35 Kitchen Products So Efficient You Might Feel A Little Smug Using Them

A breakfast sandwich maker

Amazon

While it may be small in size, this maker can simultaneously cook an egg, toast bread, warm precooked meat and melt cheese into the perfect sandwich in less than five human minutes."Y’all, after reading the reviews I was super excited about getting this product.Calling all lazy people, breakfast lovers, and busy people out there!! It’s super easy to use. Plug it in, wait for the green light to turn on. Spray top n bottom compartments with oil spray. Open up the lower compartment and put the bottom of English muffin, cheese, and precooked meat, close. Open top compartment, crack an egg and put the top of English muffin. Set timer for four minutes. Once four minutes is up, slide the slider part over so that the top part of the sandwich meets the bottom part. Take out the sandwich using a spatula. Enjoy! It’s that easy. If you like bacon or sausage, just cook a batch of the meats before hand and put it in the fridge that way you don’t have to cook the meat every time you want a sandwich. I would recommend this product to anyone.The only thing to be careful with is that it can get really hot so use an oven mitt or something when handling the product. Easy cleanup. After the product is cooled down, I spray it with white vinegar and wipe it off with a paper towel or rag." — AndyOSU