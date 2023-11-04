38 Highly Effective Things Under $30 That Every Homeowner Needs

Popular items from this list:
A jar of clear Museum Gel
It's a reusable nontoxic gel that'll secure your belongings so they don't get knocked over (by a mischievous cat, a clumsy family member or even an earthquake). It's designed not to stain or leave marks on your furniture.
"A little goes a long way and it works perfectly! We needed this for southern California's earthquake-prone geography and the glass art on glass shelves. We were able to affix the gel easily and everything stays put now. You can barely see the gel through the glass shelf. The amount you need is very small so I nearly have a full container left and I was able to attach all the items shown in this picture. I could have done 10–15 sets of shelves just like this." — Dennis & Karen Gunther
An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system
"Wife and I used chlorine tablets for years. Kept bowl nice and clean. However the chlorine eats away at tank components. After five years or so while on vacation we got a leak at the tank bolts. $10,000 in hardwood floor damage and we decided no more chlorine. Until we found this product.
No chlorine goes into tank. Goes directly into porcelain bowl so no problems and just a clean bowl. Best of both worlds, clean bowl and zero chlorine in tank.
The tabs sit in this device and water breaks down the tabs.When you flush the water inside device transfers to bowl directly. This product should last our four toilets a lifetime. Wish I'd found this product $10,000 ago." — whatever
An effective grout cleaner
It'll let you get deep into the crevices and scrub away years of built-up dirt.
"Did a great job cleaning grime off of the 15-year tile
. Wished I had known about it years ago. I’ve used multiple products and had tile professionally cleaned with poor results in the past." — ML
"I wish I had bought this sooner. I knew my grout was dirty but I didn't realize how disgusting it was until I used this cleaner. Sprayed it on and waited three minutes. I then used the brush to agitate the dirt in the grout, which was much easier than I expected it to be — I thought I was going to have to scrub hard. Instead, it was a very simple back-and-forth motion and the dirt immediately came loose and out of the grout.
I then used a very wet dish towel to clean up the cleaner and dirt. The results were significantly better than I anticipated. I'm buying more to finish my entire home." — FatherOf4
A Rubbermaid power scrubber
This electric toothbrush-style scrubber takes some of the manual work out of the often tedious cleaning process, and once your tile floors are left sparkling, you can put it to work on dirty fixtures, tight corners, and other small areas. It comes with four AA batteries to get you started.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown
is a fan of this: "I'm obsessed! This thing works small miracles: I cleaned about half of my bathroom's grout to its original sparkling-clean cream color in 40 minutes, and it took honestly no effort at all.
And — as if easy, sparkling grout wasn't enough! — it busted through some serious soap-scum buildup in my bathtub (thanks, fancy soap and slow-draining tub) in less than a minute.
"Honestly, when I first tried the scrubber out, I didn't see too many uses for it other than for grout. But after owning it for a while, I've realized that while I don't need it every single week, it's priceless for the occasions I encounter tough gunk that I'd otherwise only conquer with excessive patience and elbow grease."
A pack of solar-powered, motion sensor-activated lights
They'll automatically turn on at night when you pull the car into the driveway, step out to let the dog go pee or need to take the trash out and would rather not do so in total darkness.
: "I purchased these to cover the side of my house. Installation was easy and I left them outside for two days to charge. The light coverage was about what I expected from them and do the job well. The motion sensitivity covers all the side and lights turn on.
It has rained about three times and still work great and hoping they last for a long time." — J. Argueta
A pack of four bedsheet suspenders
They'll help you cinch those bed corners tight and keep your sheets and mattress pad from sliding right off the bed, especially if you tend to toss and turn at night. They're available in three colors and two sizes.Promising review:
"These are definitely worth the price. My significant other and I apparently run marathons in our sleep, so the fitted sheet and mattress pad came off the bed without fail. We own a double pillow-top mattress and they haven't stretched out while holding a fitted sheet, (that shrunk in the wash), plus two mattress pads. They hold them firmly to the bed with no slipping. No damage has been done to the sheets, either
." — Michelle
A five-pack of vacuum-sealed bags to help transform your closet
: "We moved to a small home after living many years in a much larger home. So I had to get creative with storage since this house has very little. Ikeep seasonal clothes, blankets, coats, throw decorative pillows and blankets in these storage bags.
They make storage for bedding so much easier and compact. We even use these storage bags in our RV. They are a great way to free up valuable real estate. We simply couldn't do without them." — gina
A two-pack of shelf dividers to help separate piles of T-shirts, sweaters, sheets and more
It lets you stack things more efficiently, looks neater and will help you find what you need much more quickly.
