25 Winter Beauty Products That Actually Do What They Say They Will

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

It infuses skin with shea butter and calms with oatmeal so any flaking skin can stop, well, flaking. This is thicker than your typical face cream, and great when that lightweight one you currently own just isn't cutting it for those freezing temps outside."I absolutely LOVE this moisturizer. There isn’t much I haven’t tried in the way of skincare, and this product really stands out! It has an amazing, thick texture and a lovely scent. I was blown away when I put this cream on my face. It felt so soothing and took away the redness! I can’t recommend this moisturizer enough to anyone who has sensitive skin, has a skin condition like eczema, or is like me and uses strong skincare products. Plus, it’s incredibly moisturizing. That being said, it is not one of those moisturizers that you use and it instantly soaks right into the skin. This cream does actually feel like a cream, but I wouldn’t say that it feels greasy. I will always have a big tub of this stuff around for sure. It really does work wonders on dry skin!" — ilamarie10