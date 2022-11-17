Shopping
Parenting StyleBeautyAmazon

31 Personal Care Products With Fast Results

If you wake up a lot in the middle of the night, you're going to want to check out this lavender melatonin pillow spray reviewers with insomnia swear by.
Emma Lord
High-rated self-care items from Amazon.
Amazon
High-rated self-care items from Amazon.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles and longer ones
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Dr. Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.

I personally just bought this at the recommendation of BuzzFeeder Stephanie Hope, and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively.

Here's what BuzzFeeder Stephanie Hope has to say about them: "Growing up, I was the absolute worst at flossing and brushing my teeth. It was so bad, I ended up developing periodontitis, which is inflammation of the gums caused by a build up of bacteria. It causes your gums to separate and recede from your teeth. It's pretty bad. Well, now I obviously go to the dentist regularly, but still struggle to floss my teeth as often as I should. These toothbrushes are such a game changer for me! The bristles at the tip are sooo tiny, I can literally feel them cleaning between my teeth. My gums get red easily if I don't floss enough, and ever since I started using this twice a day, they're no longer red! They look so healthy, and I truly feel like I'm actually getting a good cleaning, compared to other manual toothbrushes. It's gentle enough for my sensitive gums, but gets in deep to prevent plaque. I'm obsessed!"
$9.90 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant to help exfoliate and smooth skin
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." — Lana
$12 at Amazon
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A shampoo scalp massager you can use in the shower to massage and exfoliate your scalp
I started using one of these a few months ago and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice.

Promising review: "I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such. I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
$6.98 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen that gets results from the very first use
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" — Mully
$15.99 at Amazon
Cocokind
A delightfully versatile matcha-infused moisture stick reviewers use for everything
Check out a TikTok of the matcha stick in action. Cocokind is a San Francisco-based, woman-founded small business that specializes in botanical-forward skincare with an emphasis on both physical and mental health.

Promising review: "This is my first time using the MyMatcha stick and I looovvveee it! I have it on me pretty much all the time so I can dab a little bit on my dry spots as I need to. It softens up my dry areas and even decreases the swelling of my acne! I've used it as a moisture stick, an acne anti-inflammatory, and even a fly-away tamer. It's a great multitasking product." — alizza d.
$8.95 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A foot file that'll remove calluses and hard or cracked skin from your feet in mere minutes
Promising review: "This is the perfect tool to invest in to maintain soft and healthy feet in between pedicures. It has saved me lots of money because I'm able to space out my pedicures more often now. I've found the best results are when I use it after I shower, and then I moisturize when I'm finished. I would recommend going easy the first couple times because it's difficult to know how much callus/skin you're actually removing in the moment. Highly recommend though!" — Nikki Moody
$9.95 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
Paula's Choice Salicylic Acid Exfoliant, a true skincare MVP that reviewers swear by for reducing the size of pores
Promising review: "I had seen several reviews on TikTok about this product and I decided to try it for myself and see how good it was as they said. I had pores and pimples around my cheeks (I have ever since I was a teenager), I've tried different products but none worked as well as this one. Every night before going to bed, I apply it to my face along with a moisturizer (I prefer during the night so it can stay the longest). And wow, I am not kidding, the next day you can already see how the redness is fading away and any recent pimples start to get smaller, as well as my pores on my cheek area! I had not seen a difference that fast with other popular products, but this one did. I highly recommend, the price is worth it. It really does improves your skin and it looks more healthy and glowing. In my opinion 10/10 :)." — Mariel Garza
$13+ at Amazon
www.amazon.com
Dr Teal's Sleep Spray with melatonin to help wind you down for the night
Check out a TikTok of the melatonin spray in action.

Promising review: "A coworker suggested this product because I have a tough time falling asleep and do not want to take sleep meds. This smells incredible and, for me, has really worked. It’s a little shocking actually as I didn’t have big expectations for it. I’m on my second bottle however and both my boyfriend and I really enjoy it." — Amazon customer
$17.61 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
An earwax removal kit, so you don't have to wait until your yearly physical for your doctor to clean your ears
Y'all, this stuff is no joke — you can check out the earwax removal kit customer reviews to see the GOBS it is taking outta people's canals.

Promising review: "My right ear has been plugged up for months. I squirted warm water in there, peroxide, tried various ear scraper tools, then just gave up. A month or so later, I saw this product at a local CVS, and gave it a try. Laid on couch with several drops in my ear for a half hour. I could hear weird fizzing noises. Then I flushed warm water in my ear with the included soft bulb syringe, and out came the culprit. Had to have been deep in there." — fixitforgood
$14.58 at Amazon
Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, an Olaplex "dupe" repairing mask infused with collagen
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them!

Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and in between other compares products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5-20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy, and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." — curlyhead3

Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!
$7.74 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A set of exfoliating gloves for the bath or shower you can use to deep clean all over
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok made me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby. My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." — Brittney
$8.49 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover you can use to gently scrub as part of your skin routine or in the shower
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuel

*Another* promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." — LuckLocust
$12.50 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
CeraVe's Hydrating cleanser made with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin
Promising review: "Got this after seeing a recommendation on TikTok. It's been a lifesaver for me. I have dry, red, sensitive, acne-prone skin. Most cleansers strip my skin, but not this one. It’s been helping keep my skin clear while not drying it for a few months now. If you have dry skin this is a must!" — L. Ashburne
$14.57 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A facial ice roller you can stash in the fridge or freezer, then pull out whenever you want to take your face for a chill ride
Reviewers also swear by this for migraines and cooling down on hot days, so it's multitalented.

Promising review: "Someone on TikTok said her (young looking) grandmother used this — I love it to deal with what spring allergies do to my face (headaches/puffiness) without pulling the skin and without oils. It's cool and sculpting without being too fussy like the smaller jade roller that is so popular — which I also have but it gets less traction in this home. Enjoy!" — PinkRibbonGIrl
$18.99 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A reviewer-beloved anti-dandruff shampoo to relieve flaking and itching and help prevent outbreaks
This shampoo was designed to work for sensitive scalps, color-dyed, and chemically processed hair, as well as for all hair types and textures, with reviewers with 3b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them.

Promising review: "I saw this product from a TikTok video. I was hesitant. I have been dealing with dandruff for almost 10 years, fortunately not that heavy but enough where it was embarrassing. I tried everything. Leave in conditioner, tea tree oil, Head and Shoulders, etc. One brand did work for a couple of days but that's it. But this product has worked EFFECTIVELY. Dandruff-free for two months so far. Can leave your hair feeling a little dry so just use conditioner and it will balance out. If other products aren't working for you with dandruff I can confidently recommend this one." — Martin C.
$15.47 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller you simply swipe over your face
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." — Kelsey B.
$13.39 at Amazon
Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A delightful little tool called the Bug Bite Thing that suctions on all kinds of bug bites
This works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice, and more (although TBH, if this list of bugs gets any longer I may just stay indoors forever!!).

Promising review: "I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and have been having issues with mosquito bites. Used it a few time to relieve itchiness and I am convinced it works! Have been recommending it to my family and friends. Read the directions and follow them carefully. Don't use this on your face or neck, or other sensitive areas. Don't do a lot of suction, just a little bit. And do it a few times if needed. Great invention!" — Joe
$9.95 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A dual hair dryer and brush to dry your hair as you style it and give your do an incredible amount of volume and shine
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2a through 4c hair mentioned it working for them, and especially noted that it helps cut down on drying time!

Promising review: "OH MY LANTA. PURCHASE THIS NOW. YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT. I found this on TikTok and saw the gal's review and had to buy it. I have thick hair and this dries my hair in less than 15 minutes. PLUS I don’t have to fuss with a straightener or a curling iron if I don’t want to!! It leaves my hair so soft and shiny and gives it SO MUCH VOLUME! I recommend this to ANYONE I talk to about it. Seriously my favorite styling tool. Seriously so in love." — Sydney
$32.49 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A bottle of Witch Piggy Hell Pore Control, which is both a delightfully effective hyaluronic acid-based pore tightening serum
Promising review: "If I could give this 10 stars I would! Ran out of 'The Ordinary' hyaluronic acid I’ve been using for a year and no stores close sold it so I gave this a try. So glad I did because it’s a thousand times better!! I put it on first, then moisturizer after I put on my primer and makeup and it looks the best it’s ever looked. My pores were smaller in just three days and my skin so hydrated. I have combo skin son my 'T' zone gets awfully oily. The fix is to make sure your skin is hydrated. Also the bottle is twice the size of 'The Ordinary'! This does it all!!! So very impressed." — smnthfinch
$8.92 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A box of newly popular "Zombie" face masks that are NOT for the faint of heart
Promising review: "Smells great! This face mask does exactly what it says. My skin is nice and lifted, hydrated, noticeable reduction in fine lines, improved texture, reduced my pore size, and eliminated some newly developed rough patches forming around the hairline. Couldn't be more satisfied with this product! I have pretty good skin for 37, but this mask has really helped take my skin to the next level" — Samantha
$25 at Amazon
Kayla Suazo / BuzzFeed
Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer, an inexpensive lightweight concealer
TBH, at the start of the pandemic I started using this myself (although this is former BuzzFeeder Kayla Suazo's lovely human face above), and I am mad that I wasted time with other concealers for so long. I am a deeply impatient person who likes to look good and does not like to put in effort in any way, shape, or form, and Maybelline created this so that people like me could gracelessly slap it on in the morning and be like "OKAY, REFLECTION, YOU GOT THIS" before being on their merry way. It never cakes, I look way more awake than I have any right to, and I never struggle to blend it the way I do with other concealers. 11/10 subscribe.

