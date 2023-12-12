The Real-Life Gifts Ours Editors Are Buying (And Wanting)

We’ve made our list and checked it twice (thrice if you count the copy editor.)
A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Polaroid-Originals-I-Type-Instant-Camera/dp/B085PL3YD2?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=65735b3ae4b08a04752a2858%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Polaroid camera" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65735b3ae4b08a04752a2858" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Polaroid-Originals-I-Type-Instant-Camera/dp/B085PL3YD2?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=65735b3ae4b08a04752a2858%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Polaroid camera</a>, <a href="https://www.dpbolvw.net/click-100345797-11554337?sid=65735b3ae4b08a04752a2858&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fugg-scuffette-ii-water-resistant-slipper%2Fproduct%2F107219" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ugg slippers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65735b3ae4b08a04752a2858" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.dpbolvw.net/click-100345797-11554337?sid=65735b3ae4b08a04752a2858&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fugg-scuffette-ii-water-resistant-slipper%2Fproduct%2F107219" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Ugg slippers</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/P-F-Candle-Co-Persimmon-Standard/dp/B0CG2JJG7W?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=65735b3ae4b08a04752a2858%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="P.F. Candle Co candle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65735b3ae4b08a04752a2858" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/P-F-Candle-Co-Persimmon-Standard/dp/B0CG2JJG7W?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=65735b3ae4b08a04752a2858%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">P.F. Candle Co candle</a> and <a href="https://www.maisonabsinthe.com/maison-dupre-porcelain-match-strike/" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Maison DuPr&#xE9; matches" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65735b3ae4b08a04752a2858" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.maisonabsinthe.com/maison-dupre-porcelain-match-strike/" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Maison DuPré matches</a>.
A Polaroid camera, Ugg slippers, P.F. Candle Co candle and Maison DuPré matches.

While we’re all too old to write a letter to Santa, members of the HuffPost newsroom are definitely not too old to share our lists of everything we’re eyeing this holiday season. From instant cameras to bacon-scented dog toys, we rounded up everyone’s ideas and wish lists for gift-giving this year.

Some of these editor’s picks are gifts we’re planning to give, some are gifting slam-dunks from years past and some are gifts we hope to get this year (wink, wink). All of them also make great self-presents, if you, too, are in need of a fancy hand-poured candle, dainty gold jewelry or fuzzy slippers.

