The Best Shopping Picks Our Editors Bought And Loved In May

This month, we shopped for comfy walking shoes, books, warm-weather clothes and more.

Staff Writer

Clockwise from left: "Devil House" by John Darnielle from Bookshop, Hanahana Beauty shea body butter from Ulta, rattan chairs from Amazon, a black hat from Adidas, Bean & Bean coffee from Trade Coffee and a shoe rack from The Container Store. Bean coffee from Trade Coffee" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64623aefe4b03e16f1a4889c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://tradecoffee.pxf.io/c/2706071/571223/9472?subId1=64623aefe4b03e16f1a4889c&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.drinktrade.com%2Fdowntown-blend%2Fp%2F3999" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">Bean & Bean coffee from Trade Coffee</a> and a <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=37353&u1=64623aefe4b03e16f1a4889c&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.containerstore.com%2Fs%2Ffeatured%2Fmarie-kondo%2Fshop-all%2Fmarie-kondo-kocha-brown-stacking-slatted-wood-shoe-shelf%2F123d%3FproductId%3D11014523" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="shoe rack from The Container Store" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64623aefe4b03e16f1a4889c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=37353&u1=64623aefe4b03e16f1a4889c&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.containerstore.com%2Fs%2Ffeatured%2Fmarie-kondo%2Fshop-all%2Fmarie-kondo-kocha-brown-stacking-slatted-wood-shoe-shelf%2F123d%3FproductId%3D11014523" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="5">shoe rack from The Container Store</a>.
Bookshop, Ulta, Amazon, Adidas, Trade Coffee, The Container Store
Clockwise from left: "Devil House" by John Darnielle from Bookshop, Hanahana Beauty shea body butter from Ulta, rattan chairs from Amazon, a black hat from Adidas, Bean & Bean coffee from Trade Coffee and a shoe rack from The Container Store.

The weather’s getting warmer, and we’re ready for spring cleaning, summer shoes and enthralling books to read in the sun. It’s no surprise that May’s editors’ picks are filled with quality home-organizing items, cute sandals and beloved paperbacks you can take on a long weekend away. (And, as always, a bunch of other must-haves spanning style, home, beauty, food and travel.)

From a super chic shoe rack to a pair of sleek oxfords to put on it, we didn’t fool around this month, and we’re super excited to share our favorite recent finds. Because we love a bargain, most of our selections won’t totally break the bank (though we do have some fun splurge options, too). Hey, we like to live a little.

Whether you need a present for a summer birthday or just want to treat yourself to some comfy walking wedges or a new gardening set, we hope you love our picks as much as we do.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
The Container Store
Marie Kondo stacking wood shoe shelf
"When I saw these GORGEOUS slatted shoe shelves in Tessa Flores’ roundup of closet organization products, I proceeded to checkout so fast. They actually went straight into my pantry, which is an awkwardly-sized former linen closet with shelves that are way too high for the small grocery items that we keep in there." — Emily Ruane, shopping managing editor
$49.99 at The Container Store
2
Ilia Beauty
Ilia Beauty makeup brushes
"I recently picked up a few of Ilia's makeup brushes and they've completely replaced my old ones. They're perfectly fluffy, blend like a dream and have a slim handle that is comfortable to hold. I've been using the blending brush, the complexion brush and the shadow brush and love them all. (I use the complexion brush for foundation and the blending brush for concealer). Initially, I was worried that they'd leave my makeup streaky, but they give my skin an even, natural-looking finish. I've pretty much abandoned all other brushes and sponges in favor of these beauties!" — Lourdes Avila Uribe, senior shopping writer
$24 at Ilia Beauty
3
Courtesy of Lydia O'Connor
Le Creuset stoneware mini round cocotte
"My favorite recent purchase is my Le Creuset mini cocotte. I have been making baked eggs in it every morning on a bed of creamy spinach with whatever else I have on hand (cheese, peppers, bacon) and it's become my favorite single girl cookware item." — Lydia O'Connor, senior reporter
