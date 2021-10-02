Trump Still Has To Face The Music On 'Electric Avenue' Copyright Lawsuit

“Electric Avenue” was written in 1983 by Grant, a Guyanese-British singer, about the 1981 Brixton race riots.

“They have sought to encapsulate my intellectual property into derogatory political rhetoric, further encapsulated in a video production that can only be construed at best as being wicked, thereby causing me considerable emotional distress,” Grant said last year.

Trump’s motion to dismiss claimed that he had a right to “Electric Avenue” because it had been “transformed” for another use other than to disseminate or sell the music.