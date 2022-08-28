HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A six-outlet wall charger designed specifically for larger chargers
"Better than any strip! Saw this on TikTok and it’s everything. Love the auto night-light feature. So versatile and compact. Worth every penny. Will be ordering more." — Kelly
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula
, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99.
: "Yep! TikTok made me buy it and I loved it.
Looked for it online, and on Walmart they were about $150 for some reason?? Got it here, and I am LOVING IT. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand new for the first time since I bought it!
Directions are easy. Just a heads up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. if you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" —Carlos
Get it from Amazon for
.
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Katlyn D Arnold
A lightweight double-sided cooling blanket
: "My daughter found this on TikTok — she knew I was looking for something like this so I gave it a go. It actually works. The material is a bit weird and it takes some getting used to — just because it is NOT a blanket, but it works. The current temp here in Texas has been and will be 100+ with humidity probably forever ... this will definitely help keep you cool at night.
I assume alien technology at this point but eh, I'll take it." — Tehru
An enzyme-based laundry stain remover that works its magic in one wash
Check out a TikTok of the laundry spray
in action.
Puracy is a Texas-based, family-owned small business specializing in plant-based, chemical-free, hypoallergenic home products, with a donation made to local families in need with a portion of every purchase.
Psst — this spray also does a number on all those other miscellaneous stains in your life, like wine, coffee, soy sauce, makeup, and period blood!
I recently bought this to test it for myself, and can attest to how well it works to get period blood out even after
you've tried something else. I stained a pair of beloved bright-blue bike shorts in my sleep and tried to get it out with soap and water, but the stain was still there when it came out of the wash. I treated it with this, stuck it back in the wash, and BOOM, it's like it never happened
"For whatever reason, I am ALWAYS spilling things on my shirts and I cook every night
(sometimes I remember the apron, sometimes I don't). My clothes are a mess by the end of the day. I'm not proud of it, but there it is. I have tried EVERYTHING there is to remove stains and this is the absolute BEST thing out there.
(There is simply not a major stain remover that I have not tried.) The only thing close is a long pre-soak (I mean like six hours) in Oxyclean. With Puracy, you get the best result by doing it well in advance, but for me that is another plus because I would far rather spray them when I put them in the hamper than do it all at once just before I do the laundry. It seems to get everything out and I've never had any trouble with damaged fabric. I don't really review very much, but this is seriously outstanding
." — NYC Buyer
A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller
"I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable.
I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." — Joanne Ertel
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter
This also comes in other pretty colors, but I am especially partial to this one because I bought it for my parents (their kitchen is entirely pink and one of my favorite places on Earth), and this was SO EASY to use — not to mention super safe!
I'm a big weenie about fire (LOL, self-preservation) so I've always stuck to extended-arm gas lighters, but this is much better for the environment (plus cuter), so I feel a lot better about using it. You can read my full review of the Leejie electric lighter for more deets!Promising review:
"Works like a charm. I saw this on a TikTok. Knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." — dwhite3012
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget"
"I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess
. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.'
Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner.
The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." — L. J. Petillo
A sleek time-marked water bottle
"Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand.
I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." — Rosa
A dishwasher magnet so nobody ever has to do the awkward guessing game
"I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." — D. Washington
A variety pack of ridiculously versatile silicone stretch lids
"I am freaking ecstatic about these lids, I am going to buy some more. First, of all, I will never ever purchase plastic wrap again.
Secondly, I will never get mad again looking for a lid (I mean I have all the containers just no lids, I think it might be the place socks go to). Finally, they fit plastic and glass, are easy to wash, appear to be leakproof so far, and each one has what I would call pull tabs so what you are putting it on won't spill all over you
(I'm only guessing). TikTok made me buy it." — Amazon Customer
A backseat hook perfect for purses and groceries
"I saw this product on a 'TikTok amazing finds.' And given that my purse always seems to tip over in the back seat, emptying all the contents all over the floor, I thought I would give it a try. It comes with two, so I put one on each side of the seats, and it works so well.
