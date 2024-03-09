ShoppingBeautyMakeupskin care

27 Beauty Products That Work So Ridiculously Well, Their Under $25 Price Tag Is Just An Added Bonus

Upgrading your beauty routine with products that actually do what they say they will doesn't have to drain your bank account.
A nail and cuticle care solution, a hyaluronic acid serum and a moisturizing hair treatment.
A nail and cuticle care solution, a hyaluronic acid serum and a moisturizing hair treatment.

A lash lift kit equipped with everything you need to give your lashes a gorgeous extension
This kit includes lash glue, lash perm, lash fixation, lash nutrition, lash cleanser, five silicone pads, three lash cleaning brushes, 10 lash micropores, 10 brushes and five gel under-eye pads.

Promising review: "I'm not gonna lie, I was worried that this stuff would either not work at all or make all my lashes fall out. Thankfully, it was neither and the results are UNREAL. I HIGHLY suggest watching some YouTube videos of other people using their perm kits before attempting to use yours. I have big fingers and small eyes so it was difficult for me to get the lift pads in the right positions but once that was over, the rest was a breeze. Unlike some of the other kits I've seen on here, this one has basically everything you need. The only other things I needed were a mirror, some tissue, and a little bit of plastic wrap to cover my lashes while waiting for the lotions to work their magic. I'm totally impressed and will definitely be buying this again! — Ryan
$24.99 at Amazon
A serum designed to help elongate your lashes in about two weeks
Just be sure to use it consistently for optimal results. It's available in two colors.

Promising review: "This stuff is a magical miracle elixir! I use it twice a day and after about six weeks the results are literally unbelievable! It works, and it works fast. I have naturally straight, light brown, thin lashes. They’re now darker, thicker, and so long they touch my glasses!" — V. Campbell
$23.99+ at Amazon
A two-pack of mint-flavored teeth-whitening pens because traditional strips are tough to use and expensive
This pen is designed to whiten teeth without lingering sensitivity.

Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" — Mully
$18.95 at Amazon
A set of acne patches you can apply over areas where you're breaking out
Simply put the patch over a zit, let it sit overnight or throughout the day, peel it off and watch it take all the pore-clogging gunk with it. Read our Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch review.

I suffer from hormonal acne — it's just something that I have come to terms with and will have to deal with for many more years to come and while it's not fun, these acne patches make it sooo much easier. When I have a pimple about to come to a head, I pop one of these babies on it before bed and then peel it off along with all the gunk it pulls out. It definitely helps speed up the process and they're gentle on my sensitive skin!

Promising review: "OMG! It actually works! My son gets really large acne breakouts that are really hard to heal. He put these on before bed and woke up to his large white pimples being gone! Like, completely gone. I usually pay $50 a visit to the dermatologist for 30 minutes for him to get extractions, which is pretty painful for him. We will be ordering more of these and using these instead!! If I could give more stars I would!" — Amazon Customer
$11.70 at Amazon
And some hydrocolloid nose strips to help clean out zits and clogged pores on your nose
Promising review: "It's gross in the most spectacular way. The amount of disgusting gunk that came out of my face was appalling and I instantly gagged. However, my nose has never felt so clean and smooth for consecutive days. If you have oily skin I definitely recommend washing your face first and apply it to the nose before moisturizing the rest of your face. If I could give this 10 stars I would. Everyone is getting this for Christmas...maybe because it's not cheap." — Justina
$15.99 at Amazon
A hyaluronic acid serum to help tighten pores and restore moisture to your skin
Promising review: "If I could give this 10 stars I would! I ran out of The Ordinary hyaluronic acid I’ve been using for a year, and no stores close sold it, so I gave this a try. So glad I did because it’s a thousand times better!! I put it on first, then moisturizer after I put on my primer and makeup, and it looks the best it’s ever looked. My pores were smaller in just three days, and my skin was so hydrated. I have combo skin so my T-zone gets awfully oily. The fix is to make sure your skin is hydrated. Also the bottle is twice the size of The Ordinary! This does it all!!! So very impressed." — smnthfinch
$7.49 at Amazon
A nail and cuticle care solution for making your nails look fresh and healthy
Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month with me religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" — Diana
$9.90+ at Amazon
A liquid glitter eyeshadow to make you the star of the show
When you step into the room with this pretty stuff on your eyelids, you'll definitely make the whole place shimmer. It's available in 11 shades.

