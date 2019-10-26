Former President Barack Obama surprised actor Eddie Murphy with his questioning when the pair met in 2015, the “Dolemite Is My Name” star revealed on Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

Murphy recalled talking with Obama after receiving the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The former commander-in-chief just wanted to know whether he was returning to perform stand-up comedy and what rinse he used for his hair.

“I was like, what?” Murphy told host Stephen Colbert.

“It’s a great picture I have of me talking to him in the White House, and we’re like talking, and it looks like we’re having this thing, and at that moment he’s going ‘so, what kind of rinse do you use?’” added Murphy, who is returning with a stand-up tour in 2020.

Find out how Murphy responded in the interview below: