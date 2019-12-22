Eddie Murphy Taunts Bill Cosby In 'SNL' Monologue: 'Who's America's Dad NOW?'

Eddie Murphy bounced back to “Saturday Night Live” to host for the first time in 35 years changed but still the same as the audience chanted his name.

“This is the last episode of 2019, but if you’re black, this is the first episode since I left,” boasted the “Dolomite Is My Name” star.

“So much has changed,” he added. “I actually had a new baby” — the 58-year-old dad’s tenth child. “My kids are pretty much my whole life now.”

Then the zinger: “If you would have told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in prison, even I would have took that bet. Who is America’s dad now?” he added, mocking Cosby.

Tracy Morgan and former “SNL” cast members Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle joined him on stage along with Kenan Thompson. Rock quipped that he “wouldn’t have missed this for the world! My kids love Lizzo” — the night’s musical guest.

