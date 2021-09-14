Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Walked Into A Pub And What Happened Was No Joke

Taylor Swift flew totally under the radar during a pre-coronavirus pandemic visit to an English pub with Ed Sheeran.

Sheeran took Swift ― one of the most famous singers on the planet ― to his local pub near his home in Suffolk and no one noticed, the pop star told British radio station KISS FM this week.

“It was like a week later that the person behind the bar was like, ‘Did you bring Taylor Swift in here last week?’” the “Bad Habits” singer recalled.

It was a different story when Sheeran showed up with British rap star Stormzy, though.

“It was one of those ones where the locals were trying to be funny with him but it just ended up being like, ‘Oh no, can you not say that, please,’” he said.

See the Sheeran interview here: