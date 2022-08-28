35 Ridiculously Effective Kitchen Products Under $25

Popular items from this list
A powerful dishwashing spray
I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce and the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food.
An easy jar opener
Hand wash when needed.Promising review:
"I have a similar adjustable jar opener from probably 40+ years ago and it finally wore out at the point I needed most. This new one works great! I had given up finding another jar opener that helps me so much with my arthritis. It is the only one I have found that does not expect me to twist with my painful hand/wrist." — Lorraine Redrock
An under-cabinet lid opener
Promising review:
"I have tried a million different tools and gadgets for help in opening jars of all sizes, and each one had its own issues! Finally, someone has invented the perfect jar opener that is simple and requires no space in your kitchen drawers or counters. There was one person who suggested placing the opener with the sharp end of the 'V' closest to you and with it placed in the front, in the right corner under your cabinet. I followed those directions and it works perfectly and easily. I have already placed an order for another one for a gift or my sister." — moorecats
A rapid egg cooker
Promising review:
"If hard-boiled eggs are at all a part of your life, this device will change everything. Reclaim lost hours, catch up on missed TV, reconnect with old friends and family — anything is possible with the free time you'll find at your disposal as you drop six eggs into this beast, press a button, and then walk away. What will you do? High-intensity exercise? Model building? Learn a second language? I hear your concern. 'What if I become so engrossed in my newfound love of taxonomy that I forget about my eggs?' Fear not, efficient chef. Like the trump of Gabriel himself, the unmistakable tone of this technological marvel could rouse the dead and will bring you running to your fresh-and-ready ova's side. The Dash Go Rapid Egg Cooker is what mankind has been working towards since the first roundish stone was shaped into a wheel. Witness the apex of human innovation! Did not love the poaching tray." — J. Mercer Crenshaw
A jar of the The Pink Stuff
Promising review:
"I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stovetop and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" — Micaela Gunderson
A set of TikTok-famous adjustable mug organizers
Psst — if you want to see them in action, check out this viral TikTok of the mug organizers
that's clocked millions of views. Promising review
: "I love these cup organizers. I have a small cabinet above where my coffeepot is and these have made it a pleasure to open that cabinet. All cups are organized and easy to get to. They stay right where they should be. No more stacking them inside one another and them falling over when I opened the cabinet. I also use these for some bowls in my dish set. Works great. I just ordered a couple more and I am going to use them for my china cabinet. I wondered when I first bought them because the price was a little high. Worth every penny and more. I can not say enough good about these." — ChefGirl
A lasagna trio pan
FYI, you can 6,000% use these for brownies, blondies, and bread, too. This is also great for making several kinds of lasagna at once if you and other fam members have different preferences.Promising review
: "I loved everything about this pan. It's versatile, I can put three different cake mixes in each well, or meat loaves, etc. I really love this pan! A very happy customer." — Lisa F.
A colander spoon to let you scoop food straight out of the pot
It's made from toughened nylon and is suitable for use on non-stick cookware. It's resistant to temps of up to 392 degrees Fahrenheit, and it's dishwasher-safe!Promising review:
"I've owned this for just over a month and I don't know how I lived without it! From spooning potatoes into boiling water without a mess to draining a full can of beans and far, far beyond, this scoop is a must-have in the kitchen. I find myself reaching for it every day. It has easily replaced the other spoons/scoops that I would usually use. You cannot go wrong with this purchase!" — Jill Clement
Affresh dishwasher tablets that'll get rid of residue on your dishes
Promising review:
"After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and dishes just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener was no longer doing its job so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine per the instructions and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully every month, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" — Sheila
A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey
I've used this stuff and it is FANTASTIC. Just don't pour it in your morning tea! It's not that kind of honey.Promising review:
"I am a flavored honey person and I normally get it locally. I also enjoy spicey food. This was a fabulous match! I had some fresh sliced mozzarella and I drizzled it with this honey everyone loved it. Now I am going to try the extra hot!!!" — L
A truffle-infused honey to top off all sorts of stuff
Promising review:
"Here's what you do for starters . . . slice a baguette. Add a slice of blue cheese. Toast in the oven or air fryer. Drizzle with this truffle honey to finish and impress your guests. They'll think you're a genius." — T. A.
A microwave pasta cooker that'll achieve al dente noods
Promising review:
"I don't want to get all gushy over a pasta maker, but man...I really love this gizmo! I like spaghetti — either with normal Prego-type sauce or sometimes just with butter and Romano cheese sprinkled on. But I'm lazy and impatient, and don't like things that take a long time to make, with a bunch of steps, and a big clean up afterwards. The Fasta Pasta is perfect for me. I get the exact amount of correctly-measured spaghetti; it's faster than boiling water in a big pot then having to watch and stir the pasta; the pasta comes out perfectly cooked every time; and the cleanup is a snap." — Smilin Sam
A manual food chopper
It's also dishwasher-safe (top rack only!) so cleanup is super simple. Promising review:
"This is great for cutting lots of veggies super fast. All you have to do is rough chop down your veggies toss them in and give it four to five pulls for perfectly diced chunks for salsa or toppings on eggs or tacos. It comes with a handy cover too so all you have to do is rinse the blade and toss the container in the fridge or cooler." — Kevin B.
An instant-read meat thermometer to help you FINALLY cook the perfect steak
Promising review:
"Couldn't be easier to use really. I tested it with ice water and boiling water and it seems to be pretty accurate. I've already cooked some steaks using it and they came out perfect. Plan to use it a lot with my smoker and expect good results there too. I love that it has the magnets so I can stick on the fridge, the grill or the smoker and it's always handy. And you really can't beat the price at under $10!" — FCC
Some slow-cooker liners can make cleanup a total cinch
Promising review:
"These are a must have for crock pot users! They are amazing and work so well. I use them every time I cook in the crock pot and they make clean up a breeze. No more scraping burnt food from the bottom! You simply lift it out and throw it away and then easily wash the crock pot. I always keeps these on hand." — Kristie
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
A slim cutlery organizer
Promising review:
"Yes, this little utensil tray is really that good! I went from using 12 inches of horizontal space in a lovely but huge wooden utensil tray to about using about 4 inches (whatever the width of this godsend is). It stores my butter knives, steak knives, spoons, forks, and a slew of little teaspoons. I'd guess that the max capacity for each slot is about 10 pieces. For example, I fit four butter knives and four steak knives into the first/knife slot easily, with good wiggle room. This is such a great design. Using this tray opened up about half of my 18-inch wide drawer, which allowed me to decompress the other drawers in my kitchen a bit. I highly recommend this item. It's worth every penny." — Kathleen Cooke
Pre-made simmer sauces that'll add some excitement to that plain chicken breast
I've tried nearly all of these sauces and can vouch they dress up all kinds of stuff. If you're craving some takeout food you're too lazy to replicate at home, some of these (esp the Thai Coconut Sauce that's shown here) will help you get some of that taste without buying a million ingredients. Promising review:
"These sauces are magic. A high end trick added to our meal prep. Really tasty options. We have been doing meal prep for quite a while and the salt and pepper meals where getting old. We tried to incorporate skillet sauces into our meals and tried all the brands out there. They were ok but not very healthy. When I saw these on Amazon I had to try them (Keto and Paleo Certified) and they taste amazing. Now we have a different flavor each and every day and we can still keep the diet." — Fernando Pimentel
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
A spicy vindaloo simmer sauce
I'm not the BEST cook but adore a saucey dish. I've had great success with Maya Kaimal's shelf-stable sauces for making dinners that are super tasty, satisfying, and good enough to boast about on Instagram stories. Here, you can see me using my Always Pan where I threw in some bell pepper and chicken for a super saucey dish I served up with some long-grain rice I unearthed from my pantry. The directions are very user-friendly and not intimidating! If I can do it, you can do it.
Reusable toaster bags to help you achieve peak sandwich at home
These are also a fan favorite for families with members who have Celiac disease or other food sensitivities. Promising review:
"Unless you are a 'foodie' and need to grill your sandwiches, this bag is a great way to get a warm sandwich — and if you have cheese on it, the cheese will melt. Just make your sandwich and put it in the bag. Put the bag in your toaster and you have a great sandwich! Its so easy, and when I am done, I just rinse the bag under the faucet. Great for kids who love grilled cheese without the fuss of 'grilling'!" — joycetv
An excellent chef's knife
Promising review:
"I was a butcher for years and always used good knives for my work. Now, I love to cook but can't afford pricey knives. I saw the other reviews here and was very skeptical. After using this knife for two months as my main kitchen knife, I couldn't be any more impressed with it. I use and abuse it, throw it in the dishwasher and use it and abuse it again, and it keeps coming back for more. I use it on bone-in meats, veggies, tomatoes... whatever, and it retains its edge and still looks brand new. I haven't had to sharpen it at all yet, and it is still razor-sharp. I highly recommend it." — HSHS Dad
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
A KitchenIQ knife sharpener
I own this beaut and it's transformed my hand-me-down kitchen knives.Promising review:
"This cheap knife sharpener is great. It works better than my Chef's Choice sharpener. The Chef's Choice worked great for the first year. After that, it wasn't worth much. I figure I can buy three of these for something that lasts more than one year. Great for stocking stuffers at Christmas." — Ruth M.
A dishwasher magnet
Promising review:
"I got this because my mother has dementia and she kept putting away dirty dishes. And believe it or not she has actually been using it and it definitely has been working! So I highly suggest buying this for parents or someone you know who has a similar problem!" — Raquel
A Rapid Ramen Cooker
Promising review:
"God's ramen cooker. This thing may seem like just an ordinary Tupperware, but I assure you it will blow that thin plastic garbage out of the water. It retains heat amazingly and does not bend or falter under extreme temperatures. I'm a college student and I have never felt such joy from making ramen in my small dorm microwave, for a 900-watt I recommend five minutes. Buy this product if you live and breathe air, because it is beautiful." — Theron
A stuffed burger press
Make cleanup even easier by using plastic wrap on the tool. Promising review:
"The top has a protrusion that pushes the excess beef to the sides of the container, creating a perfect pocket for whatever toppings you care to add. Simply add some more ground beef to the top and press down with the top to create a perfect seal. The sealed burgers are easily extracted — the bottom plate can be pushed from below, allowing you to easily extract the burger without disturbing the contents or the shape. Drop them on the grill and you are ready to go. It really is as easy as that." — Christopher J. Hamilton
A set of measurement decals you can glance at while cooking
Note that this kit includes just the decals and measurement labels, not the horizontal holders or hooks for the measuring cups and spoons. Promising review:
"Bought these for my mom. I applied them inside her baking cupboard and it makes doing conversions for recipes a breeze. So convenient." — Kelly C.
