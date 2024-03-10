ShoppingBeautyhome

41 Products You’ll Be So In Love With Your Partner Might Get Jealous

If they see you writing a love letter to your ChomChom roller, then just tell them to mind their business.
Kayla Boyd
1
www.amazon.com
An illuminating nail concealer to give your nails a chic, natural look
It's available in five shades.

Promising review: "I’m not a big review writer but I had to write one about this polish! Now, it has only been a few days but so far it has been the best nail polish I have ever used! I was hesitant because it’s way more than I have ever spent on a nail polish. But it is so worth it. I don’t know why it seems so different but it was easy to apply and looks as good as when I get a manicure. I have never had that when I have done my own nails! So far, I am hooked!" — jenc
$20 at Amazon
2
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A "flossing toothbrush" two-pack with an extra layer of long, thin bristles to deep clean between your teeth
It's gentle enough for people with sensitive gums, but still strong enough to break up plaque and brush away food residue.

Promising review: "Best toothbrush I ever had. Not too soft, not too hard. Does a great job. Good for tongue cleaning. This is the only toothbrush I will buy. Easy on the gums." — LM
$9.90 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
An Essence cruelty-free lengthening mascara, which over 200,000 people swear by
It's affordable, lengthening, volumizing and way easier to apply than fake lashes. What else could you ask for in a soulmate... I mean beauty product?

I have this mascara and it is my FAVORITE! I am constantly buying more when I run out. Plus, it's so affordable. Check out my in-depth Lash Princess mascara review.

Promising review: "Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on. This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely. You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touch-up required, no smearing, no clumping. I use soap and warm water to remove. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!" — Very Dissatisfied !!
$4.99 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A helpful eyelash comb to assist you in separating your lashes and removing any unwanted clumps
Promising review: "No matter how good the brand/wand is, even a brand-new mascara will leave clumps behind. Once applied, mascara dries too fast. This tool easily glides through lashes to remove clumps." — John
$4.95 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A lash-lifting kit for anyone who would rather not fuss with mascara or falsies at all
This will help you give your natural lashes an at-home perm that can last for four to six weeks. You'll be shocked at how much difference a simple lift and curl can make.

This kit includes lash glue, lash perm, lash fixation, lash nutrition, lash cleanser, five silicone pads, three lash cleaning brushes, 10 lash micropores, 10 brushes and five gel under-eye pads.

Promising review: "Okay I'm not gonna lie, I was worried that this stuff would either not work at all or make all my lashes fall out. Thankfully, it was neither and the results are UNREAL. I HIGHLY suggest watching some YouTube videos of other people using their perm kits before attempting to use yours. I have big fingers and small eyes so it was difficult for me to get the lift pads in the right positions but once that was over, the rest was a breeze. Unlike some of the other kits I've seen on here, this one has basically everything you need. The only other things I needed were a mirror, some tissue, and a little bit of plastic wrap to cover my lashes while waiting for the lotions to work their magic. I'm totally impressed and will definitely be buying this again! — Ryan
$24.99 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A jar of The Pink Stuff, a famous all-purpose cleaning paste with over 140,000 5-star reviews
It can help remove even the toughest stains, dirt, grime and rust from your appliances, walls, dishes, glass, floors and more.

Promising review: "Honestly I was very skeptical when I first purchased. Everyone on social media was talking about how amazing this product was for cleaning around the house and I just thought they were all jumping on some kind of bandwagon. Of course I caved and had to try it for myself. Needless to say I’m very impressed! It removed stubborn mold and grime from my shower tile grout with use of a hard-bristle toothbrush. It removed hard water stains from my sinks and faucets. I noticed it really does remove mineral buildup, but it takes a lot of elbow grease and repetitive applications before you start seeing progress. The texture feels similar to when you mix honey with sugar to make a lip scrub, except it’s super-fine grit and more pasty like putty or clay. It works amazing so far! No overpowering smell (barely any smell at all), easy to use, and a little product goes a long way. I haven’t tried it on rust yet so we’ll see how that goes. Overall very pleased and impressed so far. Highly recommend!" — Marissa
$4.84 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment for damaged, over-processed locks
It can be used on all hair textures to help restore it back to a healthier state. Just let it sit on your hair after shampooing for five to 20 minutes and rinse. This is designed to work on all hair types. Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more details.