"I was a little doubtful about these being able to stand up straight but was pleasantly surprised. I'm using them in an old antique cabinet/wardrobe to separate stacks of clothes that would otherwise turn into a pile of clothes on a shelf. I would definitely buy again." — the booniepepper
A set of two Sheet Keeper bands
They'll elevate your linen closet organization by letting you label and store each of your sheet sets together — no more mixing up the guest room's full-sized sheets with your queen-sized ones. They're available in sizes twin-king, as well as in duvet and comforter labels.
"I love these bands to identify sheets by size. We have a summer home and when our family uses it they were always calling about where sheets were for bed. This helps to eliminate calls." — Debbie Sechrist
A very handy bottle of Wine Away red wine stain remover
This way, you don't have to panic the next time you or a guest knocks a glass of red wine over. Just spray this onto the affected clothing or carpet, let it sit for five minutes, then blot the area until the stain disappears (or, for clothing, toss it into the washer).
"When you have anything white in your house and you have a love for red wine THIS PRODUCT IS A MUST!!! We had a dinner party of about 15 people in our house so I bought five bottles just in case. We didn't need the five bottles, but someone did spill red wine on our brand-new white couch. I was so mad, but I used this stuff and it was GONE. Not just took most of the red wine out — the red wine was GONE! No trace of it at all! I will buy more!" — Alial
A jar of The Pink Stuff, an internet-beloved, all-purpose cleaning paste
It's made to tackle stains, dirt and grime practically anywhere, including that stained stovetop, soap scum-covered shower doors or crayon-marked wall you've long given up on. Check out this TikTok
where my former colleague Britt Ross
: "Got this because TikTok made me do it. I put a smear on a hair dye stain in my shower from six months ago. Thought I’d have to let it sit for a while so I rubbed it in with a Scrub Daddy
and was ready to let it sit, but it was already gone. Blew my mind. Removed rust stains in the toilet and hard water marks from the tank instantly. Goodbye other cleaners." — L. Seitz
An all-natural oven scrub
It's handmade with a blend of plant- and mineral-derived ingredients, like eucalyptus, lemon and peppermint essential oils, pumice stone and baking soda. It's available in up to three scents.Promising review
: "LOVE IT! Oven door is a constant struggle. I hate chemical cleaners, so I thought I would try this. I bought the Lift scent and the unscented. The Lift smells fantastic, natural, not chemically, and the Clear truly is unscented. Works beautifully! I think the combo of grit in the scrub plus the metal scrubbie are magic together
. I wore nitrile gloves and the scrubbie did end up poking a hole in them, so keep that in mind if you just got a mani or don’t want rough nails — use thick gloves. It does require elbow grease, because, hello, baked on bits of grease! But was very simple to use. Just smeared it on, added a little H2O to the scrubbie and went to town. Very impressed! I used not even 5% of one jar (for just the very dirty door) so it seems like it will last a while.
Way better than BKF and wipes off easily. LOVE IT!!" — aniebauer
A jug of dog spot repair solution
It'll help address the dirt patches in your backyard caused by damage from dog pee, digging or heavy foot traffic. It's made from a combo of mulch, seeds and soil.
: "I have lacrosse players and dogs, and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said.
The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year so I put more down and it is working like a dream!" — chchmom
A bleach-free outdoor cleaner
It's especially effective on concrete and stone, but can be used all over your yard where you need to wash away layers of dust, dirt and grime. It hooks directly to your garden hose to deliver a deep foaming clean.
"I first used this product about two years ago on the awning on my RV. That awning was so bad, that I thought I was going to have to replace it. After using this Scott's product as directed, the mold and mildew completely disappeared. This product definitely works and it works GREAT! What more can I say — it saved me nearly $500.
" — R. Latreille
A garbage guard to prevent flies or maggots from living in and around your trash cans
Just stick it inside the can, and it'll release an odorless vapor that kills insects for up to four months.
"I ordered this product because every spring and summer we have problems with flies and maggots in the garbage can
. The first time I used Terro, it didn’t stick very well. I can say it was user error because the adhesive tape stuck to my fingers. I had a hard time getting the tape off my fingers, but did manage to stick the device on the garbage lid. The next day I noticed that the device had fallen in the garbage can, so I ordered another one. I was very careful not to get the tape on my fingers this time. The device has been on my garbage can lid for a few days now. It survived the weekly trash pickup. As for whether or not this device works: Let me tell you, NO FLIES, NO MAGGOTS!!!
