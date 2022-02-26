25 Winter Beauty Products That Actually Do What They Say They Will

Popular items on the list:
An E.l.f. Lip Laquer glosses lips with serious shine if you want something hydrating on top.
Avarelle Acne Patches that make breakouts vanish overnight.
For nails specifically, CND SolarOil conditions cuticles with almond oil and vitamin E so you can say goodbye to dry skin.
L'Oreal Voluminous primer mascara
It goes on white and adds additional fibers to lengthen and thicken lashes. Using a primer like this one actually makes it easier for makeup removal and results in less lash fallout. Easier makeup removal results in less irritated skin, which your sensitive winter complexion would probably prefer. The primer base adds a noticeable amount of fibers to thicken my thin lashes
, which gives me a full lash look. Get it from Amazon for $6.74.
Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink liquid lipstick
It lasts for up to 16 hours on the lips. With an abundance of shade options, you'll have a new go-to lipstick for any cold weather event you have coming up.
Promising review:
"This is perfect if you like a long-lasting matte lipstick. I wore it for my wedding; the lipstick lasted through hours with food, kissing, and heat without smudging or any change in how it looked. I have eaten fried chicken, burritos, pasta and tons of other things while wearing this lipstick and it stayed on perfectly without needing any real touch ups.
Seriously my holy grail liquid lipstick." — Amazon customerGet it from Amazon for $7.91 (available in 35 colors).
An E.l.f. Lip Laquer gloss
Promising review:
"Even during this stay-at-home era, I continue to wear at least basic makeup to make ME feel good. This gloss is a perfect color and the price can’t be beat. Also appreciate that it’s both flavorless and fragrance-free." — Karen Templeton
Get it from Amazon for $3 (available in five shades).
Bioré deep cleansing pore strips
Promising review:
"These deep-cleansing pore strips are amazing! I warm up my face with hot water and leave areas for application wet, then apply the strips! Having acne prone skin, this really removes all the blackheads!! I also take a face strip and cut it in half for chin and forehead." — kat12
Get a pack of 14 from Amazon for $7.62.
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
It infuses skin with shea butter and calms with oatmeal so any flaking skin can stop, well, flaking. This is thicker than your typical face cream, and great when that lightweight one you currently own just isn't cutting it for those freezing temps outside.
Promising review:
"I absolutely LOVE this moisturizer. There isn’t much I haven’t tried in the way of skincare, and this product really stands out! It has an amazing, thick texture and a lovely scent. I was blown away when I put this cream on my face. It felt so soothing and took away the redness! I can’t recommend this moisturizer enough to anyone who has sensitive skin, has a skin condition like eczema, or is like me and uses strong skincare products. Plus, it’s incredibly moisturizing. That being said, it is not one of those moisturizers that you use and it instantly soaks right into the skin. This cream does actually feel like a cream, but I wouldn’t say that it feels greasy. I will always have a big tub of this stuff around for sure. It really does work wonders on dry skin!" — ilamarie10
Get it from Amazon for $35.50.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer
It gives the illusion that you've gotten your beauty rest, especially after having taken your dog out in the snow at midnight, 2 a.m. and
6 a.m. This brightens and covers dark circles so you'll look fresh throughout the day.
Promising review:
"Best coverage for under-eye bags and dark circles! I have used a lot of expensive eye products in the past and this has them all beat.
I have light to medium olive complexion and was perplexed as to what color to choose. I went with the Brightener and it was a perfect match. My daughter is darker olive and it also looks good on her. Looks and feels great and can't beat the price
." — Ana R.
Get it from Amazon for $5.63+ (available in 13 shades).
Avarelle acne patches
These patches make breakouts vanish overnight. We all know the feeling of stress breakouts, regardless of the time of year — somehow they always show up unannounced. These also blend into the skin so they can be worn throughout the day and not just at night! Promising review:
"I’ve been experimenting with these for the last month and a half, and I am in love. They are really thin and blend into my highly freckled face incredibly well...I have gone out in public twice with them on, because when I did my last second mirror check before I got out of the car, I didn’t notice I had them on!
While they absolutely help clean out the skin underneath, the biggest thing it does for me is stops me from touching my face. When I'm stressed out, I will absentmindedly touch/run my hands along my face and jaw constantly. Now, when I notice I’m doing that, I run into the bathroom and put these on any spots I have. Since they are thin and stick really well, I am able to leave them alone and stop touching my face.
" — MelsBells
Get a box of 40 round patches from Amazon for $6.95.
Moroccanoil curl defining cream
It defines and preserves curls so they stay intact and bouncy all day even if you're tossing on a beanie. Static-y, dried-out curls? No thanks.
Promising review:
"I love this stuff!