Promising review: "Holy moly. This stuff is AH-mazing. To be free of bad stuff, smell amazing, leave my hair SMOOTH and SOFT (did I emphasize that enough), and leave my hair drying quicker with it looking near perfect. Well, folks, what else is there to say? Buy it. Don’t think about it. Just do it. This coming from a super-picky hair girl!" — Aubsmommmy
$6.65 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A garbage disposal cleaner that foams up to help break down any lingering food residue
Now you won't smell a yucky, rotting aroma every time you go to do the dishes.

Promising review: "Seeing is believing. Not only does it do a great job, but you can see it happening. It doesn’t just mask the smell and leave a lemon scent like some products, it cleans too and looks fun. Idk. Blue foam comes out and that’s good enough for me." — sylvie yah
$12.08 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
Two mint-flavored teeth-whitening pens to help you quickly remove stains from your teeth
Promising review: "I really didn't realize how well it worked until I took the after picture. Then I felt bad that I had not done this before. Let me start by saying I did not even do this everyday. I am bad about starting something and not finishing it, but I did use the two tubes that I purchased. I plan on purchasing two more so I can get my teeth whiter. I would recommend this to anyone who wants to get their teeth whiter." — Sherri Blanchard
$18.95 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A pack of three convenient eight-compartment pill organizers
They'll help you keep your medications organized without having to carry around a bunch of clunky bottles.

Promising review: "These travel pill cases are totally worth it! We are always out and about traveling, and this case helps keep the travel pharmacy organized! No more clunky pill bottles. The pill case is very sturdy and has a clasp that stays tightly latched. The compartments on the inside are easy to open with plenty of storage for pills. I was able to fit about 10 larger pills into the smaller compartments. It’s nice to have the larger compartments too. You can fit wrapped cough drops or other medications in those. Highly recommend!!" — Sydney Harsh
$7.97 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
Lee Beauty's Callus Remover, an extra strength gel that helps remove stubborn calluses and dead skin
Just soak your heels in warm water, dry them off, apply the gel for five to 10 minutes, rinse and use a pumice stone or foot file to finish the job.

Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super dry thick callused heels for only three minutes and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those used tubs at the nail salon anymore." — Kiki
$14.99 at Amazon
12
Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed
A bottle of Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray to lock in your makeup for up to 16 hours
BuzzFeed shopping editor Jenae Sitzes has this and loves it:

"I first put this setting spray to the test for a wedding that involved taking many trains in and out of Manhattan on a hot day and being in crowded rooms where airflow was limited. As such, I was sweating up a storm, but my makeup looked flawless by the time I got home that night — all thanks to this Urban Decay setting spray that I knew after one use I'd be repurchasing. I'm new to setting sprays, so it felt weird at first to spray something on top of my carefully crafted makeup look, but it dried in no time without messing anything up. It also didn't feel heavy or sticky on my face — it didn't feel like anything at all, actually — and my makeup looked better than it ever has after hours of wear. (For reference, I have dry, sensitive skin, and it caused me no issues.)

"Soon after that event, I put it to an even bigger task: surviving sweat, tears, and 12 hours of wear for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour. My makeup look (pictured) was done by 2 p.m., and thanks to my now highly trusted Urban Decay spray, it stayed completely intact (minus the lipstick I purposefully wiped off while scarfing down post-concert pizza) until the time I got home just after 2 a.m. Here's what it endured during that timespan: multi-leg public transportation to and from the venue, waiting in lines under the blaring sun to get in, multiple meals and drinks, jumping, screaming and literally full-on crying multiple times during the show. My liquid eyeliner, eyeshadow, non-waterproof mascara, foundation, blush and even glitter (for the most part) were unfazed, and I owe it all to this setting spray."
$17+ at Amazon$17+ at Sephora
13
www.amazon.com
A soothing saline nasal gel that can help moisturize your dry, stuffy nose
Promising review: "I don't like to talk about it, but every year my nose becomes super dry to the point where I sometimes get a bloody nose. I usually use some squeeze saline, but it got so bad this year that I decided to get this gel. A dab on a finger or a swab and my nose is hydrated, moistened, and not dry as a desert. No winter bloody noses! It is very light, is not slimy or like Vaseline, and it does not have any smell." — Catherine
$3.62 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A wood polish and conditioner to transform old, worn-down furniture into the highlight of your house
It'll enhance the natural beauty of any wooden antiques, tables, cabinets and more.

Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely AMAZING. My wife and I were getting tired of looking at our worn-out cabinets and wood paneling and were very close to paying a professional thousands of dollars to refinish it all, but then we came across this product. Our paneling and cabinets were looking rough. We have two dogs that jumped up and scratched places; we also had an area that was damaged by water spots where our dog bowls were, and several other areas that were just worn from heavy traffic. This stuff was like a magic eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let it sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand new. I'm buying a couple more so we can finish our cabinets and wood paneling. We're so glad we found this product." — Kris
$9.61 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 cleansing balm to remove every bit of makeup off your face
Plus, it'll help hydrate your skin and brighten your complexion.

Promising review: "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! I found it on TikTok and OMG!! It works so well. I don't have to sit there and rub the crap out of my eyelashes to get the waterproof mascara off. I will admit, it doesn't take 100% of the makeup off but about 95% of my makeup comes off. It is not water-resistant, as emulsifying it with water helps take the makeup off. I have not found a better makeup remover, and yes, that includes micellar water (which also works well but leaves my skin feeling oily). With this cleansing balm, my face feels hydrated and smooth. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!! 1,000/10 would recommend!!!" — Deetje Frederick
$14.99 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
Affresh dishwasher tablets so you can remove all the grime inside your machine
It'll also help stop your dishwasher from having any weird smells and hidden residue.

Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and dishes just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener was no longer doing its job so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine per the instructions and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully every month, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" — Sheila
$8.99 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A L'Oreal root spray — it's easy to use and will help you save a bit of money on hair salon visits
It'll cover any gray roots in seconds and last until your next shower. It's available in nine colors and a pack of two. That said, gray hair is fierce, so feel free to let those silvery strands shine.

Promising review: "I use this in between my monthly 'cut and color' trips to the beauty salon. That third week really shows the grey roots, so I use this until my next appointment. A few sprays along the hairline and part, and I am ready to go. It will stay for a couple of days if you don't have to wash your hair daily. Otherwise, it will wash right out with your shampoo. The red that I buy is a more auburn color, and gives a great look to my hair. I buy this on a regular basis. One can lasts about 10 applications of touch-ups for me." — Jean
$9.97+ at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A bottle of Bio-Oil skincare oil to help make scars and marks vanish
It's formulated with vitamins A and E, chamomile, sunflower and lavender oils for an anti-inflammatory combination that works for all skin types. It's available in two sizes. See a TikToker's before and after here.

Promising review: "After just about three weeks of use I’ve seen such a positive change in both the evenness of time and of the texture of my skin. Melasma and acne scarring have faded pretty dramatically — I don’t even bother putting on foundation when I do my makeup in the morning. The oil is so lightweight and doesn’t exacerbate my already oily complexion." — L T C
$9.95+ at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A pack of Miracle-Gro indoor plant food spikes that infuse fertilizer and micronutrients into your plants
Now, people will actually be impressed by your plant parenting skills. Each spike can be used for 30–60 days, depending on the season.

Promising review: "I always kill my plants but I decided to try again. I just bought five houseplants, and three of them were marked down because they were looking pretty puny. Since I tend to kill them anyway, I figured I would give them a try and save some money. I put one of these spikes in each plant and they all looked so much healthier and happier after just a couple days. I also added one spike to the only houseplant that I've had for years without killing (I was beginning to think it was artificial), and the leaves looked healthier almost immediately. I'm very happy with this product, and it was at a great price." — victoria
$10.71 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors for gently removing peach fuzz from your face
See them in action on TikTok here.

Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." — Megan Kopicko
$5.84 at Amazon
21
Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed
An octopus-shaped blackhead remover to gently exfoliate pores and extract blackheads and whiteheads
It's unscented, alcohol-free and paraben-free. Check it out on TikTok here.

Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." — MarMarManuel

"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." — LuckLocust
$12.50 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
Burt's Bees after-sun soothing lotion so you can get some sweet relief from that angry sunburn
This soothing lotion uses aloe and coconut oil to moisturize, refresh and calm your skin. It doesn't contain any parabens, phthalates, petrolatum or SLS.

