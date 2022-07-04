Eddie Munson's Badass 'Stranger Things' Moment Sets The Internet On Fire

Eddie Munson promised “the most metal concert in the history of the world” in “Stranger Things 4” Volume 2... and he delivered.

Caution: Mild spoilers ahead.

But without giving away too much, Eddie (Joseph Quinn) and Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) are sent into the Upside Down as part of the gang’s plan to take on the villain Vecna.

The two need to distract the “demobats” guarding Creel House ― and true to character, Eddie does it by breaking out his electric guitar.

Advertisement

“It’s like she was destined for an alternate dimension,” Munson says, admiring his guitar in the grim gray world of the Upside Down.

Then, he takes his guitar to the roof of his trailer and launches into “Master of Puppets,” the title track from Metallica’s 1986 masterpiece, with lyrics that perfectly match the moment:

“Master of Puppets,” incidentally, came out March 3, 1986. That’s just weeks before the setting of “Stranger Things 4,” proving that Eddie’s a true fan.

Advertisement

Already, “Master of Puppets” has seen a surge in plays, and is currently #21 on Spotify’s U.S. charts, less than three days after the show premiered.

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo said on Instagram that his son, Tye, provided additional guitar for the big moment.

“That’s my boy! Proud of ya Tye!” he wrote, adding that longtime Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett helped out.

Advertisement

Fans on social media hailed Qunn’s turn as Munson the “most metal” moment:

he played the “master of puppets” by metallica — the most metal concert in the history of the world. eddie munson, an icon and hero. #StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings4Vol2 pic.twitter.com/yqfl6beeHL — mary (@jerushalorenzo) July 1, 2022

i will NEVER stop talking about eddie munson’s guitar GOD moment #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/10xeTpOQcH — eddie munson supremacy | stranger things spoilers (@hellfireIover) July 3, 2022

master of puppets - metallica, on the guitar of eddie munson, stranger things, season 4, episode 9 pic.twitter.com/bd18VsOuGN — h. 📼 (@littlelightwill) July 2, 2022

EDDIE MUNSON. IS AN ICON. HES A LEGEND. HE IS THE MOMENT #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/gDQTWQYiSz — jose (@joseftmendes) July 1, 2022

Advertisement