It can be used alone and it will keep my curls soft and nice. If it's humid out I still use a small amount of gel to finish it off to keep it from frizzing out but I think this is my favorite curl cream by far.
I use Moroccanoil
to moisturize my curls first, then this, and then gel
if needed based on weather. I highly recommend this!" — Erica Bruno
Get it from Amazon for $14+ (available in two sizes and in a value set).
Lanolips 101 ointment superbalm
It rejuvenates chapped lips, which is a MUST this winter. Apply this balm wherever else you need some extra moisture as well, including cuticles, skin, etc.
Promising review:
"I've had dry lips forever, and they tend to flake and crack. Any lip balm that I had used would work for maybe an hour before I need to reapply. This balm keeps my lips so hydrated and moisturized all day long!
I even like to apply it at night as a 'lip mask' and I wake up with nicely hydrated lips. It's a little overpriced, it a little goes a long way. I'll never repurchase another brand of lip balm again.
" — Ellen
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
CND SolarOil
It conditions cuticles with almond oil and vitamin E so you can say goodbye to dry skin. Your hands deserve some TLC after all that snow shoveling you've been doing lately.
Promising review:
"I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. A friend recommended a nail strengthener they saw on QVC. It was quite pricey and I wanted to make sure it was worth it so I read the reviews. One of the comments said just buy SolarOil. Since it was much more affordable than the QVC stuff, I tried it. I bought it in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day.
I then bought the big 4-oz refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" — Diana
Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
Nizoral anti-dandruff shampoo
Promising review:
"I don't even know where to start! I'm so grateful for this product and for all those people who wrote their reviews! I got it yesterday and of course I tried it the same day. After ONLY ONE DAY — yes, only ONE DAY, you guys can see the HUGE DIFFERENCE!!!! If you're having problems like me please buy this! It will help you a lot." — Ross33
Get it from Amazon for $14.84.
Kiss strip eyelash adhesive
It's way easier to apply than the glue that typically comes with faux lashes. It's got an easy-to-use brush-on applicator, and the product doesn't irritate the eyes.Promising review:
"This product is heaven-sent!!! I absolutely love this lash glue. I developed really sensitive eyes using the hair glue to apply my lashes but with this glue I feel safe, confident and back to my normal lash wearing life. Thank you so very much, this product is a life saver. I can bathe in my lashes, swim, wash my face, and not worry about them coming off, that's the best thing ever for me. The adhesion is everything, and it is super easy to remove. You can wear your lashes for as long as you want." — Kacianne Fagan
Get it from Amazon for $2.99.
Hair Dance dry shampoo powder
Promising review:
"I love that this is a powder and not a stinky aerosol spray. That also means that this lasts MUCH longer. I use it every other day when I don't wash my hair since I have very oily roots. I've been using it for almost a month and barely any is missing out of the bottle. A little goes a long way." — R.G.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
Beauty By Earth Self Tanner
Promising review:
"This is the best on the market! It’s so hydrating and keeps color for a long time. I love how it doesn’t streak and has a very pleasant smell. The application is as easy as it gets for self tanner. I’ve purchased about 5 bottles so far and will continue to purchase! I would definitely recommend trying this out!" — Maddie
Get it from Amazon for $31.99.
Aunt Jackie's Curls & Coils detangler
Promising review:
"This. Is. LIFE! Seriously. I am Black, with 4c hair that has the tightest coils on the planet! I struggle to retain moisture in my hair. If you need something to truly moisturize your hair and keep it moisturized this is your product! My hair is soft, the curls spring back like they are reborn again.
We call this that SNAP BACK! It tames frizz, thickens, moisturizers, and softens! I diluted two tbsp of the product with a cup of water, put it in a spray bottle and use it as a leave in. This stuff is miracle in a bottle!!!! — Shonda C.
Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
Cuticle Guard Tape Kit
The kit includes two latex polishes and tweezers.
Promising review:
"I got this to brush all around my cuticles to make sure that the dip nail liquids and powders don't get on my cuticles. It's super easy to use, love the pink color, and when you're done it peels off easily, leaving sharp, clean edges behind. It actually makes doing your nails faster. One tip: Once it's dry, don't let your fingers touch, as the product sticks to itself and you'll end up having it peel off before you're done! Great product. I'd be frustrated cleaning up my cuticles afterward if I didn't use this." — JT
Get it from Amazon for $8.94.
Dr. Teal's Foaming Bath
Promising review:
"I would say that this is my all-time favorite bubble bath, but the fact is, since I found it, I haven't tried any other. I am sure there are others just as good. The bubbles are plentiful and sumptuous and cleansing. They don't dry out my skin like others have (though I cannot go so far as to say they moisturize). The scent is pleasant and soothing. This potion assures me a luxurious, relaxing bath time that will aid my transition into a good night's sleep." — Oakley
Get it from Amazon for $4.87 (available in two scents).