This product works well. Just be careful when applying the adhesive strip." — Ms. Patricia A. Nelson
A two-pack of handy little scraper tools
"This is the greatest cleaning tool invented! I love it! I had tried every tip to get rid of the hard-water buildup around my sinks and this little gizmo gets rid of it in a breeze. Everyone should have one. So simple and so brilliant." — Debra J.
A four-pack of garbage disposal and drain pipe cleaning packets
It's made to deodorize while also removing the nasty grunge and buildup lurking within — no more gnarly smells or dirty water that just won't drain.
: "I love these! I absolutely hate a dirty sink and I use these to keep my disposal from stinking. We bought our house back in October and there was a funky smell coming from that drain
. I tried a lot of different things from baking soda/vinegar to ice and lemons. These little packages have gotten rid of that problem and I continue to use them because they are cheap and they work.
Also, there is something really satisfying about the blue bubbles in the sink." — Danielle
A six-pack of dishwasher cleaner and disinfectant tablets
They'll help remove the nasty buildup inside your dishwasher. Just add a tablet, run a normal wash cycle and watch lime and mineral buildup disappear.
"After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500
. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine, per instructions, and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable.
I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my Subscribe & Save
order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" — Sheila
A pack of six washing machine cleaner tablets
"Thought this was a needless item until the washer actually wasn’t working as well and clothes didn’t smell fresh, even with high-quality fabric softeners. Did it three times in a row as instructed for a machine with this problem. Immediately upon finishing, all clothes smelled fresh and noticed that all the dispensers are emptying completely and the washer is operating like it is new.
Now servicing machine once a month, as per instructions. Wish I did this a long time ago
but you learn from your mistakes." — Steven
A far-reaching dryer vent lint brush to help scoop out all the lint clogging your vents
"Why didn’t I know about this sooner?! A must-have for anyone annoyed at the amount of dryer lint left behind when you pull out the lint catcher. Now I can get it all. Note: you’ll probably need to vacuum more after cleaning it out." — Interpreter
A set of two washer and dryer bedsheet detanglers
This prevents your sheets from tangling and twisting during wash and dry cycles so they come out clean and dry the first time.
"Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work; well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices — I was only expecting one — so there was one for the fitted sheet and the flat sheet. I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up; they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled!
I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" — katy
A bottle of Quick N Brite fireplace cleaner
"Cleaned discolored tile in front of the fireplace, which is used almost every night during the winter. House is 70-years-old. Followed the directions given on the product. Tile looks brand-new with very little effort!!
" — kellyMReads
A pack of seven sticky traps for those pesky flying bugs that swarm your indoor plants
"I was having an issue with the fungus gnats inside and outside of my house. They were driving me crazy, flying in my face and I couldn't take it anymore. I ordered these traps and they worked instantly!
I placed the stakes and traps in my orchids (which I keep in the kitchen) and then placed some in my mini garden outside. Both traps caught more than I expected and are still catching more.
It caught not only the fungus gnats but all kinds of large and small flies and moths! Totally worth the buy and will be buying more when I run out.
" — Sami H.
A double-ended extension cord for that room that's severely lacking in power outlets
"I have no idea why these are not sold everywhere. PERFECT for my room! I ended up getting this due to my king-size bed being against a wall with only one outlet. I needed a way to connect my two lamps on my nightstand and this is absolutely, without a doubt, the very best solution to connecting my lamps and also not having all my outlets taken up. I recommend this to everyone! Also perfect for outlets connected to a switch to turn on and off both lights at the same time." — Ryan
Some drywall repair putty
It'll help you cover up all the stray holes on your walls.
"Does exactly what it says. Rather than getting spackel, waiting for it to dry, sanding it down, and tweaking as needed — this cuts the time/effort down! Just rub over the place in need of patching and wipe off the excess. The hardest part is not accidentally getting the product on parts of the wall that don’t need it, but that’s easy to clean up, so it’s not a problem. I used this to patch holes in the wall from a former Wi-Fi router and modem, other than the color difference from the patch to the paint, you’d never know it was patched. Great price, easy to use." — Amanda
A simple yet highly effective lint remover
It's designed to quickly remove all the lint, hair, fuzz and pills from your blankets, curtains, carpets and heavier clothing — no sticky residue, cords or batteries needed. It's also small enough to keep in your bag for on-the-go touch-ups. Check out its effectiveness in this TikTok
!