I love this product. It’s strong and well made not cheap. I’m glad I bought it and I would recommend it for sure." — PC
A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.Promising review:
"I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was okay but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell
. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" — May
A set of "floating" kitchen knives in an acrylic case
Each set comes with 13 professional chef knives, kitchen scissors, a peeler, a two-stage knife sharpener, and an acrylic knife stand.Promising review:
"I love these knives! I saw them on a TikTok and decided I had to have a set of black knives and they exceeded my expectations for sure. Super durable, and very sharp. And they aren’t an eye sore in the kitchen." — Emily S.
An AirPod cleaning pen
"Saw these on a TikTok video and took a chance. I ordered three for different family members and boy am I glad I did! This product is fantastic! It does exactly what it says it will do. The brush is phenomenal in cleaning out the little grates on the speakers of my phone and AirPods.
There is a picker that you can use to get big chunky ear wax out of your ear pieces and the long skinny wand thing reaches down into my charging case and gets all the junk out of there. This is a win-win-win!" — JMilwaukee
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more.
We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container.
" — Amazon Customer
An adhesive cord organizer
Tidywrap is a small business established in 2022 that specializes in adhesive cord organizers. Note: these are meant for use on appliances only; the adhesive is removable, but may harm paint or wallpaper upon removal.
Check out a TikTok of the cord organizer
: "I got this for my minimalist husband who hates getting 'things' for gifts, almost as much as he hates clutter. He was practically giddy after we installed several of these on various kitchen appliances
. It’s not just storage — but moving the appliance around from its storage location to the countertop is a nicer experience. He was seriously swinging around a food processor with one hand saying 'this is so much neater!' To each their own I suppose. For us normies, it does exactly what it’s supposed to. Easy to stick on, I like that it holds the plug neatly as well.
I would love if it came in white, but the gray is a nice neutral." — Elizabeth L.
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner
"Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink!
I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." — Jessica Hamilton
A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods
"I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, luckily. I would highly recommend, keeps everything runny correctly and clean." — Lauren
A cold brew coffee maker that's gloriously easy to use
Promising review:
"I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option) so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin' every morning.
Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER
. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12-24 hours! This is probably the best investment i've ever made. You need this
!!" — Carmen E.
A set of Wad-Free pads to ensure that your sheets stay separated
Wad-Free is a small business established in 2020 after the founder Cyndi Bray self-taught computer-aided design to create the pads. Promising review:
"THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." — StrangerThings
A jewelry-cleaning stick with cleansing solution on a brush
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this product. I saw it on TikTok and figured I would give it a try. My grandmother passed away almost eight years ago, and she left me her first engagement ring in her will.
I have tried so many jewelry cleaners, toothpaste and toothbrush, you name it, tried everything except for sending it away to get cleaned. I ordered the Diamond Dazzle Stik on Thursday and it arrived the following Saturday, fast shipping! Today is Sunday and I cleaned my ring with the Diamond Dazzle Stik. My ring is just as shiny as it was when my grandfather bought it for my grandmother many many years ago
. I will definitely use this Diamond Dazzle Stik on all my jewelry. Highly recommended!" — Heather
A set of bedsheet fasteners to lock your fitted sheets neatly into place
Promising review:
"I love these! Since I started using them my sheets haven’t popped off once and that used to be a multiple-times-a-night problem I had because I toss and turn when I sleep. Thank you TikTok!" — Gabby
"The Clean Ball," which is a nifty little gizmo you can stick in your purse or bag
Promising review:
"Best invention! I purchased after seeing it in a TikTok video, and it works soooo well in my purse." — Wenhether*Another* promising review:
"This little ball is genius!! Rolls around in my purse, which I live out of. It picks up a lot of lint, debris, or even crumbs. Easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash and it’s ready to go again.