$21.95+ at Amazon
4
Cole Haan
Cole Haan women's Zerogrand wingtip Oxford
"I've had four pairs of these on rotation for the past decade, and they're my go-to shoes for all work-related occasions. I have bony, twisty feet and ankles that are highly prone to blisters, and I can wear the suede version of these shoes BAREFOOT without the first sign of a blister. I've walked thousands of miles in these shoes, and they feel like a supportive lightweight sneaker -- but they look like an elegant, office-appropriate oxford. They're on sale now, so I'm going to stock up on this gray suede pair ASAP." — Kristen Aiken, head of Life and commerce
$180.00 $89.95
5
Trade Coffee
Bean & Bean coffee
"Not only is this my favorite-tasting coffee, but it comes from a brand that couldn't get much more female-powered: Rachel and Jiyoon Han are a mother-daughter duo behind the New York-based coffee roastery, and they source more than half of their coffee from women-led or -owned coffee farms. There are a ton of grinding options to choose from, depending on how you make your coffee: whole bean, automatic drip, French press, Chemex, pour-over, espresso, AeroPress and cold brew. My favorite is the Downtown Blend, which is described as 'silky smooth and plenty sweet, this luxurious blend features notes of toasted nuts and dense brown sugar in addition to hints of cocoa on the finish.'" — Aiken
$22.40 per bag at Trade Coffee
6
Amazon
Eurosoft Franci sandal
"I simply must sing the praises of Eurosoft sandals. I discovered them at DSW like 5 years ago and I have been getting basically one version or another of these shoes each summer. My delicate lil tootsies couldn't take flat sandals on these hard NYC sidewalks anymore. They have such great support and I can walk in them all day!" — Abigail Williams, head of audience
$57.56 at Amazon
7
Ulta
Hanahana Beauty shea body butter
“I recently restocked this shea body butter because I can’t live without it. I got the amber vanilla scent and it smells amazing and pairs so well with my many fragrances. Plus, I have super dry skin and this is one of the few products I’ve tried recently that actually gets rid of ashiness and leaves me glistening.” — Kristen Adaway, shopping writer
$32 at Ulta
8
Amazon
Bowers Wilkins Px7 S2 over-ear noise canceling headphones
"I first got these headphones as a gift years ago and then just bought a pair because I needed my partner to experience this luxurious headphone experience 24/7 versus borrowing mine from time to time. This is actually a speaker brand that professional musicians love and I imagine it's because of the unparalleled listening experience — you can hear every instrument and back-up vocal and it all sounds like butter. Plus, they're super comfortable and the actual headphone part feels like a pillow with a speaker in it. Perfect for travel or blocking out the world when you need to." — Raj Punjabi, director of Voices
$399 at Amazon
9
Target
Shade & Shore 'Reign' jelly sandals
"I wanted a new pair of easy slides for when I needed to quickly take my dog out for potty breaks (dog parents, IYKYK). Enter these sandals, which ended up being way cuter and more practical than I ever expected. They're waterproof, fairly comfortable and come in a variety of different colors. I know I'll be wearing them a lot this summer -- not just for dog duties, but on outings, park days, beach trips, you name it." — Lindsay Holmes, senior Life editor
$19.99 at Target
10
Bookshop
“Devil House” by John Darnielle
"I first saw John Darnielle’s “Devil House” kicking around in the staff picks at a bookstore in New York and then again in my hometown a few months later. I took it as a sign to purchase a copy for myself and see how it stood up to my favorite horror books in my collection and it did not disappoint. The protagonist is a true crime writer chasing his next story in California suburbia, and more specifically, in a house with a sordid and grisly past. The plot is enough to satisfy true crime fans while the scene descriptions and prose meets the needs of horror-lovers like myself. I would say if you like Stephen King, but have a craving for something a bit more investigative and involved, “Devil House” is your next summer read." — Tessa Flores, shopping writer
$17.76 at Bookshop$19 at Amazon
11
Bookshop
"The Witch's Heart" by Genevieve Gornichec
