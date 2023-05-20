The Best Shopping Picks Our Editors Bought And Loved In May

Target

A New Day women’s ribbed tank top -- but for men

"I'm short and have somewhat of an average build, so finding men's tank tops that aren't long or baggy is very difficult for me, but for the past several weeks my TikTok has been showing me videos of guys finding the perfect summer tank tops. And this summer it seems like Target's women's ribbed tank top is the clear frontrunner. I ran to my local Target and bought three: a white in a size XXL, an olive in XXL and one that claims to be a tan color, but it's more of a dusty rose color, in XL. I usually get a small or extra small in men's, so in women's, I sized up to XL and XXL, and the fit on both is great. I like the tighter feel of the XL, which highlights my chest and shoulders, but the loose feel of the XXL is perfect as well. They do have a significantly higher neckline than men's tank tops, which I actually love. The fabric is very soft and stretches, which you don't find in men's tank tops. In my opinion, the fabric makes them look a little more expensive than the $8 price tag. I will declare that Target's A New Day Women’s Ribbed Tank Top is definitely the perfect womenswear summer layer piece for men and all genders this summer!" — Gabriel Castaneda, video editor