"I wish I had this years ago when I had a cat and a Golden Retriever! It pulls so much hair and carpet fuzz out of carpet rugs and blankets that is missed by the vacuum and even washing machine. I also use it on upholstered furniture and my dark blue winter coat! Best buy ever!" — Lynne B.
A roll of handy window screen repair tape to patch up tears in your screen door
It's available in two colors and three sizes.
Promising review:
A pop-up silicone drain protector
This catches hair without blocking water from draining. See why it's called a "home must-have" in this TikTok
"It has been a dilemma for me for many years to find a way to keep hair from going into the tub drain. I've even tried an upside-down plastic container. Well, problem solved. Where have you been all my life?
Gosh, I looked in stores and have never seen this product before. I searched Google years ago and didn't find anything either. Sure it doesn't trap 100% of the hair, because the silicone is soft and there is a very fine gap that one or two strain of the hair falls through, but heck, I'll take that." — Lucy
A power scrubber brush that attaches to a drill to add muscle power to your cleaning
If you've got stains, hard-water marks and mold and mildew buildup that you just haven't been able to get rid of, this could be the thing that finally does the trick. (If you happen to need a drill, here's a good Black & Decker one
.)
Note: Each color of the Drill Brush attachment corresponds to the type of bristles they have, and each one is best suited for a specific type of cleaning job (for example, the yellow
"Impressed is an understatement. I am SHOCKED and amazed by how awesome this product is. I don't know how I've lived without it up until now. I used to spend literally an hour on my hands and knees scrubbing the shower to get it clean
(we have a shower with a textured floor and it's impossible to get clean). Even spending that long scrubbing, it was never perfect. I would avoid cleaning the shower for as long as possible because it was so unpleasant. Enter the drill brush. I attached it to our cordless drill and went to town with some all purpose bathroom cleaner spray. I am not kidding you — I cleaned the entire shower in less than 15 minutes. SPOTLESS. With no intense scrubbing or effort on my part
. You need this product in your life, seriously." — Carolyn Hall
Hope's Perfect Sink Cleaner and Polish
It's made to help restore brushed stainless steel, porcelain, cast-iron and more surfaces.
"We bought our house two years ago. Prior to us, it had been used and abused as a rental house for about a decade. Our porcelain kitchen sink was just disgusting. My husband tried his best when we first moved in to get it to even resemble the original white, but the bottoms were just permanently stained a tan color.
I gave up. Installing a new sink was added to the to-do list. I saw this product on a BuzzFeed article and bought it on a whim; it was cheap and I figured it couldn’t make the sink any worse. Holy crap! I’m absolutely blown away. I put a bit on the side with the disposal that was the most stained. I used a scrubbing brush drill bit
on my power drill and went in a quick circle around the basin. 10 seconds tops. Boom. The sink was white. Not just white. The brilliant, bright original white it was supposed to be
. I couldn’t believe my eyes. I went to town on both sides excessively for probably 10 minutes total and my ugly sink looks shiny and white again. No more new sink for us. I couldn’t be more impressed." — Danielle
A jetted bathtub cleaner to clean up your bathtub, jetted tub or whirlpool
Just fill up the bath, add a quarter of the bottle, wait 15 minutes and drain the tub. Each bottle cleans about four times, and it's designed to be septic safe. Check it out in action (and some very gross results) in this TikTok
"I wish I could give this stuff 10 stars. I've been using my jetted tub daily for almost two years. Never seen any sign of issues with gunk in the pipes, but I thought I'd give this stuff try as part of my spring cleaning.
OH. MY. WORD. I followed the directions on the website, not the bottle because the bottle directions are for maintenance and not the initial clean. For the initial clean I filled the tub, turned on the jets and added 6 ounces of Oh Yuk. Ran it for about an hour. It got pretty sudsy but not too bad. When I came to check, I found this slimy green grossness around the tub. So disgusting!!!!!
I am going to run this monthly and will be buying the gallon next time because I never want to be without this stuff." — Elizabeth
An Iron Out rust stain remover for tough rust stains
You can use it inside or outside the home on anything from tubs and sinks to concrete and even chrome car wheels. All you have to do is spray the stain, let it sit and wipe it away — no scrubbing needed.
"I had an A/C leak right into my bathtub and as many products as I used, I could never get it out. I just used this and it finally took the orange stains in the tub immediately out! It’s like some kind of chemical witchcraft.
