’” uncanny likeness to “Got to Give It Up.”