"I really loved this book, 'The Witch's Heart.' I'm typically not into fantasy or mythology but it left me craving more. It was easy reading, had a unique (female empowering) storyline, and got me feeling a ton of emotions throughout it — even a little teary-eyed towards the end. I passed it on to my mom when I was finished and she became a bit obsessed with it." — Nina Golgowski, breaking senior reporter
$15.81 at Bookshop$13.40 at Amazon
12
Target
A New Day women’s ribbed tank top -- but for men
"I'm short and have somewhat of an average build, so finding men's tank tops that aren't long or baggy is very difficult for me, but for the past several weeks my TikTok has been showing me videos of guys finding the perfect summer tank tops. And this summer it seems like Target's women's ribbed tank top is the clear frontrunner. I ran to my local Target and bought three: a white in a size XXL, an olive in XXL and one that claims to be a tan color, but it's more of a dusty rose color, in XL. I usually get a small or extra small in men's, so in women's, I sized up to XL and XXL, and the fit on both is great. I like the tighter feel of the XL, which highlights my chest and shoulders, but the loose feel of the XXL is perfect as well. They do have a significantly higher neckline than men's tank tops, which I actually love. The fabric is very soft and stretches, which you don't find in men's tank tops. In my opinion, the fabric makes them look a little more expensive than the $8 price tag. I will declare that Target's A New Day Women’s Ribbed Tank Top is definitely the perfect womenswear summer layer piece for men and all genders this summer!" — Gabriel Castaneda, video editor
$8 at Target
13
WildcardRetro on Etsy
Vintage rapper-style Max Verstappen shirt
"My boyfriend is a huge F1 fan and, kinda boringly, loves Max Verstappen. (I'm a Lewis guy.) He has an exciting thing coming up, so for a little treat, I got him this hilarious Max Verstappen bootleg shirt styled after a '90s rap tee. The shop is based in Massachusetts (where I'm from!), has a ton of 5-star reviews and makes shirts for other drivers, athletes and celebrities." — Griffin Wynne, shopping writer
$21.99 at Etsy
14
Bookshop
"Notes On Your Sudden Disappearance" by Alison Espach
"I loved Espach's novel 'The Adults' and was excited to see that she had another book when this first came out last year. This novel is about the dynamic between two sisters, young love and the weight of tragedy. It's also a wry ode to suburbia peppered with spot-on '90s and '00s references and sly humor. It might sound like heavy subject matter for a summer read, but Espach does an excellent job giving space for it all — grief, hope, awkwardness and growing up — in a voice that will linger long after you turn the last page. When I finished it, I couldn't believe more people weren't talking about it. Plus, it just came out in paperback, so it's a budget- and tote-bag-friendly pick." — Jillian Capewell, senior editor
$16.73 at Bookshop$16.02 at Amazon
15
Amazon
Adjustable over-the-sink drying rack
"Doing dishes every day is my version of Sisyphus pushing the boulder up the hill. I'm always looking for ways to make it more manageable. I just got an over-the-sink dish rack, which I didn't even know was a thing and it's been such a game-changer in ensuring I still have a usable sink and counter space, even when there's a pile of dishes to do. I have a wacky small sink with weird cabinets above, so I searched a while for something adjustable that fits. This has been working great and really has improved my kitchen dish situation." — Wynne
$39.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
MasterMedi tongue scraper
"Who knew that the truest indication of entering adulthood would be getting excited about a tongue scraper, but alas, here we are. Historically, tongue scrapers and I have not been friends and this is the first one I’ve used that doesn’t make me immediately gag and I feel better about the fact that it’s made from medical-grade stainless steel which is much easier to clean than plastic and won’t harbor bacteria. The ergonomic design is U-shaped and flexible so you can cover the entire length and width of your tongue in one pass, or squeeze it smaller to target one specific area." — Flores
$9.99 at Amazon
17
Adidas
Adidas relaxed strap hat