Promising review: "Throughout high school I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok. And trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes.' And the best part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new I definitely recommend you try this out." —Liela Lee

Check out BuzzFeed's full review of Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer for more deets.
$8.80 at Amazon
Mane Club
A reviewer-beloved Mane Club 10-in-1 leave-in spray that honestly deserves its own theme song
Mane Club is a New York City-based small business established in 2019 that specializes in affordable haircare products.

It's also BuzzFeeder-approved — here's what Elizabeth Lilly has to say about it: "This stuff has become my go-to for spraying on my wet hair and then blow-drying. Normally I'd apply a heat protector and an oil treatment or leave-in conditioner before blow-drying. But this 10-in-1 treatment takes the cake! Most of the time when I use it, I don't even need to finish off my hair with hair oil (I've been doing that as an essential hair step for years now). It's really that good! My hair comes out feeling softer, looking shinier and healthier, and stays looking good for days — which is especially great news because I wash my hair about every four days." You can check out Elizabeth Lilly's full review of the Mane Club One Hit Wonder spray for more deets!

Promising review: "I’m a hairstylist, so I’ve tried just about every leave-in conditioner out there, and I was amazed at how soft my hair felt after one use. My curls were so happy! The smell is amazing too!! I will definitely be repurchasing." — Allison S.
$9.80 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A spray bottle of SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditioner, which is beloved by kids and adults alike
Check out a TikTok of the SoCozy Curl Spray in action. This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2a–4c curls swearing by it!

Promising review: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" — Amazon customer
$9.49 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy aching eyes
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." — Ben
$8.99 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupuncture point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea
Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially car sickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. At one point I did have one child remove their bands because they said they were getting too tight. But after only a few minutes without them, a headache started to come on, so they immediately put them back on and the relief was instant. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" — 1SmartCookie
$8.54 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A roll-on migraine stick made with peppermint, spearmint and lavender oils to help you soothe
Promising review: "I’ve had migraines all my life — I’m 31 now. I’ve been on all kinds of prescriptions that work, but make me so sleepy... I’ve been using this stick for one week now, and it’s amazing! I rubbed it on at the first hint of a headache/migraine and it takes care of it fast. I haven’t taken a prescription migraine since I started using it." — Amanda Braswell

Read BuzzFeed's review of the migraine stick for more deets!
$12.99 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A leave-in conditioning spray designed for all hair types (and alllll busy schedules)
Briogeo is a Black-owned, woman-owned small business that specializes in cruelty-free, gluten-free haircare products for all hair types.

Promising review: "I got this in my Ipsy glam bag a few years ago and was mad when I ran out. I randomly saw this the other day and remembered how much I had loved it previously. This product is amazing!! My hair feels like pure silk! It’s sooo soft and smooth after using this. I’ve used so many other products, expensive ones, and nothing works as well as this! I highly recommend this!" — Melissa C
$25 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A bottle of Tend Skin Solution to help take care of painful razor bumps, ingrown hair and razor burn
Promising review: "After many years of razor burn on my face/neck, I finally broke down and bought this per a friend's recommendation. I have sensitive skin and had given up hope that anything could help. This totally changed my outlook on shaving. My neck especially would be the worst. I dab it on immediately after I rinse and dry, post-shave. It does burn a bit but that goes away pretty quickly. Totally worth it to not have razor burn/bumps anymore. I only apply it once after shaving even though the directions recommend repeat applications the following day. Go ahead and purchase, you won't be disappointed!" — bill nye
$24.99 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
An oral rinse made with a mild mint flavor that packs a powerful punch
Promising review: "TikTokers have done it again. This was one of the products on Amazon a person could not live without, stating all-day freshness. It's true, I cannot believe it. The taste isn't strong, it does not burn at all. It keeps my breath smelling fresh all day no matter what I eat. This brand will be a new staple in my bathroom and morning routine." — Zac
$15.34 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A pair of compression gloves designed to help alleviate pain from carpal tunnel and arthritis
Promising review: "I love these gloves, I’m actually wearing them right now. I have a degree in computer science which means that I’m constantly using my hands to code and mess around on computers. I use a computer at home and at work. By the end of the day my hands are sore and they hurt. These gloves work miracles. Before bed I put these on and I wear them all night. I get a good night's sleep when I wear them and I can tell when I forget to put them on because I sleep awful. I also like how easy it is to wash them. I hand wash but I’ll admit a couple of times I’ve just thrown in the washing machine because I was too tired to hand wash and they turn out completely fine, literally the same as if I would’ve hand washed. I’m 26 and I wear these gloves. My grandma is 69 and she wears these gloves. We both love these gloves very much!" — BritMcConnell
$19.97 at Amazon
Amazon
A Squatty Potty, one of those internet-famous stools you can put at the base of your toilet to prop your feet up on while you go
Psst — a lot of reviewers with chronic constipation and other gastrointestinal issues that get them ~backed up~ swear by this!