1
J. Crew
Striped pajamas from J.Crew
"I need to get my hands on these striped reddish pajamas. They are reminiscent of the ones my American Girl Molly doll wore when I was a kid and that is reason enough to snag them! They couldn't be sweeter, come in two colors and are available in sizes XXS–3X. I'm a big fan of J.Crew pajamas — they are super comfortable, have a really classic silhouette that feels fancy without breaking the bank and are well-made enough to last several seasons." — Lourdes Uribe, senior shopping writer
$59.50 at J. Crew
2
Dermstore
Elemis cleansing balm
"You've probably heard the hype about this cleansing balm, and I'm here to confirm that the rumors are true. It is exceptional. It melts away dirt, grime, makeup and more easily and quickly while leaving skin smooth and soft, with a delectable glow. It's a great gift for just about anybody and perfectly sized for a stocking. I am ready to restock mine, and this is at the top of my wishlist. It's worth every penny." — Uribe
$57.80 at Amazon (regularly $68)
3
Amazon
A pair of convertible mittens
"I love a convertible mitten. They keep your hands toastier than gloves and instantly allow you the dexterity you need to use your phone (or do any number of other things) without fully removing them. This pair offers the bonus of a convertible thumb, too, which comes in extra handy (no pun intended)." — Noah Michelson, editorial director of HuffPost Personal
$38 at Amazon
4
Zappos
Ugg slippers
"Not cheap, but Ugg slippers are the warmest, fuzziest slippers I have ever worn. They're the best gift because they do feel a little decadent and I wouldn't just buy myself a pair on a normal day!" — Jillian Wilson, wellness reporter
$94.95 at Zappos$95 at Nordstrom
5
Amazon
Or a budget-friendly pair of Ugg inserts
"For anyone who doesn't want to splurge on a full set of Uggs, these are great as a budget version to add into shoes/slippers you already have." — Lilli Petersen, news editor
$19.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A five-pound bag of gummies
"My fave stocking stuffers are candy, like a five-pound bag of gummy bears. Everyone loves gummy bears." — Petersen
$17.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A weighted eye mask
"I also like a weighted eye mask as a stocking stuffer." — Petersen
$34 at Amazon
8
GlassArtStories on Etsy
A stained glass of a local bird
"For a sibling that's moved away from home, [I like] a stained glass of a bird that's local to where you grew up." — Petersen
Oriole: $34.80 at EtsyShop GlassArtStorie
9
Uniqlo
Uniqlo's women cotton fleece sweatpants
"These are my favorite sweatpants, they're warm and super flattering on short people. [There's] no side seams for a streamlined look, [and they have a ] relaxed cut." — Liz Skalka, political reporter
$39.90 at Uniqlo
10
Amazon
Anything from P.F. Candle Co.
HuffPost's art director Ben Currie is a man of few words with impeccable taste. He's eyeing candles from P.F. Candle Co., specifically the warm Persimmon Cider scent. Poured in amber glass with an earthy label, these candles look as good as they smell and make a great present for both people you know and cherish and extended family or in-laws you don't know super well.
$27+ at AmazonShop P.F. Candle Co.
11
Everlane
Everlane's cashmere bandana
Another thing on Currie's list: this chic cashmere bandana from Everlane. It's more delicate than a traditional scarf, is gender-neutral and can be styled in a million ways.
$46 at Everlane
12
Uniqlo
A wool-blend dress coat that's under $100
Currie also likes this sharp wool blend men's dress coat for under $100 from Uniqlo. It comes in this cool olive color but also chic black for more neutral vibes.
$99.90 at Uniqlo
13
Free People
Shearling-lined Birkenstocks Boston clogs
"The fuzzy Birkenstocks look like heaven to me. I really don't want to take off my slippers when doing morning daycare drop-off." — Abigail Williams, head of audience
$170 at Free People
14
Dru
A set of bacon-scented squeaky balls
"My 50-pound mutt loves this magnificent bacon-flavored squeaker — and so does almost every dog we meet at our local dog beach! I feel like Hartz should give us a commission (they don't!) because every time we go to the beach, dogs try to steal it and their humans ask where they can get the ball. Sure enough, the next time we see them, they have a Dura Play." — Drusilla Moorhouse, senior reporter
$10.49 at Amazon
15
Made By Hank
A Made By Hank bag
"All I ever want for Solstice are used sweatshirts from eBay and things made by Philly artists. Made By Hank bags are the thing in Philly and have been for years. They're quilt-inspired bags handmade by Philly textile artist Katie Henry and come in so many amazing colors and patterns. She makes backpacks, tote bags, purse-like crossbodies and of course, her trademark fanny packs, which literally every cool Philly person has. It's a fact! I asked my sweet parents for one this year and think you should, too." — GriffinWynne, shopping writer
$89 at Made By HankShop Made By Hank
16
Amazon
A Time Timer
"There's been a lot more talk in my family this year about late-diagnosed ADHD and little tips and tricks to help with scheduling and general body regulation. I've written before about my Time Timer and the ways that visual time tools help me stay on track. Though it's more than I'd like to spend on a timer, I've tried cheaper brands and knock-offs, and the OG reigns supreme. It's easy to use, nice looking, doesn't make a ticking noise as the seconds go on and can be set to either make a very inoffensive beep or no noise at all when [time is] up. I'm gifting this to my favorite (and only) aunt and recommend it for anyone who is always late or forgets to get up and eat or pee during the work day." — Wynne
$19.95 at Amazon
17
Amazon
The world's smallest violin as a gag gift
"I found this tiny violin writing about silly White Elephant gifts and immediately put it in my cart to get my mom. We love the 'Let me play you a song on the world's smallest violin' joke and now it's almost become a joke of the joke. If you also have a funny family joke about not feeling too bad for someone when they complain about something that's not really a problem, you should snag one of these, too." — Wynne
$11.66 at Amazon
18
Maison DuPré
A Maison DuPré match striker
“I am such a sucker for a cute little tchotchke or vintage-looking displayable and this match striker by the French absinthe company Maison DuPré, is definitely on my wish list. The perfect gift for anyone that leans more towards maximalist aesthetics and maybe a little bit of history, too, this striker is made from porcelain and is an actual reproduction of the ones that could be found at bistro tables and bars all throughout Europe during the early 20th century. To use, just run a red-tipped ‘strike anywhere’ match on the textured exterior and you’ve got a flame to light your candle or whatever else!” — Tessa Flores, shopping writer
$32.99 at Maison Absinthe
19
Amazon
A cool-looking standing fan
“I know we’re not in fan-weather season quite yet, but for anyone in your life who appreciates some a good breeze but also hates the eyesores that are modern-looking fans, you can’t go wrong with the Vornado pedestal fan, a splurge that I made myself this past summer and I still can’t shut up about it. When I tell you that this is the best fan I’ve ever used in my entire life, it’s with no exaggeration. It somehow manages to cool rooms (even in the dead of Los Angeles summer) and powerfully circulate air in a way that’s completely unique to the Vortex design. I love how the pedestal part is height adjustable and the fan portion tilts forward or back to accommodate you and your space. Not to mention it’s so well made, very heavy duty and supremely good looking. I personally have the green, but the creamy white color is equally gorgeous. And if you don’t want to take the plunge on the pedestal style, there’s also a smaller desk-size fan and even a space heater too.” — Flores
Standing fan: $269.95 at AmazonDesk fan: $39.99 at AmazonSpace heater: $159.99 at Amazon
20
Sephora
Phlur’s Missing Person
"I’ve recently dubbed Phlur’s Missing Person my signature fragrance and I highly recommend it to anyone that appreciates scents that are truly unique but not so intimidating that they’re unwearable. I find it delicate and comforting but simultaneously smoky, and most importantly, familiar, even if I can’t recall where. There’s light floral notes, and some deeper muskier ones as well along with fresh orange blossom. Whatever the formula may be, it’s intoxicating and sure to provide a little luxury to anyone you’re gifting this year." — Flores
$96 at Sephora
21
AllVeryGoods on Etsy
Cat-themed holiday cards from AllVeryGoods at Etsy
"I am a super fan of this DC-based illustrator’s beautiful, funny and thought-provoking cards and stationery, and I think this multi-pack of cat-themed holiday postcards will make for a great stocking stuffer." — Emily Ruane, shopping managing editor
Postcard set: $10 at EtsyShop AllVeryGoods
22
Food52
A wooden rolling pin
"I like to pretend that I'm a seasoned baker, even though I have a repertoire of three extremely low-lift recipe that I make repeatedly. One thing I would like to have on hand is a rolling pin so that I can stop using a wooden spoon handle and/or a can. (It's really inconvenient.) This one from Food52 is a thing of beauty and apparently works pretty well, too." — Ruane
$17 at Food52
23
Dick's
Nike Blazer Mids
"I have been ruminating on a pair of new sneakers for a looong time, and while there are other pairs in the running, I find myself always coming back to the Nike Blazers that my stylish friend Will has been rocking for years. I love the slim profile and the high-top fit. If it was up to me, I'd hem and haw about this purchase for the next five years, but if someone were to give me these shoes I'd wear them on repeat all year long." — Ruane
$46.47+ at Dick's
24
Amazon
A larger-format Polaroid with film
"I had one of these full-size Polaroid cameras in the mid-aughts (when the company was still making them) and stupidly tossed it during a move — something I still regret to this day. I currently have an Instax mini that I love taking pictures with, but the images are definitely tiny. If someone got me this kit with the new iteration of a larger-format Polaroid and a box of film, I would not be mad." — Ruane
$134.99 at Amazon
25
Amazon
Canon's Selphy printer
"Ever since I assisted a casting director during New York Fashion Week many lifetimes ago, I've been in awe of Canon's Selphy printer. You do need to buy paper and ink cartridges, but it prints beautiful, high-quality photos really fast. My kids love looking at pictures but I don't love bombarding them with screens, so I'm trying to keep more printed photos around the house in this coming year." — Ruane
$99+ at Amazon
26
everlijewelry on Etsy
Gold jewelry from Everli
"I also literally just want gold in any form. Everli is one of my favorite Etsy brands/sellers and I would happily accept anything from the designer’s inventory of delicate, diamond-flecked accessories. I particularly love this organic pendant necklace — it‘s cast from an imperfect keshi pearl and set with a single diamond. I would love to add this to my (small) stack of necklaces that I never take off." — Ruane
$350+ at EtsyShop Everli Jewelry
27
Amazon
A toddler bike seat
"I am dying for a Thule bike seat so I can take my kids riding when the weather warms up." — Ruane
$182.95 at Amazon
28
Oura
An Oura Horizon ring to track sleep and activity
"A loved one of mine is obsessed with tracking their sleep, and they're a side-sleeper — so their attempts to track sleep with their Apple Watch haven't been very comfortable, what with their watch jamming into their ribs all night. After speaking with our Wellness editor (an avid Oura user) and testing one out myself, I'm really impressed with the Oura ring's ability to track detailed aspects of your activity and sleep, including keeping tabs on your blood-oxygen levels. It can even monitor your stress levels and detect (through your body temperature) if you're about to get sick.

"A few things to keep in mind: An Oura ring needs to be sized to a person's hand, and it needs to be done perfectly in order for it to work correctly. So you may want to order the sizing kit now to prepare ahead.

"Secondly, keep in mind that all the amazing tracking abilities require use of the app, which costs $5.99 per month (the first month is free) — so if you gift an Oura ring to someone, they'll be on the hook to pay for that (unless you're extremely generous).

"Lastly, the ring comes in several colors (silver, black, 'stealth,' brushed titanium, gold and rose gold), and the price varies depending which you choose." — Kristen Aiken, Head of Life and Commerce
$349+ at Oura
29
Amazon
Eddie Bauer flannel sheets
Aiken also recommeded a set of snuggly flannel sheets from Eddie Bauer. They're made from 100% cotton flannel and come in a selection of adorable winter and nature-themed prints to fit in any sort of bedroom.
$34.27 at Amazon
30
unicorneclipse on Etsy
Adorable sticky notes
"My mom has self-described as a Virgo far before the mainstream resurgence of astrology, and while I don't much believe in horoscopes, she is certainly a Virgo: organized, prepared and detail-oriented. I chose some pretty sticky notes for her to make her lists and notes a little cuter this year; I think they'll make a great stocking stuffer." — Haley Zovickian, shopping writer
$5 at Etsy
31
Thera
A weighted sweatshirt
"I desperately want this weighted hoodie from Thera — it's supposed to give the same soothing effects as a weighted blanket, except you can actually wear it around. I think it'll be amazing for working from home and generally staying cozy." — Haley Zovickian, shopping writer
$158 at Thera
32
Cognitive Surplus
A human anatomy flask
"I'm really excited about this insulated human anatomy flask that I snagged as a gift for my dad. He can keep his coffee hot-hot or his water crisp and cold and admire the incredibly detailed illustration." — Zovickian
$39.95 at Cognitive Surplus
33
Lebas
A colorful stamp pillowcase
"I asked for this colorful stamp pillowcase for the holidays after pining after it for months. It's made by an Iranian-American designer using imagery from her late father's collection of gorgeous stamps from Iran and his travels. (It's supposed to best fit with an 18-inch pillow, which is not included.)" — Zovickian
$28 at Lebas
34
Yourluckgifts on Etsy
A pet paw print necklace
HuffPost Wellness Editor (and proud dog mom) Lindsay Holmes recomends this paw print necklace for new pet parents or pet parents who lost their furry friend this year. Just send the seller a picture of your furry friend's paw print and always keep them near.
$18.39+ at Etsy
35
ATimelessImpression on Etsy
A pet nose print charm
Holmes is also asking for this adorable nose-print charm this winter. You simply send a hi-res close-up of your pet's nose and the maker does the rest.
$70 at Etsy
36
Amazon
A digital photo frame
"A digital photo frame has by far been the most successful gift I have ever given. It's nice to have the whole family connected so they can upload photos whenever they want, and the person who has the frame can get surprise pictures. It really is a sweet, thoughtful present that will get a ton of use. This one has great Amazon reviews." — Holmes
$149 at Amazon
37
Fur Rescue Fashions
Puppy PJs from Fur Rescue Fashions
"My (late) pittie was always quite cold during our Chicago winters, especially with his arthritis. This small business specializes in clothes/sweaters for pitties, and donates a percentage to a new shelter org every month. I know there’s lots of dog clothing places around, but these guys were just the best and Artie absolutely loved their stuff. He felt safe and cozy in his last years." —
Sanjana Karanth, reporter
Striped shirt: $28+ at Fur Rescue FashionsShop Fur Rescue Fashions