The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse this a must-have!!" — dj3biggs
A set of ingenious double shower curtain hooks
: "I hate changing out the liner on my shower because it meant I had to remove the curtain too. Not any more! I saw this set of hooks in a TikTok review. Now I can swap out the liner with ease. The hooks also slide on the curtain rod very easily, no tugging." — Christina
A glow-in-the-dark protective Fire Stick case
Check out a TikTok of the glow-in-the-dark case
in action. Promising review:
"It’s a thin silicone case that slips right on and has holes for all buttons and the microphone in the right places. It also has raised dots on the back to make it easy to grip. With the easy to see color, I no longer lose my remote in the couch cushions. Highly recommend." — S. Mizrahi
A slim profile pull-and-rotate cabinet organizer
Promising review:
"TikTok inspired me. Guys, this thing is the real deal. Everything that doesn't fit on my spice rack ended up cluttering my cabinets. This thing solved that problem efficiently, quickly, and reasonably. We added a little extra double sided tape to the bottom to make it extra secure. Love it." — Kaitlyn B.
A compact portable Apple Watch charger
Check out a TikTok of the portable Apple Watch charger
in action. Promising review:
"First off, stop reading this review and go buy it. For the price, this little device is amazing for camping or traveling
. Yes there are other options to charge your watch, but those involve the cable attached to a power brick. This cuts out the cable necessity, so you can charge directly on the device — PLUS, it also works as a charger for your phone
. You’ll just need to buy a separate USB-C to Lightning or Type C to Type C, if you have Android. Anyways, the build quality is great and is very lightweight. Do yourself a favor and go buy it." —Lenix.
Get it from Amazon for
(available in three colors).
A slim magnetic stove shelf
StoveShelf
is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Check out a Tiktok of the StoveShelf in action.Promising review:
"There was no set up...Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong keeping the shelf fixed in place.
The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" — Amazon Customer
Scrubbing Bubbles / https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ie8Pubca84E
A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp
Check out a TikTok of the Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp
to see it in action.Promising review:
"I was sooo skeptical and confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference
. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." — Janet
A light switch blocker you can easily install to stop kids and guests from flicking off lights
Check out a TikTok of the light switch blocker
in action. SoCal3D
is a California-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in 3D-printed home goods. Promising review:
"I love it when the TikTok algorithm makes me buy something useful! These are perfect. My husband is obsessed with Hue lights so all of our switches are in the on position with tape on them. These are easy to install and way better than tape!
Shipped in a couple of days. I was prepared for at least 3 weeks. Will buy again! Thanks!!" — Sara Martin
A set of Wonder Hangers
Check out a TikTok of the Wonder Hangers
in action. Promising review:
"These are so clever and versatile! I live in an old house with tiny closets so I have to get creative. These are great because they can be used hanging horizontally or vertically. I also found they work great for hanging camisoles and tank tops. I can see what I have and take just the one I need!" — Therese Van Heuveln
Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A delightful little tool called the Bug Bite Thing
This works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice, and more (although TBH, if this list of bugs gets any longer I may just stay indoors forever!!). Promising review:
"I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and have been having issues with mosquito bites. Used it a few times to relieve itchiness and I am convinced it works! Have been recommending it to my family and friends.
Read the directions and follow them carefully. Don't use this on your face or neck, or other sensitive areas. Don't do a lot of suction, just a little bit. And do it a few times if needed. Great invention!" — Joe
A citrus-scented foaming car upholstery cleaner
Check out a TikTok of the car upholstery cleaner
in action. Promising review:
"So I had a spot on my dash that I wanted to clean and grabbed this stuff because I figured my car could use some TLC over the years. Well, I went to clean one small part and ended up almost detailing the entire inside of both front and back driver and passenger side doors. It worked so well, so fast, and smelled so good that I couldn't stop
. My car looks brand-new!" — Michael
A power scrubber brush you can attach to a DRILL
Promising review:
"So I kept seeing this item on TikTok and thought, 'heck, why not?' I love this item for deep cleaning, whether it's car mats, shoes, or the shower." — A. Givens
A high-ponytail running cap with UPF 50 protection
Check out a TikTok of the Vimhue running hats
in action. Vimhue
is an Arizona-based, woman-owned small business that specializes in uniquely engineered running hats. Promising review
: "Love this hat so much! I already ordered another one in a different color for myself and one for a friend! I live in Texas near the Gulf and it’s summer — really humid and really hot
. I walk 3 to 4 miles outside most days and I’d been wishing for a hat that allowed for a high ponytail so I could keep my hair off my neck to not get as hot/sweaty. Decided to Google it and found this and was thrilled! The X straps are easy to adjust and it fits great and is breathable. And it’s super cute
!" — mlp06h
An "Angry Mama" microwave cleaner
Check out a Tiktok of the "Angry Mama" microwave cleaner
in action. Promising review:
"This product is so amazing, I'm going to get one for all of my children. I am a teacher, and I let my students use my microwave. Usually it takes me half an hour of scrubbing after 31 students have made popcorn, and heated up lunches. This time I used the product, and I literally spent less than one minute just wiping down the microwave!!!
