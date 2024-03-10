41 Products You’ll Be So In Love With Your Partner Might Get Jealous

A bottle of Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray to lock in your makeup for up to 16 hours

"I first put this setting spray to the test for a wedding that involved taking many trains in and out of Manhattan on a hot day and being in crowded rooms where airflow was limited. As such,— all thanks to this Urban Decay setting spray that I knew after one use I'd be repurchasing. I'm new to setting sprays, so it felt weird at first to spray something on top of my carefully crafted makeup look, but it dried in no time without messing anything up. It also didn't feel heavy or sticky on my face — it didn't feel like anything at all, actually — and. (For reference, I have dry, sensitive skin, and it caused me no issues.)"Soon after that event, I put it to an even bigger task: surviving sweat, tears, and 12 hours of wear for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour. My makeup look (pictured) was done by 2 p.m., andHere's what it endured during that timespan: multi-leg public transportation to and from the venue, waiting in lines under the blaring sun to get in, multiple meals and drinks, jumping, screaming andduring the show. My liquid eyeliner, eyeshadow, non-waterproof mascara, foundation, blush and even glitter (for the most part) were unfazed, and I owe it all to this setting spray."