"The Guest" by Emma Cline

In an unnamed wealthy Northeastern beach town, Alex retreats for the summer. She’s a call girl who agreed to spend the month of August with a man she recently met named Simon. He’s a wealthy middle-aged man who feels entitled to date the 20-something Alex, except he has no clue what she actually does for work. While staying in the affluent enclave, Alex notes everything about the place and people living there. She observes how completely unguarded the residents seem to be and the degree of smugness with which they leave their homes unlocked, their beach bags unattended, and the keys to cars laid out in the open. But during a party one evening, Alex’s facade slips and Simon decides to send her away. Except Alex has nowhere to go, and instead of boarding a train back into the city, she quickly cons her way into joining another group en route to that idyllic and carefree beach town where she hopes she can get a piece of all that glittering wealth for herself.



“I'm in the middle of ‘The Guest’ by Emma Cline right now! I'm definitely behind on the craze because I feel like it was big last year, but I feel like we’re in an era right now of ‘scamming the rich’ stories and I’m loving this one so far — normalize messy and problematic women!” — Alexandra Niforos, operations associate