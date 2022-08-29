‘Stranger Things’ Reunion Selfie Of Show’s Most Unlikely Duo Drives Fans Wild

“Stranger Things” fans hoping to see more of Eddie Munson and Chrissy Cunningham got what they wished for... sort of.

Caution: Spoilers ahead.

Grace Van Dien, who plays Chrissy, shared a photo of herself with Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie:

hellcheer says hi from our lunch break 👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/MmuZ1mPZ55 — Grace Van Dien (@GraceVanDien) August 26, 2022

It seems likely the image is from the Aug. 25-28 Fan Expo Canada, where they were both on the bill, along with several other “Stranger Things” stars.

Fans of the show celebrated the reunion of the duo from season four’s opening episode, where Chrissy, the “queen of Hawkins High,” turns to Eddie “the freak” for drugs to help overcome headaches and nightmares (later revealed to be the work of the show’s new villain, Vecna).

The two characters formed an unlikely bond during their brief time on screen together, leading to “Edssy” shipping. Or as Van Dien put it, “hellcheer,” a mix of Eddie’s Hellfire Club (his Dungeons & Dragons crew) and Chrissy’s role as head cheerleader.

Quinn was asked earlier this summer if he thought Eddie ever stood a chance with Chrissy.

“Eddie would have to step on Jason’s shoes pretty intensely,” Quinn told Netflix’s Tadum website, referring to Chrissy’s boyfriend. But he added: “It would be lovely if there was a world in which [they could] be a pretty uncouth couple at Hawkins High that I think might shake things up a little bit.”

Instead, Chrissy became Vecna’s first victim in an unforgettable scene Quinn thought was so “fucking horrible” he was sure it would be cut.

It wasn’t.

And of course, Eddie himself ― falsely smeared in Hawkins as a murderer who killed Chrissy in a Satanic ritual ― went out a hero with his legendary Upside Down version of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.”

“Chrissy, this is for you,” he said at the start of “the most metal concert in the history of the world.”

In July, Van Dien shared some “hellcheer” fan art showing Eddie and Chrissy “in another universe,” alive and graduating together: