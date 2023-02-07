What's Hot

Eagles' Darius Slay Ignites Geography Controversy At Super Bowl Opening Night

Russia 'Unlikely' To Build Up Forces Needed To Affect Ukraine War Outcome Soon, UK Says

I Thought Uncovering My Father's Deepest Secrets Would Make Us Closer. I Was Wrong.

People Are Dying Over Reese Witherspoon And Ashton Kutcher’s Stiff Red Carpet Photos

Travis And Jason Kelce's Mother Makes Sweetest Gesture At Super Bowl Opener

This Easy Trick Will Help You Complete A Task You've Been Putting Off

Seth Meyers Points Out Chinese Balloon's Biggest Flaw

20 Funny Tweets About Kids' Strange Birthday Party Themes

It's Criminal To Put Beans In Your Chili If You Live In This State

Marjorie Taylor Greene Roasted For 'Unholy' Gripe About Sam Smith And Kim Petras

Opinion: There Is Nowhere Safe When You’re Black

The Rudest Things You Can Say To A Pregnant Person

EntertainmentSeth Meyers Off Broadwayheckler

Eddie Izzard Recalls How She Shot Down A Heckler With 1 Tiny Word

The British comedian gave Seth Meyers a master class in handling rude audience members.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

|

British comedian Eddie Izzard on Monday schooled Seth Meyers in the art of silencing hecklers. (Watch the video below.)

The two were discussing Izzard’s climb from street venues to clubs, where Izzard said audiences are more demanding. And more obnoxious.

“I knew I was getting good when somebody heckled me once and said, ‘Say something funny.’ And I went ‘no,’” Izzard said. “And they just carried on. And I thought, whoa, my confidence is high.”

Izzard recalled deflecting rude outbursts of spectators by concocting fictional scenarios about them. For instance, she would tell the audience that “Kenny” has many problems and that a doctor recommended Kenny shout things out for therapy. The heckler would predictably resume in five minutes or so, prompting Izzard to say, “Well done, Kenny.” Even if another heckler emerged, Izzard would often blame “Kenny” for comic effect.

“It’s a lovely little technique to use,” she said.

Fast-forward to 12:00 for Izzard’s primer on heckler handling.

The “Ocean’s Twelve” and “Ocean’s Thirteen” star is currently on the off-Broadway stage acting every part of a solo “Great Expectations.”

She has the endurance for it. In 2021, she ran 32 marathons in 31 days on a treadmill for charity.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community