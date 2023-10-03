Ed Sheeran Couldn't See Straight After Smoking Pot With Snoop Dogg

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Ed Sheeran has a hazy recollection of his time smoking pot with Snoop Dogg.

The “Bad Habits” singer admitted to getting so stoned he couldn’t see while hanging out with the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper during a recent concert in Melbourne, Australia.

Talking about the experience on the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast, Sheeran said he couldn’t pass up an opportunity to chill with Snoop, even though the singer said he doesn’t “really smoke at all.”

Advertisement

“I was in the dressing room and they’re just [smoking] blunt for blunt for blunt for blunt, and I’m like, I guess at some point during the night I have to, just to be like, ‘I smoked with Snoop Dogg,’” he recalled.

Once one of the blunts found its way to Sheeran, he decided to partake.

Ed Sheeran says he couldn't see straight after smoking a blunt with Snoop Dogg. Getty

“He was like, ‘Do you want some?’ and I was like, ‘Now’s the time.’ We were having a good conversation,” recalled Sheeran.

It seems the singer got a little bit too confident about his smoking skills during the session though.

Advertisement

As Sheeran remembered, “So I have a bit, and I was like, ‘I don’t feel too bad. This is good.’ Then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more.”

“I just remember looking at him and being like, ‘I can’t see right now,’” the “Photograph” singer confessed.

While Sheeran isn’t exactly a pro pot smoker, he does love a pint of beer now and again.