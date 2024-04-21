No, It’s Not Magic — These 25 Products Just Work Really Well

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A TikTok-popular spacious travel-friendly backpack
2
A padded wire-free push-up bra with adjustable drawstrings
3
And a pair of seamless Nippies silicone pasties
4
Reusable silicone baking liners
5
A jar of cleaning paste The Pink Stuff
6
A sleep-training clock
7
A TikTok-beloved deep-pore cleansing foam
8
A Baker's Edge brownie pan for any edge piece lover
9
A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles and longer ones that are 10 times thinner for hard-to-reach spots
10
A bottle of Miss Mouth's Messy Eater stain treating spray
11
A glowy foundation by E.l.f.
12
A five-pack of beauty sponges
13
A set of two reusable terra-cotta brown sugar saver discs
14
A jar of Brazilian Bum Bum body cream
@soldejaniero,
15
A dual temperature comforter
16
A loc refreshing spray
17
A genius Tineco two-in-one cordless vacuum and mop
18
CeraVe Retinol Serum with encapsulated retinol
19
A piercing bump solution
20
Two pairs of gel-based foot pads
21
The Wonderskin lip stain
22
A self-cleaning grooming brush
23
A Youthforia BYO Blush Oil liquid blush
24
Drywall repair putty
25
An O'Keeffe's nighttime lip mask