Maine GOP Congressional Candidate Compares Lobster Regulations To Child Rape

At a lobster industry rally Wednesday in Portland, a Republican candidate for Maine’s 1st Congressional District compared federal rules aimed at protecting the endangered right whale to sex crimes against children.

“NOAA wants to rape you and your family, and they’re saying ‘pick a child,’” said GOP hopeful Ed Thelander, referring to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “You don’t negotiate with a rapist, and that’s what’s happening.”

A clip of Thelander’s comments, posted to Twitter by the Maine Democratic Party, shows a small crowd react with total silence. A man holding a yellow sign reading “Don’t Tread on ME Lobster” visibly cringes at the candidate’s remark.

Advertisement

The Maine Democratic Party condemned Thelander’s comparison as “disgusting and unproductive.”

“Comments like these show he’s unfit for office,” the party wrote.

There are serious issues with NOAA that are hurting the lobster industry, but this comparison from GOP candidate Ed Thelander is disgusting and unproductive. Comments like these show he’s unfit for office. #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/PnPh3DFTmC — Maine Democrats (@MaineDems) October 12, 2022

Thelander, a former Navy SEAL, is vying to unseat Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree. The two candidates are set to debate for the first time Wednesday night.

Thelander’s campaign did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

The Portland rally was held to protest what organizers described as “devastating rules and regulations on Maine’s lobster industry” and to call on the state’s attorney general to sue NOAA. Among other things, the agency is planning to limit to the number of vertical lobster lines in Maine waters and implement new seasonal zone restrictions in an effort to protect right whales, whose populations have plummeted in recent decades.