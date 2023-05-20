The Best Shopping Picks Our Editors Bought And Loved In May

The weather’s getting warmer, and we’re ready for spring cleaning, summer shoes and enthralling books to read in the sun. It’s no surprise that May’s editors’ picks are filled with quality home-organizing items, cute sandals and beloved paperbacks you can take on a long weekend away. (And, as always, a bunch of other must-haves spanning style, home, beauty, food and travel.)
From a super chic shoe rack to a pair of sleek oxfords to put on it, we didn’t fool around this month, and we’re super excited to share our favorite recent finds. Because we love a bargain, most of our selections won’t totally break the bank (though we do have some fun splurge options, too). Hey, we like to live a little.
Whether you need a present for a summer birthday or just want to treat yourself to some comfy walking wedges or a new gardening set, we hope you love our picks as much as we do.
