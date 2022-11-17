- A “flossing toothbrush” with two layers of bristles.
- Dr Teal’s Sleep Spray with melatonin to help wind you down.
- A set of exfoliating gloves for the bath or shower you can use to deep clean all over your body.
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant to help exfoliate and smooth skin
A shampoo scalp massager you can use in the shower to massage and exfoliate your scalp
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen that gets results from the very first use
A delightfully versatile matcha-infused moisture stick reviewers use for everything
A foot file that'll remove calluses and hard or cracked skin from your feet in mere minutes
Paula's Choice Salicylic Acid Exfoliant, a true skincare MVP that reviewers swear by for reducing the size of pores
Dr Teal's Sleep Spray with melatonin to help wind you down for the night
An earwax removal kit, so you don't have to wait until your yearly physical for your doctor to clean your ears
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, an Olaplex "dupe" repairing mask infused with collagen
A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover you can use to gently scrub as part of your skin routine or in the shower
CeraVe's Hydrating cleanser made with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin
A facial ice roller you can stash in the fridge or freezer, then pull out whenever you want to take your face for a chill ride
A reviewer-beloved anti-dandruff shampoo to relieve flaking and itching and help prevent outbreaks
The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller you simply swipe over your face
A delightful little tool called the Bug Bite Thing that suctions on all kinds of bug bites
A dual hair dryer and brush to dry your hair as you style it and give your do an incredible amount of volume and shine
A bottle of Witch Piggy Hell Pore Control, which is both a delightfully effective hyaluronic acid-based pore tightening serum
A box of newly popular "Zombie" face masks that are NOT for the faint of heart
Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer, an inexpensive lightweight concealer
A reviewer-beloved Mane Club 10-in-1 leave-in spray that honestly deserves its own theme song
A spray bottle of SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditioner, which is beloved by kids and adults alike
A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy aching eyes
A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupuncture point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea
A roll-on migraine stick made with peppermint, spearmint and lavender oils to help you soothe
A leave-in conditioning spray designed for all hair types (and alllll busy schedules)
A bottle of Tend Skin Solution to help take care of painful razor bumps, ingrown hair and razor burn
An oral rinse made with a mild mint flavor that packs a powerful punch
A pair of compression gloves designed to help alleviate pain from carpal tunnel and arthritis
A Squatty Potty, one of those internet-famous stools you can put at the base of your toilet to prop your feet up on while you go