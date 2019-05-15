SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Edwin Jackson became the first player in major league history to play for 14 teams when he made his Toronto Blue Jays debut.

The 35-year-old right-hander threw an 88 mph cutter that San Francisco leadoff hitter Joe Panik took for a called strike leading off the bottom of the first inning on Wednesday.

Toronto acquired Jackson from the Oakland Athletics on Saturday for $30,000.

Jackson had been tied with Octavio Dotel for most teams played. He agreed last month to a minor league contract with the A's and was 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA in three minor league starts.

In addition to the Blue Jays and A's, Jackson has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay, Detroit, Arizona, the Chicago White Sox, St. Louis, Washington, the Chicago Cubs, Atlanta, Miami, San Diego and Baltimore.

Jackson made his 306th big league start. He entered with a 104-123 record in 16 big league seasons.

He gets paid at the rate of a $2 million salary while in the majors and can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses based on starts: $150,000 each for 15 and 18, and $200,000 for 20.

Left-hander Thomas Pannone was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo after going 1-3 with a 6.85 ERA in 14 games for the Blue Jays. Right-hander Matt Shoemaker was transferred to the 60-day injured list to open a spot on the 40-man roster.

Toronto has four starting pitchers on the injured list, including right-handers Clay Buchholz (shoulder) and Shoemaker (out for the season after knee surgery), and left-handers Ryan Borucki (elbow) and Clayton Richard (right knee).

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports