35 Ridiculously Effective Kitchen Products Under $25

A silicone sink strainer that can make ridding it of tiny food particles easy as pie

You know what I'm talking about. I own this and have NO dishwasher, so I do a whole bunch of hand-washing at my sink. This does a fab job of catching all the food bits (including the ones I thought I'd already raked into the trash) so they won't go down the drain. And the silicone construction makes it easy to pop out and violently beat the metal part of the drainer against the side of my trash can to get out the food bits. Of course, I'm wearing dishwashing gloves when I'm doing this. But I still don't want to touch the old gross food! Even through the gloves. TL;DR, your sink could really use this.