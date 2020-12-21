Eddie Izzard To Use 'She' And 'Her' Pronouns: 'It Feels Very Positive'

British actor and comedian Eddie Izzard declared that she will use the pronouns “she” and “her” from now on.
“This is the first program I’ve asked if I can be ‘she’ and ‘her,” the “Ocean’s Twelve” and “Ocean’s Thirteen” actor said in a clip of Sky Arts’ “Portrait Artist of the Year” posted Sunday. “This is a little transition period.”
Izzard, one of the portrait subjects of the show, added that “it feels great because people just assume that they just know me from before ... but I’m gender fluid. I just want to be based in girl mode from now on.”
“It feels very positive,” added Izzard, who co-starred with Minnie Driver in the FX series “The Riches.”
The Human Rights Campaign tweeted support, writing: “Thanks for allowing us on this adventure with you, Eddie, and for encouraging others to live their life openly and authentically!”
Izzard, an LGBTQ rights advocate, told the Windy City Times previously:
“I have boy mode and girl mode. I am kind of gender fluid. I want to express both sides of myself, which has always been there. I am a tomboy and tomgirl kind of person.”
Izzard, 58, recently announced a “Run For Hope” charity endeavor for all 31 days in January in which she will run a marathon on the treadmill and then perform a standup gig.