A handheld veggie spiralizer
It has a finger protector, and a container with a bottom lid — so you can automatically and easily catch all your zoodles as you spiralize! Plus, there are three blade settings for thin, medium, or ribbon zoodles.Promising review:
"This little thing is sharp! I love how compact it is and how fast I can zoodle up an entire zucchini. Perfect for small kitchens like mine. I haven’t had any issues cleaning or using it and reach for it almost daily." — Rachel Akiko
A silicone sink strainer that can make ridding it of tiny food particles easy as pie
You know what I'm talking about. I own this and have NO dishwasher, so I do a whole bunch of hand-washing at my sink. This does a fab job of catching all the food bits (including the ones I thought I'd already raked into the trash) so they won't go down the drain. And the silicone construction makes it easy to pop out and violently beat the metal part of the drainer against the side of my trash can to get out the food bits. Of course, I'm wearing dishwashing gloves when I'm doing this. But I still don't want to touch the old gross food! Even through the gloves. TL;DR, your sink could really use this.
Fridge bin liners to absorb extra moisture
Promising review:
"Fits my Kenmore like a charm. Don't know why it took me so long to figure this solution out." — Shell
Foaming garbage disposer tablets
Freshens and leaves disposer, sink, and kitchen smelling clean. Made with natural ingredients and safe for drain, disposer, and septic. Use weekly to maintain a smooth running disposer, prevent buildup and odors, and extend the life of the disposer.Promising review:
"It actually worked! So my kitchen started smelling a bit and I figured it was my garbage disposal, so I bought this and it was so easy to use. You just drop a packet inside the disposal, turn on your sink with a little bit of hot water and turn on your disposal, and after a couple of minutes it should be clean. I figured it was my disposal because my kitchen doesn't have that funky smell anymore." — Max Power
Stainless-steel-effect contact paper for getting you the modern look of fresh appliances
And when you move or change your mind, you can easily remove or reposition it!Promising review:
"Amazing job at updating my wall oven. I searched for months trying to see what would be an alternative replacement to my dated wall oven (25 years old). The thing is, my old oven has always worked very well, so I couldn't really justify paying $2,000 to replace my working double wall oven only because of cosmetic reasons. Then it dawned on me that maybe if I updated the oven with this metal covering it would look like real stainless steel. So for literally the cost of $10 I updated my oven. The update is virtually unnoticeable unless you tell someone, and what's the best thing of all, it leaves no fingerprints. Best $10 I ever spent." — B. Lenj
A tea bag organizer
Promising review:
"This is the perfect addition to my new kitchen to get my many teas off the counter and out of sight, yet easily accessible. It’s sturdy plastic and fit exactly between the two trims on the inside of my cabinet. The back is flat so I purchased the 3M doubled sided tape
and, voila! The description says it holds 90 tea packets but it’s more suitable to 72, 12 in each of the 6 bins. My cabinet doors are 'self closing' so there is no worry of the bins not staying in place." — 2Bounders
Some (truly easy) under-cabinet lights
Promising review:
"I had my doubts but I thought, what the heck, for the price I'd give them a try. I am in real estate and known as a lighting snob. The first thing I look at in a kitchen if there is under cabinet lighting. These are so nice (it helps if you have a lip at the bottom of your cabinets) They are a true white, very bright, and I was lucky they were just the length I needed. I just ordered a set and had them shipped to my mom's as her halogen transformer which is buried in a wall, fried and I drives me nuts that the workspace on the counter is dark. I can't wait until I make the 250-mile drive to install them. I may buy more just to use at our listings!" — pauly
A set of stove burner covers
Psst, as you can see above, this set also comes with a crumb catcher where your stovetop meets your countertop!Promising review:
"I've been using the foil ones and while they do the job, they're not so nice to look at. I like that this is black so it matches the original color of the appliances, but more importantly I like that this has a larger surface area to catch the drips that the foil ones never could before. They're also trim to fit, so they get right up into each burner without leaving gaps where drips can burn where it's hardest to clean. Overall recommended." — Michael
A couple of pot minders that'll prevent some spill over
Promising review:
"Are you a terrible cook? If you are, buy this! I can't cook. Every time I try to boil something, it's EVERYWHERE. These things are a lifesaver." — jenna
A personal blender to make whipping up a drinkable lunch that much easier
Promising review:
"Surprisingly easy to use! The most convenient juicing appliance I have ever had. Now when I'm lazy in the morning and don't wanna wash the juicer, I just blend some veggies and fruit in the cup and take it to work." — Jessie Cui