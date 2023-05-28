These Pet Product Before-And-After Pictures Are Worth 1,000 Words

A cleaning spray to help dissolve and remove bird droppings your chirpy buddy leaves behind in their cage or around the house. This also works for anyone who *isn't* a bird owner but owns outdoor furniture that always seems to double as a restroom for fly-by visitors.

Promising review: "Absolutely love this cleaner. We have a macaw and the cage we built is wood and steel wire. Nothing was really getting the poop off of the wood but this did as soon as I sprayed it on. It cleaned it so effortlessly. Glad I went ahead and bought the gallon refill as well. We will be using this a lot." — Crystal Barnes