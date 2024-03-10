41 Products You’ll Be So In Love With Your Partner Might Get Jealous

Popular items from this list:
1
An illuminating nail concealer to give your nails a chic, natural look
2
A "flossing toothbrush" two-pack with an extra layer of long, thin bristles to deep clean between your teeth
3
An Essence cruelty-free lengthening mascara, which over 200,000 people swear by
4
A helpful eyelash comb to assist you in separating your lashes and removing any unwanted clumps
5
A lash-lifting kit for anyone who would rather not fuss with mascara or falsies at all
6
A jar of The Pink Stuff, a famous all-purpose cleaning paste with over 140,000 5-star reviews
7
A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment for damaged, over-processed locks
8
A garbage disposal cleaner that foams up to help break down any lingering food residue
9
Two mint-flavored teeth-whitening pens to help you quickly remove stains from your teeth
10
A pack of three convenient eight-compartment pill organizers
11
Lee Beauty's Callus Remover, an extra strength gel that helps remove stubborn calluses and dead skin
12
A bottle of Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray to lock in your makeup for up to 16 hours
13
A soothing saline nasal gel that can help moisturize your dry, stuffy nose
14
A wood polish and conditioner to transform old, worn-down furniture into the highlight of your house
15
Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 cleansing balm to remove every bit of makeup off your face
16
Affresh dishwasher tablets so you can remove all the grime inside your machine
17
A L'Oreal root spray — it's easy to use and will help you save a bit of money on hair salon visits
18
A bottle of Bio-Oil skincare oil to help make scars and marks vanish
19
A pack of Miracle-Gro indoor plant food spikes that infuse fertilizer and micronutrients into your plants
20
A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors for gently removing peach fuzz from your face
21
An octopus-shaped blackhead remover to gently exfoliate pores and extract blackheads and whiteheads
22
Burt's Bees after-sun soothing lotion so you can get some sweet relief from that angry sunburn
23
A mold and mildew removal gel because those tubs and showers can get gross fast
24
An exfoliating glove so you can get rid of all that dead skin and have arms and legs that are smooth
25
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner to keep the soap scum and grime away
26
Derol Lip Plumper and Lip Care Serum formulated with natural ingredients
27
A garbage guard that'll kill insects living in your trash can and help prevent new infestations
28
The ChomChom pet hair remover roller to amaze you with how much hair it picks up from your furniture
29
A pack of Avarelle Acne Cover Patches
30
An anti-blister balm so you don't have to walk around in pain
31
A silicone- and paraben-free L’Oréal lamellar hair treatment
32
A bottle of nontoxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover to get rid of that spaghetti stain in the middle of your carpet
33
A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil that'll take your nails from frail and peeling to smooth and healthy
34
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence to help give your skin the glow you’ve been searching for
35
A pair of Sea Bands for anyone concerned about getting sick on your upcoming cruise or road trip
36
A mattifying powder dry shampoo to dab on your roots anytime your hair is greasy but you don't have time for a wash
37
E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer, which creates a smooth base for makeup while minimizing the appearance of pores
38
A set of washing machine-cleaning tablets that'll be a new staple in your cleaning routine
39
A set of affordable and super popular wireless, waterproof Bluetooth earbuds
40
A rotating phone mount for relaxing and watching Netflix on the plane, bus or train
41
LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream to help decrease puffiness and the appearance of fine lines and dark undereye circles