Promising review: "Whenever someone I know has a sunburn, I become that super annoying product-pusher friend. I tell everyone about the sun soother! Really, Burt’s Bees should pay me. It rubs into skin like lotion so you don’t feel greasy and can immediately put on clothes after application. A little goes a long way! It smells good without being overpowering (and I’m picky about scents!). Most importantly, it works! I’ve had everything from slight burn to looks-like-a-lobster-feels-like-fire and this sun soother has eliminated the pain/itch and drastically reduced the eventual peel. Highly recommend!" — jlgentr3
$17.08 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A mold and mildew removal gel because those tubs and showers can get gross fast
Just apply this gel on the surface, let it sit for six to eight hours and rinse it off — no scrubbing required.

Promising review: "Wow! I would give this 10 stars if I could. We've had issues for a few years with the caulking behind the handle of our kitchen faucet turning black from mildew. We've scrubbed with what seems like a million different products, with no luck. We were actually just talking about ripping out the caulking and doing a total replacement. But, my husband saw this online the other day and decided to order it. Almost immediately when he applied it, you could see it was starting to work. We left it on overnight and the black is COMPLETELY GONE! It's incredible. 1,000% worth the (small) investment. Seriously — just buy this. It's amazing!!" — Nicole D.
$14.99 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
An exfoliating glove so you can get rid of all that dead skin and have arms and legs that are smooth
Promising review: "I have very thin and light body hair so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it, it's amazing! I also have very sensitive skin and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all." — Kat
$9.99 at Amazon
25
Amazon
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner to keep the soap scum and grime away
Plus, you don't even have to scrub. Just leave the spray on for eight to 12 hours and then rinse it with warm water. It's a lazy yet effective way to make sure the place where you clean yourself is actually clean. It's available in two sizes and multipacks.

Promising review: "This stuff is a lifesaver. Life is tremendously busy with kids and cleaning the shower is at the bottom of the list. I bought this due to pure frustration and disgust of my shower and it has turned it around in a weekend. You literally spray it and forget it and just with that little effort, I have a clean shower!! Also great for glass doors. It cleaned everything! Love it!" — Amanda Nichols
$20.98 at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
Derol Lip Plumper and Lip Care Serum formulated with natural ingredients
It contains ginger, mint and vitamin E which work together to make your lips smoother, softer and more full-looking.

Promising review: "I've tried several lip plumpers before, all with varying results. I was on the market for some new gloss and found this on Amazon. This stuff is the real deal. It does tingle a little bit, but not to the point of pain, and it leaves your lips looking voluptuous and full. I'm really happy I decided to try this out." — Marissa
$9.98 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A garbage guard that'll kill insects living in your trash can and help prevent new infestations
Just attach the pod to the inside of your outdoor trash can and it'll last for up to four months.

Promising review: "I've got an outdoor can, the kind with that the mechanical arm on the garbage truck picks up and tips over, with the lid opening by gravity. Placed this on the inside of the lid near the hinge to lessen the chances of it being scraped off during emptying and no flies/maggots! There's no apparent odor, it just seems to put a big hurt on the fly party that used to be my trash can (litter box contents, remnants of meat, etc.)." — Michael E. Bradley
$9.80 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
The ChomChom pet hair remover roller to amaze you with how much hair it picks up from your furniture
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." — Joanne Ertel
$27.69 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A pack of Avarelle Acne Cover Patches
Each patch is formulated with hydrocolloid dressing, tea tree oil, calendula oil and cica to suck the gunk out of your zits and help them fade away overnight.

Promising review: "I love this product! Whenever I have a pimple that is ready to burst (whitehead), I put one of these stickers on for a day and BOOM, it flattens and sucks up all that yucky junk. It feels really comfortable and can be barely noticeable if you have a small pimple that needs to be removed. There were times when I wore these out to school. Great product!" — Jenny
$6.99 at Amazon
30
Amazon
An anti-blister balm so you don't have to walk around in pain
Apply this at the beginning of the day or event and it'll help prevent your shoes from rubbing against your skin as much. You'll be very thankful you got this stuff the next time you insist on wearing brand-new shoes during a walking tour around the city.

Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I wore heels that always give me blisters for eight hours, and I didn't get a single one when using this balm. It really worked! I plan on getting it again and again. I always have it in my bag at work just in case. I did find it necessary to reapply if I took my shoes off and put them on again." — Donna
$8.99 at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
A silicone- and paraben-free L’Oréal lamellar hair treatment
It'll help give you silky, shiny locks in eight seconds flat. It uses moisturizing agents and amino acids to target damaged areas of your hair and smooth it without weighing it down.

Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair ... I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." — Theressa Hailey
$9.59 at Amazon
32
www.amazon.com
A bottle of nontoxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover to get rid of that spaghetti stain in the middle of your carpet
To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers and blot with an absorbent cloth. This is nontoxic and should be nonirritating on the skin.

Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" — Brittany
$6.65 at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil that'll take your nails from frail and peeling to smooth and healthy
It uses a natural blend of jojoba oil, sweet almond oil and vitamin E to soften your cuticles and strengthen your nails.

Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" — Diana
$9.90 at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence to help give your skin the glow you’ve been searching for
This hydrating face serum works on all skin types to improve acne scars, dark spots and fine lines.

Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." — Shelby
$17 at Amazon
35
www.amazon.com
A pair of Sea Bands for anyone concerned about getting sick on your upcoming cruise or road trip
They are designed to use acupressure to help relieve nausea — and unlike other remedies, these are reusable and don't have any side effects. Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Promising review: "I’ve always been kind of sick. I throw up on long car rides, I can’t read in the car, I get horrible migraines 24/7, etc. Recently I changed medications and because of that, my migraines came back with a vengeance. Thinking there was nothing I could do I kind of gave up, until, I was looking at BuzzFeed and saw this in their recommended. I thought it could help with any car sickness that I would get but man I was not giving these enough credit! Since I have bought them I wear them ALL. THE. TIME. I wear them in and out of the car, to bed, and just around the house. I no longer feel nauseous and my migraines are almost non existent. Whoever invented these are a freaking god! I don’t know think I could ever live without these! BUY THESE!! They're so worth it." — JohnDz
$8.51 at Amazon
36
www.amazon.com
A mattifying powder dry shampoo to dab on your roots anytime your hair is greasy but you don't have time for a wash
The ultra-fine, hypoallergenic powder works to absorb oil, sweat and dirt from your hair, making it look more fresh and voluminous. Get a look at how it's used on TikTok.

Promising review: "I bought this in desperation after having elbow surgery, which left me unable to wash my own hair. I have tried countless dry shampoo sprays and have been disappointed every time. But this? Absolutely 100% game changer. It kept my hair feeling clean and oil free for several days at a time. It's easy to use, absorbs in quickly, no white residue on my dark hair, and you don't need much. I will never buy another brand again. This is my holy grail of dry shampoo." — Bad Girl
$18 at Amazon
37
www.amazon.com
E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer, which creates a smooth base for makeup while minimizing the appearance of pores
It's infused with squalene for added hydration.

Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" — Brooks Crim
$10 at Amazon
38
www.amazon.com
A set of washing machine-cleaning tablets that'll be a new staple in your cleaning routine
It'll help prevent your washer from making all your towels, sweaters and bedsheets smell funky after they're supposed to be fresh and clean.

Promising review: My older model Whirlpool washing machine had been smelling very bad for about two months. We tried everything, white vinegar, beach, etc., it would stay fresh smelling for two days then back to the bad moldy smell. I read this product works so I ordered it. Used one tablet and the smell is gone!!! It has been three weeks now and it just smells fresh, no strong perfume odor either! Buy this product you will not regret it!!!" — A.C.
$11.95 at Amazon
39
www.amazon.com
A set of affordable and super popular wireless, waterproof Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). They're available in five colors.

Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Kate Arnold
$24.99+ at Amazon
40
www.amazon.com
A rotating phone mount for relaxing and watching Netflix on the plane, bus or train
And you won't have to uncomfortably hold your phone the entire time. Just simply clamp it to the top of your seat-back tray (or even your suitcase handle). It's available in three colors and sets of two.

Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" — Earendil
$13.97+ at Amazon
41
www.amazon.com
LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream to help decrease puffiness and the appearance of fine lines and dark undereye circles
Using natural ingredients such as vitamin C, aloe and rosehip oil, this cruelty-free product will surely become a must-have in your skincare regimen. It's available in three sizes.

Promising review: "Having sensitive skin, particulary around my eyes, I found this product outstanding! Then I discovered that it makes an awesome face moisturizer as well. If you are looking for an amazing two-in-one product, this could soon become your holy grail :)" — Jadeskins
$19.22 at Amazon

