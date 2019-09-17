Justice Department Sues Edward Snowden For Book Proceeds

The Justice Department has filed suit against National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden, seeking to seize any proceeds he makes from his new book, “Permanent Record.”
“Edward Snowden has violated an obligation he undertook to the United States when he signed agreements as part of his employment by the CIA and as an NSA contractor,” Jody Hunt of DOJ’s Civil Division said in a statement. “The United States’ ability to protect sensitive national security information depends on employees’ and contractors’ compliance with their non-disclosure agreements, including their pre-publication review obligations. This lawsuit demonstrates that the Department of Justice does not tolerate these breaches of the public’s trust. We will not permit individuals to enrich themselves, at the expense of the United States, without complying with their pre-publication review obligations.”
The suit would not block the publication of Snowden’s book, but rather seeks to prevent him from profiting from it. The suit names the book’s publishers as defendants, which DOJ said was intended only to ensure that no funds were transferred to Snowden while the lawsuit plays out.