Promising review: "I love this glitter eyeshadow. I used to use Stila and this is so much more affordable and easy to spread without spotting. Definitely recommend getting all the shades, it is worth it for a pop of shimmer." — beautyandbeast
$5.10+ at Amazon
A three-pack of Schick Silk touch-up dermaplaning tools
They're perfect for painless, precise eyebrow shaping, cleaning up peach fuzz hairs on your face and even clearing away dead skin.

Promising review: "Took me a little while to figure out the right angle to use this effectively but once I did it worked like a charm. I’ve used it for shaping eyebrows and managing the little bit of blonde peach fuzz I have on my upper lip. I haven’t tried it anywhere else but no bad reactions or pain, and relatively easy to maneuver with a bit of practice." — Kelly G.
$5.84 at Amazon
An exfoliating glove that'll help easily slough away dead skin
Promising review: "Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth! After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" — Danielle Gill
$9.99 at Amazon
A hardworking Maybelline BB cream you'll be astounded by
It's formulated with 2% salicylic acid to help reduce acne, the appearance of pores and redness. Plus, it helps smooth and hydrate skin. It's available in five shades.

Promising review: "Loved how it fully covers my blemishes without the caked-on feeling. It always made my skin look moisturized and glowy." — Melinda Phillippee
$7.14+ at Amazon
A callus-removing gel to give you baby soft feet
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes and rinse. It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.

Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-calloused heels for only three minutes and the callouses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." — Kiki
$14.99 at Amazon
A pack of curly wave clip-on extensions
They're available in 6 lengths and 35 colors; check out some extensions for types 3 and 4 hair here and here.

Promising review: "Wow! These extensions are beautiful! So easy to put on (beginner here), the color is amazing, the curls are perfect, and very thorough instructions. I didn't realize they were also including a comb, bonus hair band, extra fastener kit, and spray bottle for cleaning. I haven't tried it, but the instructions say you can straighten these as well. I can't believe the price for what you get! Highly recommend." — Jamie H
$9.99 at Amazon
A tattoo aftercare cream to help moisturize and soothe newly inked skin
It's available in two scents.

Promising review: "Product was awesome. It rejuvenated a 5-year-old tattoo and made it look like new again. Mad Rabbit absorbed into the skin very easily without being greasy." — Janson Ward
$18.98 at Amazon
A cute blackhead remover for scrubbing away sebum, blackheads and whiteheads
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." — LuckLocust
$12.50 at Amazon
A natural lip plumper made with vitamin E and collagen
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.

Promising review: "I discovered this product from TikTok and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!! — Amazon Customer
$9.98 at Amazon
A shimmering dry oil for those who are always up for an added pop of shine
Promising review: "This glitter body oil is so magical, I LOVE it. Definitely makes me feel like a sun fairy or a mermaid or some other fantasy creature. A+++ I am obsessed with these Sol Body Oils." — Ilze P.
$10 at ColourPop
Bio-Oil, a cult-favorite skincare oil to help reduce the appearance of scars
Promising review: "After just about three weeks of use I’ve seen such a positive change in both the evenness of time and of the texture of my skin. Melasma and acne scarring have faded pretty dramatically — I don’t even bother putting on foundation when I do my makeup in the morning. The oil is so lightweight and doesn’t exacerbate my already oily complexion." — L T C
$9.95+ at Amazon
A thermal care kit containing shampoo, leave-in treatment and thermal protective treatment
This trio works together to not only help restore moisture and shine to damaged locks, but also to help protect hair from heat and other irritants going forward.

My colleague Jordan Grigsby loves this kit. Here's what she has to say about it:

"You see that shine? That volume? That bounce? Babyyyy my hair is FLAWLESS. Witchcraft, right? Oh, and if you could feel it?! HONEYYYY, so, so soft and silky. It is seriously bone-straight and looks and feels soooo healthy! And, my hair is NATURAL (other than the obvious blue dye); I haven't used relaxers or keratin treatments in over 10 years. Now, I am by no means a hairstylist, and nothing tops their magical hands, but sweetieeeee, these products blow my mind. This trio does what needs to be done, and like, I did it — I delivered these results. Nothing has ever made my hair look like this unless a stylist was styling my hair. And when I step out of my house, you cannot tell me I'm not the most fabulous person in the world — I'm literally Beyoncé. My hair flows and bounces as if I have a personal fan in front of me, and I CANNOT keep my hands out of my hair. The shampoo and conditioner help get ALLLL the product buildup out of my hair and leave my hair feeling squeaky clean. Then, I add my serum (before blow-drying and again before straightening), and BAM — I'm flawless. The combo of all three is just chefs kiss, and they help protect my hair from heat damage. If you want a magic wand to set everything off, invest in the Babyliss straightener! My hairdresser uses it so I grabbed one too and now I always look like I just stepped out of the salon."
$19.11 at Amazon (originally $28)
A vitamin C serum crafted with an A-list roster of skincare ingredients
It's formulated with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, salicylic acid and retinol. It can be used to help treat acne, brighten the complexion, reduce the appearance of dark spots and hydrate thirsty skin. It's available in two sizes. Check out our TruSkin Vitamin C Serum deep dive for more information.

Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I am 39 and have dark spots in my face from sun damage and some scarring from cystic acne. Holy cow, this has lightened my dark spots by at least 75%. Honestly a miracle. And for the price! Other brands are four times the price. Try this out for sure. Stick to it and give it some time. I saw an amazing difference, so so happy with it. Also, some of the best customer service I’ve ever had." — Ashley F.
$19.77+ at Amazon
A fan-fave Maybelline lengthening mascara for full and lightweight lashes that won't flake or smudge
Promising review: "Best mascara I’ve ever used. My eyes are very sensitive and this mascara doesn’t bother them at all. I can put it on at 6 a.m. and it won’t flake off into my eyes or smudge at all even at 3 or 4 in the morning after a night out. I’ve even slept in the mascara, which would normally cause intense pain from the flaking/smudging but I just wake up and the mascara still looks fresh. Not to mention the volume. The volume and thickness is amazing. I even lost a huge chunk of my natural lashes right in the center on the top of one of my lids due to a terrible lash glue when I first received the mascara and somehow this magical mascara found some tiny invisible lashes to grab onto and completely filled in that bald spot and made those lashes just as long as the rest of my lashes. I will continue to only buy this brand. You won’t be disappointed if you buy it." — Katie Hicks
$9.98 at Amazon
A gel-based primer designed to "grip" your makeup so it actually stays put all day
Plus, it contains hyaluronic acid to help moisturize your skin in the process.

Promising reviews: "I [fell in love with a] sample of the Milk Hydro Grip primer, but when I went to buy it...$36 for a relatively small bottle! I wanted to find a good alternative, so I bought this. It is PERFECT! Nearly identical formula. I have sensitive skin and this did not break me out. It really does help keep makeup on all day and makes your skin look smooth. I highly recommend this." — Allison
$9.99 at Amazon
A moisturizing hair treatment with a cult-following that'll leave your locks looking shiny and silky
Promising review: "OMG!!! Most amazing hair treatment I’ve ever used in my entire life. Most hair masks weigh my hair down but since this is a water, it makes it SO soft and bouncy. I’m obsessed and will keep buying. Holy grail." — Natasha
$9.59 at Amazon
A matte liquid lipstick providing seriously impressive pigmentation and long-lasting wear
It also supplies some hydration in the process thanks to jojoba oil and vitamin E. It's available in up to 18 colors.

This is one of BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd's (pictured) go-to lipsticks:

"I use The Lip Bar's matte liquid lipsticks often and the formula is truly incredible. It hardly budges at all throughout the day, the pigment is bomb AND it doesn't dry out my lips at all — which is really difficult to find in a matte lipstick."
$13.99 at Target$13.99 at Amazon
A brightening Maybelline concealer reviewers love for its excellent price point and smooth sponge applicator
It provides great under-eye coverage on those mornings when you wake after broken sleep. Check out our Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer review for more details. It's available in 18 shades.

Promising review: "Throughout high school I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok. And trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes.' And the best part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new I definitely recommend you try this out." — Liela Lee
$8.80+ at Amazon
A smudge-resistant, waterproof eyeliner with a creamy, intensely pigmented formula
It's available in up to seven shades.

Promising review: "This product glides on so smoothly and stays on all day, even on oily lids. The colors also look fantastic on brown skin! I just repurchased a couple of shades; I’m never using another liner." — Devika S.
$20 at Kulfi Beauty$20 at Sephora
A winged eyeliner stamp to help you get the perfect cat-eye in seconds
It's available in three sizes and a combo pack.

Promising review: "Eyeliner was the most tedious part of my makeup routine, but the flick stick makes me look forward to doing my liner without having the stress of messing it up with my shaky hands." — Zehra Ali
$14.98 at Amazon

