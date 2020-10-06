U.S. NEWS

Classic Rock Stars Honor Eddie Van Halen With Twitter Tributes

Sammy Hagar said the guitarist's death left him "heartbroken and speechless."

Eddie Van Halen’s innovative music made a powerful impression on millions.

So it’s not surprising that his death on Tuesday at the age of 65 brought out the Twitter tributes from many of his fellow musicians.

Among those who paid tribute to the guitar legend was former bandmate Sammy Hagar, who said the news left him “heartbroken and speechless.”

Other artists also honored Van Halen on Twitter....