"My partner just purchased this classic Adidas cap for herself and it didn't take long for me to start swiping it. I love how sporty the iconic Adidas logo makes me feel, like I'm the kind of person who goes on morning runs and still has a collection of soccer shorts from high school in their dresser. It's the perfect, simple black cap. It fits comfortably and isn't too hot, making it ideal for warmer temps. It's surprisingly chic!" — Uribe
$26 at Adidas
18
Bookshop
"Camp Zero" by Michelle Min Sterling
"I just finished a new release book on my lunch break five minutes ago. It’s called 'Camp Zero' by Michelle Min Sterling and came out a few weeks ago. I always joke that my favorite genre is 'feminist dystopian sci-fi' and this really fits the bill. It gets right into the story on page 1 and I read it in three sittings. I’d say it’s a good rec for fans of 'Station Eleven' and 'The School For Good Mothers!'" — O'Connor
$26.04 at Bookshop$14.25 at Amazon
19
Amazon
Rattan dining chairs with cane backrest
"A friend with more expensive taste (and pockets) than mine recently got chairs that look just like these and I hated to admit that I loved them so much. Knowing I couldn't afford hers, I set out for a more affordable set that was still highly-rated and good quality. I don't love buying furniture online, but I'd figured I'd risk it and I'm so glad I did. They're super durable, they have a comfortable wide seat, a supportive back and I got the white textured upholstery, which I think gives them a little warmer, more boho feel. I hate anything too modern or sleek." — Wynne
$199.99 at Amazon
20
Target
Pillowfort insect print cotton sheet set
"My biggest concern when looking for a new set of sheets is finding the least-boring pattern within a reasonable price point. I guess most people want solid colors and high thread counts and inoffensive prints, but I want whimsy and brightness — is that so much to ask for? Enter these cotton sheets from Target's Pillowfort line. Sure, the brand is mostly targeted for children's rooms, but this cute buggy print is charming without being too kidlike, and is available for up to queen-size mattresses. I just got them, so can't speak to their longevity, but they feel soft and fit in well with the rest of my bedroom's goofy, maximalist-on-a-budget vibe and have a ton of great reviews. Other patterns I like from this line are these cottagecore florals or these terrazzo-like abstract shapes." — Capewell
Queen set: $40 at Target
21
The Container Store
Seine woven storage bin
"More Container Store purchases! I copped these soft storage bins for ANOTHER awkwardly-sized linen closet in my kids’ room. (Recognizing a storage theme in my household?) There didn't seem to be any hard-sided boxes that would fit the exact dimensions of the closet, so instead I purchased these flexible woven ones that I knew I could jam into the space." — Ruane
$29.99 at The Container Store
22
ShopCuriousHNL on Etsy
Blob wall shelf
"I JUST ordered these 'blob' shelves for our bathroom. I haven't decided where they’re going to go, but I think they're stylish enough to make our plastic soap dispensers look cute and elevated. They're just 12 inches wide, so they’re perfect for candles, plants and whatever little gewgaws are floating around." — Ruane
$48 at Etsy
23
Amazon
Standing broom and dustpan set.
"Do yourself a favor and get a standing broom and dustpan in a fun color. This saved my back and legs from needing to bend over all the time, and because it's a cute color I don't mind having it out when it's not in use — which is perfect because I don't have a lot of closet space. I'm not a neat freak at all, but I've found this makes sweeping so easy I do it a lot more regularly than when I had to go get my ugly broom from the weird spot next to my fridge and bend over every other minute." — Wynne
$26.99 at Amazon
24
The Home Depot
Anvil 3-piece garden tool set
"I'm living with outdoor space for the first time in my adult life (!), so as soon as the weather warmed up I made my way to Home Depot and started tossing gardening supplies into my orange cart willy-nilly. One of my most-used purchases these past few weeks is this handy set of basic garden tools. They are highly functional, but I also like the way they look — they feel a little more rustic than some of the shiny plastic spades and trowels on display." — Ruane
$11.98 at Home Depot