I will now keep one in my classroom, and one at my home. A miracle product that actually does what it says, remarkable!!!" — Desiree Barlow
A "Bread Buddy" dispenser to keep sandwich bread fresh
Check out a TikTok of the Buddeez sandwich bread dispenser
in action. Promising review:
"The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale.
I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems.
Thank you!" — DRMcQuaig
A bottle of Drop It, a natural wine sulfate and tannin remover
It's also a lot more cost-effective and environmentally friendly than wine wands or other competitors — a single bottle of this can be used to treat up to 55 glasses of wine
, as opposed to wands that can only do a few glasses each before they get tossed. Drop It recommends 1–2 drops for each glass of white wine, 2–3 for a glass of red, and 7–9 if you're treating the whole bottle at once
. Once it's in the glass, swirl lightly for 20 seconds, and you should be raring to go! Promising review:
"I ordered this product after seeing it on TikTok with further investigation. And I must say it does work. I love sweet wine but will always get a headache the next morning (one glass). After using I did not have one the next morning." — Theresa B.
Get it from Amazon for
.
An EasyWring microfiber spin mop
Promising review:
"I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog who makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button.
Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour.
A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun.
MAJOR BONUS!" — Molly
A rapid egg cooker
I've owned one of these babies and have faithfully used it every week for upward of two years, and especially love it while working from home — it simplifies breakfast because I know no matter what assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are precooked eggs to add some protein to it (I like mine medium-boiled). If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra "oomph" to it, I'll throw in an egg from this too. Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but the new models have significantly decreased the volume and sing a little song instead.Promising review
: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly.
I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." — Gina
A roll-up drying rack for your kitchen sink
Promising review:
"I bought this because I saw it on TikTok and I’m so glad I did!
I hate having things on my counters that don’t belong. I have a dishwasher but I have some things (like most everyone) that aren’t dishwasher safe. I love that I can just roll this out and dry my dishes over the sink. The fact that air is able to get to all sides allows dishes like cups and bowls to actually get dry.
Prior to this I was using a drying mat next to my sink, but I was always having to towel dry items that had been sitting out 'drying' for hours. Even my husband is impressed. He has told me multiple times it was such a good buy!" — Sheri
A nifty leakproof, portable dog water bottle
Promising review
: "I saw this on a TikTok video and checked on Amazon and ordered it. My toy poodle loves it and drank out of it with no hesitation. With the heat wave we are having in California right now I want to be sure she is well hydrated
. Before I leave the house I fill the holder with ice and water and I am set. Easy to clean and no spilled water in the car. Easy to throw in my purse and have it when we are out walking around.
I know what people with dogs are getting for Christmas this year." — Amazon Customer
A cute lil' insect catcher you can set in a plant
Reviewers note that these work best if you put them somewhere the flies are already attracted to — these will definitely trap them, but they won't attract them on their own. Promising review:
"A must for your plants. Great for all those fungus gnats near my plants! Saw this shown on a TikTok used in a vivarium enclosure and just had to try it. Works great and is very attractive looking." — Mac
A longline sports bra that's comfy, supportive, and versatile
Promising review:
"I never, never, never leave reviews on products, but with this one, it's well well worth it and I haven't even worked out in it yet! I'm a 36DD (I ordered a large for reference), so finding a good, supportive sports bra can be a bit difficult to find. I found this one the way a Gen Z'er does: TikTok. And the so-called 'Lulu Dupe' is absolutely deserving of the praise it gets! This sports bra can even double as a tank top if you're running from the gym to get coffee or to home, so it's absolutely perfect!
It's such a cute top and I can't wait to see how well it supports my workouts! I bought it in dusty blue and I'll be back for more of the colors!" — Robert