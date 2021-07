21 Kitchen Products That Are Not Only Effective, But Incredibly Pretty

An Aarke carbonator

This is so sleek, it straight up looks like you lifted it from your fave watering hole. If you enjoy the sweet, sweet burn of a carbonated beverage sliding down your gullet, this guy will be well-loved.The second-generation model hooks up to a 14.5-ounce CO2 cylinder (just like a SodaStream) so you don't have to worry about batteries or plugging it into an outlet. Just fill the included bottle with water (to the marked line), pop it into the machine, pull down the handle to release carbonation, and voila, you're done!The set includesone carbonator (sparkling water maker), one PET Bottle and one user manual (gas cylinder is a separate purchase).: "Extremely easy to use and exactly what I wanted. Having become addicted to La Croix and other sparkling waters, I wanted a way to be able to make it myself.. Small detail, but it's great that you do not have to plugin, and that it runs just off the tank. Looks great on my counter and excited to continue to use and find other drink combinations. I have been able to limit the amount of flavored water I purchase which is cost-effective and eco-friendly with fewer single-use cans and plastic. Highly recommended if you enjoy bubbles in your water :)" — Lacey F.