With that said, the product smells like death, made me cough a bit, but dang my tub is bright white and shiny!" — Christian Gamboa
A three-pack of nonstick oven liners
"These liners are life changing! I never thought I needed them until a friend raved about them. Cleanup is so simple, no more melted cheese or sauces burnt to the bottom of my ovens
. I love that I can cut down to size to fit my toaster oven also. My husband enjoys grilling with the liners now, as he doesn't have to line the grill with aluminum foil which he found so annoying, deterring him from grilling. This product really has simplified my life in the kitchen and I love it." — Melissa
Some shelf liners
They'll help protect your cabinet shelves, pantry shelves and drawers against scratches and other damage, because that's bound to happen over time with how heavily used your kitchen storage is. Another plus: They have a nice grip that'll keep glassware and other breakables from sliding around.
I use this exact same brand of liner in some of my drawers, and even use it along my kitchen window shelf because I have potted plants lining it and wanted to protect against scratches. I can vouch for the fact that it's so easy to cut to size and place wherever you want a little extra protection and grip
, and the white color can actually make it look cleaner underneath if you've already got some wear and tear on your shelving.Promising review:
"Just moved into brand new home so I wanted to use a strong, durable liner for kitchen and large pantry
. This was so easy to cut and lay down, as it grips surfaces but isn't sticky. I did a large professional kitchen in about six hours. It was so fast and easy. This print is elegant and I kept opening drawers just to look at them. Highly recommend." — Jean
A bottle of Goo Gone kitchen degreaser
"I feel obligated to write a review about this. This is simply amazing. The two cabinet doors over the microwave hood had so much buildup grease, I almost wanted to replace the doors. Then I found this degreaser, sprayed on it, did not even let it sit for too long, and used Lysol sanitizing wipes
to wipe it clean. Now the doors look brand-new!" — Tyler Wu
"Works well at getting out turmeric stains from my formica countertops and kitchen sink.
I have used other degreasers, but this is the best one so far. Also, it doesn't generate fumes that make me cough." — s patel
A pumice stone toilet bowl cleaner to tackle the buildup in your toilet
"This stone removed heavy calcium buildup in toilet bowls without leaving any marks on the white porcelain like you get from wire brushes. It is a little tougher to use on a sink but will get the job done if you are patient. Wish I had ordered this several years ago after wasting money on chemical approaches to removing the calcium
(vinegar works, but takes a long time). It is now a standard part of my cleaning kit." — Robert O'Hagan
"We've lived out in the country for 10 years with a septic tank and a well. Our water is hard and salty. The buildup rings were so bad, I thought the toilet would have to be replaced for it ever to look clean again. With great skepticism, I ordered this product. It took every last particle of the ring off without any cleaning product added.
It is truly unbelievable!!" — Leanne Barnett
A nontoxic carpet cleaning solution to give your carpeted areas a super deep clean
"A true sensory experience while completing a mundane, laborious chore! The scent from this cleaner was pleasing versus the harsh chemical smell from the other brands out there. Yet, it was able to remove old stains that had been in the carpet fiber for well over seven years.
This surprised me as I had just accepted that those stains were there to stay. Plus, it's concentrated so I just used over a bit of the recommended amount. Now the carpet looks great with no grainy feel to it when you walk on it with bare feet; although I did vacuum afterwards. Just as important, the carpet does not have the unpleasant odor that has lingered and would rear its ugly head from time to time!
Thanks to Amazon for carrying this and making it easy for me to locate on the site!!!" — Marie J.
A clear toy blocker to stop your pet's toys from going underneath the couch and other furniture
: "WISH I WOULD HAVE FOUND THIS YEARS AGO FOR MY DOGS!
I recently bought it because my 11-month-old is constantly throwing stuff and pushing things under the couch. I was able to install this while the baby was climbing all over me and haven't had any problems with adhesive. Also keeps my two small dogs from hiding their bones and toys under the couch! Perfectly invisible. Literally life changing! I can finally throw away self-made blockers, which were pool noodles that always moved." — Crystal K
"A must-have for ALL pet owners. This contraption is genius and will save cat (and dog) owners incredible amounts of time and frustration retrieving toys. We used this beneath our oven and it works PERFECTLY. Cat can't destroy it (the way she shredded the foam insulation we had stuffed under there before) and we no longer have to get the yardstick out when literally all of her toys are 'gone.'
Yes, this is a challenge to install, but 100% worth it. I'd buy it again in a heartbeat." — Allison Goldstein