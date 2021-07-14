21 Kitchen Products That Are Not Only Effective, But Incredibly Pretty

There are few things more thrilling than finding a beautiful item for your kitchen that actually works well. It’s basically a smaller version of hitting the jackpot. You get to achieve the dream of creating the perfect Pinterest-worthy kitchen while still being able to make breakfast in the morning.
Here are 21 kitchen gadgets, tools and accessories that basically have both beauty and brains.
1
A compact Balmuda toaster
Balmuda
2
A set of gold measuring cups and spoons
Amazon
3
An Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
4
An iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven
Le Creuset
5
A gooseneck electric kettle
Fellow
6
A Material cutting board
Material
7
A set of colorful Food52 knives
Food 52
8
A KitchenAid stand mixer
Crate & Barrel
9
Or a four-slice retro toaster
Amazon
10
A sleek, five-speed KitchenAid blender
Amazon
11
A pour-over Bodum coffee maker
Amazon
12
An Aarke carbonator
Amazon
13
A Carraway cookware set
Caraway
14
A Great Jones casserole dish
Great Jones
15
A Welly water bottle
Amazon
16
A pack of bamboo chopsticks
Christopher Kimball's Milk Street
17
A wooden egg holder
Amazon
18
A set of ceramic salt and pepper grinders
Anthropologie
19
A set of bamboo plates
Xenia Taler
20
An eight-speed immersion blender
Amazon
21
And a Breville espresso machine