Seraphic Skincare Korean exfoliating mitts
Promising review:
"I bought these mitts from a friends recommendation. I was pretty impressed with how well they worked. I have keratosis pilaris on the backs of my arms and the mitts drastically reduced the visibility after one use. I took a picture of my bathtub after I was done using to show how much dead skin came off! I would recommend soaking for a nice long time to soften your skin previous to using." — Lisa
Get it from Amazon for $7.49.
Biossance Sheer Mineral Sunscreen
Promising review:
"I LOVE this. It is moisturizing but not greasy, no white cast at all and is easy to put on
. Some mineral sunscreens are hard to spread around. This one is amazing. It’s the only one I’ve tried that I can stand to wear every single day. It’s also reef safe and non toxic, and budget friendly?! I will use this forever. I’m so happy they came out with a jumbo size!!! I highly recommend. I loved it so much I bought my mom and sister one as well." —Katelyn
Get it from Amazon for $16+ (available in three sizes)
Maybelline Master Chrome highlighter
Promising review:
"Wow, this is a vibrant highlight. The rose color looks beautiful on my skin but I have to use a VERY light hand when applying. It almost looks like a large pan of eyeshadow and can easily look like a stripe of eyeshadow across your cheeks. If you enjoy a bold highlight then this is for you. The quality is up there with high-end. If you're fair I'd definitely get the rose gold over the other colors." — C. Wallace
Get it from Amazon for $4.86+ (available in four shades).
Annatato Eyebrow Soap
It grooms brows into a budge-proof finish, even if it's an incredibly blustery day outside. Fluffy brows are all the rage right now, so if you're wearing less makeup this season, you can still feel put together with a product like this one.
Promising review:
"I had been on the hunt for a product like this for the longest time. I have full eyebrows with hairs that don't seem to want to say in place. I came across this product, and at first, I was hesitant to buy it, I didn't think it was going to work but let me tell you, I've been having good eyebrow days because of this product. The application process is easy and the soap doesn't dry as fast, so you have time to brush your eyebrow hairs to the desired style or fill in your eyebrows. This soap doesn't leave a white residue. I've used this soap for my flyaways too that are hard to tame. I highly recommend this soap, not only because it's so inexpensive, but also because it works! I will be making another purchase before they sell out." — Nallely Gonzalez
Get it from Amazon for $7.49.
Bio Oil
Promising review:
"I put this on at least 1–2 times daily since I received this two weeks ago. I use it on my belly where I have stretch marks from my pregnancy and I also use it on my face, and it helps moisturize my dry skin. I can tell my face is clearing up from my months-long acne breakout AND I use the oil on my underarms after I get out of the shower to try and lighten them up. Since my pregnancy, my underarms had gotten kind of dark and I'm embarrassed to even raise them if I have a tank top on... It looks to be helping my discoloration on both my face (from my acne) and underarms and I feel like my stretch marks look different as well. Very impressed with this product. I will continue to use and hope to see even better results!" — Valerie
Get it from Amazon for $8.92+ (available in three sizes).
Haus Laboratories lip gloss
Promising review
: "I typically hate lip gloss, but this lip gloss is not sticky at all and is actually so smooth! The color pops nicely
and it makes your lips appear fuller and smoother. It also lasts ever eating and drinking. I’m usually a huge matte lipstick person, but I fell in love with this gloss." — Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $18 (available in 31 shades).
A reusable Revlon oil-absorbing roller stick
Promising review:
"This rolling device is like pure magic... You simply roll it around your oily areas and BOOM, the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again!
This is an item that #tiktokmademebuyit for sure! I saw a video on TikTok and immediately went on the hunt only to be disappointed that this item was sold out everywhere! I eventually got added to a waiting list here on Amazon and once they had it in stock again, they charged my card and sent it my way! If you have the chance to purchase this and you have oily skin, get yourself on the waiting list if you need to and just kick it until it shows up. You will be pleased. Thank me later." — Veronica Cooper
Get it from Amazon for $10.48.
Revlon Blow-Dry Brush
It provides the blowout experience you get at the salon for a fraction of the price. The last thing you want to do in the winter is dry out your hair from too much shampooing, so, blowing it out will create a long-lasting hairstyle you can work with for a few days!
Promising review:
"Could not be easier. Distraught that I didn’t buy this before. Amazing amazing amazingggg hair tool, would recommend for everybody. I have waist-length wavy hair (fine and medium thickness) and can get my blowout done in 20 minutes or less." — Simon Gracia De Torres
Get it from Amazon for $34.88 (available in two other barrel sizes).