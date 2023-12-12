The Real-Life Gifts Ours Editors Are Buying (And Wanting)

Oura

An Oura Horizon ring to track sleep and activity

"A loved one of mine is obsessed with tracking their sleep, and they're a side-sleeper — so their attempts to track sleep with their Apple Watch haven't been very comfortable, what with their watch jamming into their ribs all night. After speaking with our Wellness editor (an avid Oura user) and testing one out myself, I'm really impressed with the Oura ring's ability to track detailed aspects of your activity and sleep, including keeping tabs on your blood-oxygen levels. It can even monitor your stress levels and detect (through your body temperature) if you're about to get sick.



"A few things to keep in mind: An Oura ring needs to be sized to a person's hand, and it needs to be done perfectly in order for it to work correctly. So you may want to order the sizing kit now to prepare ahead.



"Secondly, keep in mind that all the amazing tracking abilities require use of the app, which costs $5.99 per month (the first month is free) — so if you gift an Oura ring to someone, they'll be on the hook to pay for that (unless you're extremely generous).



"Lastly, the ring comes in several colors (silver, black, 'stealth,' brushed titanium, gold and rose gold), and the price varies depending which you choose." — Kristen Aiken, Head of Life and Commerce