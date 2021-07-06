Man Arrested After He's Filmed Yelling Racial Slurs, Telling Public 'Come See Me'

A New Jersey man who invited the public to “come see me” as he was filmed spitting on a Black man and using racial slurs was taken into police custody Monday as dozens of protesters gathered outside his house.

Edward Cagney Mathews, 45, was charged Friday with harassment and bias intimidation, police said, after a disturbing video showed him spewing racial slurs at people in a Mount Laurel neighborhood and challenging a responding officer’s ability to stop him.

“Get these fucking monkey n*****s outta here,” Mathews says in the video, which was shot Friday. He addresses the camera and recites his full home address. “That’s where I live. Come fucking see me ... Bring whoever.”

WARNING: The following video contains explicit language and racial epithets.

Mathews was charged Friday but was allowed release on a summons by a judge, ignoring a county prosecutor’s request for him to be held, the Burlington County Times reported.

It wasn’t until Monday, after protesters took Mathews up on his invitation to visit him at his home, that he was booked into the Burlington County Detention Center, where records show he remained as of Tuesday.

At least one additional charge has been filed against Mathews, NJ.com reports, but the prosecutor’s office had not shared further information as of Tuesday. A spokesperson for the office did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Mathews, in interviews with local media, has attributed his behavior to being drunk, and has denied being a racist.

via Associated Press Police escort Edward Cagney Mathews through a crowd of people outside his Mount Laurel, New Jersey, home on Monday.

“I’ve never been a racist,” he told NBC Philadelphia. “I’ve made mistakes. Said racial slurs out of anger or being drunk. I may not be able to relate to communities of color but I am not a racist and I have the upmost respect for us as a community.”

Since the video went viral, various people have come forward accusing Mathews of harassing them over the years. One woman said she was inspired by these recent events to publicly share video of a past confrontation she says she had with Mathews.

“You’re not going to get any help from the cops because they’re my people,” the man in the video ― whose identity HuffPost could not independently confirm ― tells the woman, Jazmyn Suszynski, after she says she’s going to file a complaint against him.

via Associated Press Shanta Smith, right, confronts police outside Mathews' home on Monday. Mathews was filmed Friday confronting a Black neighbor, pushing him with his chest and using racist slurs.

Suszynski, who posted the video to Facebook, told the Burlington County Times that she did report Mathews to police but it was of no help to her.

A Mount Laurel Police spokesperson told The Philadelphia Inquirer that they have received complaints about Mathews in the past, but there was never enough evidence to bring charges against him.

In a statement Monday, the police department said it is “actively investigating other incidents involving this suspect.”