Eddie Murphy Says He's Doing A Standup Tour

Eddie Murphy is bringing the laughs again.

The comedian said he’s launching a stand-up comedy tour in 2020.

“Next year I’m gonna tour, do some standup,” he said recently on the Netflix podcast “Present Company.”

Murphy didn’t provide details of the tour, but joked that he was ready to get off the couch. He said the timing was right, given the buzz for his new film “Dolemite Is My Name,” in which he plays real-life ’70s blaxploitation star and comic Rudy Ray Moore. The Netflix film premieres at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.

“I wanted to have a movie that was really, really funny,” he said.

Deadline on Wednesday reported details of the interview, which was posted last month.

In July, TMZ reported that Murphy was also negotiating with Netflix to do a series of specials.

Murphy, 58, is guest-hosting “Saturday Night Live” on Dec. 21 in his first full appearance on the show since 1984, when he was a cast member. The comic is also set to appear in a “Coming To America” sequel.