Promising review: "This is the best invention ever. I was ridiculously constipated after giving birth via cesarean, and it had been one week since I went! The gas was killing me and nothing was working. My sister suggested the Squatty Potty because she loved hers. So I primed it. It arrived yesterday and as I reluctantly put my feet up on the Squatty Potty, the relief was instant. It relieved my gas and I had a BM immediately. It literally saved me from having to be put back in the hospital. GET THIS PRODUCT. It is a life-changer!" — turnthepaige
$24.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Sheertex

The Best Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals On TikTok Famous Items

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

You Can Boost Your Endorphins Without Working Out. Here’s How.

Style & Beauty

Holiday Carbface Is Real. Here’s Why Your Skin Flares Up, And How To Handle It.

Wellness

When Did ‘Hip Dips’ Become A Thing To Get Rid Of?

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving Hacks: What To Use When You’re Missing A Key Cooking Tool

Relationships

9 ‘Taboo’ Things That Can Actually Benefit Your Relationship

Work/Life

The 9 Rudest Things You Can Do To The Co-Worker Sitting Next To You

Parenting

‘I Do Not Regret Placing My Child’ For Adoption — ‘But I Do Regret Having A Closed’ One

Shopping

Breville Smart Oven Are On Sale Right Now Just In Time For Thanksgiving

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Powerful Vitamin C Serum Turned Back Time On My Skin

Shopping

The Best Black Friday Sales on Big, Expensive Appliances

Wellness

The New Heart Health Guidelines You Need To Know About

Shopping

All The Best Deals From Target’s Black Friday Sale

Shopping

The Best Black Friday Furniture Sales 2022

Shopping

The Best Deals To Get During Brooklinen's Black Friday And Cyber Monday Sale

Wellness

20 Funny Tweets That Sum Up The Hell Of Trying To Get Taylor Swift Tickets

Relationships

28 Funny Tweets About The Highs And Lows Of Having In-Laws

Shopping

49 Gifts For Dads Who Never Have A Christmas Wish List

Food & Drink

The Best Kind Of Potato For Every Texture Of Mashed Potatoes

Wellness

'I Felt Seen': Childless Women React To Jennifer Aniston's IVF Story

Shopping

22 Gifts Every Tech Fanatic Will Love

Style & Beauty

TikTok Influencers Are Sitting Front Row At Fashion Shows. Watch Out, Celebrities.

Parenting

35 Hilarious Tweets About What Kids Call Things

Home & Living

This Mystery Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

The Winter Means Lower Vitamin D. Here's How Much You Really Need.

Shopping

Apple AirPods Are 25% Off Right Now On Amazon

Weddings

Joe Biden's Granddaughter Getting Married At White House This Weekend

Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Crown'

Food & Drink

Here's Exactly How To Respond To Food-Shaming Comments During The Holidays

Shopping

These Are Great Gifts For When You Hate Coming Up With Ideas

Shopping

10 Effortlessly Cool Oversized Blazers Inspired by Sophie Turner

Shopping

The Best Artificial Christmas Trees at Walmart

Shopping

Just 21 Of The Best Fall Shoes In Existence, No Big Deal

Shopping

18 Full-Size Comforter Sets To Give Your Bed A Cozy Upgrade

Shopping

31 Toddler Products Reviewers Have Called "Must-Haves"

Home & Living

21 Hilarious Tweets That Show 'Twilight' Jokes Will Never Die

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

Is It COVID, The Flu Or RSV? Here's How To Tell.

Shopping

The Best Gifts For The Fitness Enthusiasts In Your Life

Shopping

The Adult Board And Card Games That Make Great Gifts

Shopping

Reviewers With Dry Skin Love These Intensive Moisturizers For Winter