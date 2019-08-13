Eddie Murphy Powers Comeback Bid In 'Dolemite Is My Name' Trailer

To say the last few years have been a slow period for Eddie Murphy would be an understatement.

But the actor and comedian, whose last major film success was 2010′s “Shrek Forever After,” appears to be mounting a comeback ― and it looks like his new Netflix movie due out this fall will be a critical component of that. A trailer for “Dolemite Is My Name” dropped Monday, featuring the former “Beverly Hills Cop” star and “Saturday Night Live” trouper as real-life blaxploitation star Rudy Ray Moore. (See the preview below.)

Moore, a comic, turned the stage persona of a kung fu-fighting pimp into his memorable 1975 screen turn as “Dolemite.”

“Dolemite is my name and fucking up motherfuckers is my game,” Murphy’s Moore declares.

There are lots of fine ’70s touches in the clip, not to mention fun appearances by Wesley Snipes, Keegan-Michael Key and others.

With a sequel to “Coming to America” in the works and a multimillion-dollar payday awaiting Murphy for a potential standup return on Netflix, the 58-year-old is poised to perhaps become a showbiz big shot once again.