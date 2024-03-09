Popular items from this list:
1
A lash lift kit equipped with everything you need to give your lashes a gorgeous extension
2
A serum designed to help elongate your lashes in about two weeks
3
A two-pack of mint-flavored teeth-whitening pens because traditional strips are tough to use and expensive
4
A set of acne patches you can apply over areas where you're breaking out
5
And some hydrocolloid nose strips to help clean out zits and clogged pores on your nose
6
A hyaluronic acid serum to help tighten pores and restore moisture to your skin
7
A nail and cuticle care solution for making your nails look fresh and healthy
8
A liquid glitter eyeshadow to make you the star of the show
9
A three-pack of Schick Silk touch-up dermaplaning tools
10
An exfoliating glove that'll help easily slough away dead skin
11
A hardworking Maybelline BB cream you'll be astounded by
12
A callus-removing gel to give you baby soft feet
13
A pack of curly wave clip-on extensions
14
A tattoo aftercare cream to help moisturize and soothe newly inked skin
15
A cute blackhead remover for scrubbing away sebum, blackheads and whiteheads
16
A natural lip plumper made with vitamin E and collagen
17
A shimmering dry oil for those who are always up for an added pop of shine
18
Bio-Oil, a cult-favorite skincare oil to help reduce the appearance of scars
19
A thermal care kit containing shampoo, leave-in treatment and thermal protective treatment
20
A vitamin C serum crafted with an A-list roster of skincare ingredients
21
A fan-fave Maybelline lengthening mascara for full and lightweight lashes that won't flake or smudge
22
A gel-based primer designed to "grip" your makeup so it actually stays put all day
23
A moisturizing hair treatment with a cult-following that'll leave your locks looking shiny and silky
24
A matte liquid lipstick providing seriously impressive pigmentation and long-lasting wear
25
A brightening Maybelline concealer reviewers love for its excellent price point and smooth sponge applicator
26
A smudge-resistant, waterproof eyeliner with a creamy, intensely pigmented formula
27
A winged eyeliner stamp to help you get the perfect cat-eye in seconds
