35 Kitchen Products So Efficient You Might Feel A Little Smug Using Them

Universal jar opener > yelling at a stubborn jar of tomato sauce for a half-hour.
By Emma Lord and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

Adding a new tool to your kitchen can be a pretty big deal, especially if it works really well. Suddenly, you’ll feel superior to everyone around you.

When you pull out your automatic pan stirrer and get to walk away from your dinner for a few minutes, you’ll feel like you’re on top of the world. And when you use your rapid egg cooker to make the most perfect soft-boiled egg in minutes, your life may never be the same. We’ve rounded up these and 33 more products that are so efficient you’ll feel a little smug using them.

1
A tiny milk frother
Amazon
This creates rich, creamy froths in seconds, making you as powerful as the Starbucks mermaid herself. It also doesn't need to be plugged in, cleans with a quick stream of hot running water and is teensy for storing.

Promising review:"I’m a barista at Starbucks so obviously I know how I like my coffee. For a while, I was using an immersion blender to froth my milk for my morning cup of coffee, but it just wasn’t doing what I wanted it to do. I finally bought this frother and I’m so so happy with it!! It doesn’t need to be plugged in so it takes up way less space. It is a lot quieter than the blender, and I can use any size cup I want because the frother is so small. Not only can I heat up my milk for a hot coffee, but I can also use it just the same with cold milk for my iced coffee!! Highly recommend this product!!" — Heather Michael

Get it from Amazon for $17.95 (available in 32 colors).
2
A three-in-one avocado slicer
Amazon
This is small enough to slide into your utensil drawer — it'll more than earn its keep by taking care of those pesky pits and giving you slices so perfectly portioned you'll break your friends' Instagram feeds. This three-in-one tool can split an avocado with its pointy tip, remove the pit with its center, and make perfectly even slices with the bottom — a much safer alternative to using a regular knife and potentially falling prey to the dreaded "avocado hand."

Promising review: "So worth the space in the kitchen! This thing really does what it says. I love mine and use it all the time. Pit removal is super easy with this, no more knife-prying. I didn't think the cutting tool would be as effective as it is- but it works great as well. No complaints on this product — would buy again!" — K. Cyr

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3
A universal jar opener
Amazon
Attach this to the underside of a cabinet, and you'll never have to abandon making dinner and simply order takeout because you couldn't get a jar open. You can easily install it with peel-and-stick adhesive and the three included screws. It also works on things as small as nail polish and water bottles!

Promising review: "I've tried a million different tools and gadgets for help opening jars of all sizes, and each one had its own issues! Finally, someone has invented the perfect jar opener that is simple and requires no space in your kitchen drawers or counters. There was one reviewer who suggested placing the opener with the sharp end of the V closest to you and with it placed in the front, right corner under your cabinet. I followed those directions and it works perfectly and easily. I've already placed an order for another one as a gift for my sister." — cat lover

Get it from Amazon for $14.65.
4
An automatic pan stirrer
Uncommon Goods
After you own this tool, you won't have to spend the full half-hour before every meal babysitting the stove. For dishes on a low simmer, you can set the timer on this and go back to watching Netflix the way nature intended.

Promising review: "Honestly I laughed at myself for buying this. I stopped laughing the first time I used it! What a help! It freed me up to do other things while it stirred the sauce that needed constant attention. Bought another one! Not laughing now!" — Luvdvm

Get it from Uncommon Goods for $25.
5
A cold brew coffee maker
Amazon
This is so quick and easy to use that your blood might just become 90% caffeine soon. All you have to do is add coffee to the airtight brewer, add your water to the coffee maker and pop it in the fridge overnight. BOOM, caffeine city.

Promising review: "I have been drinking caffeinated beverages every day for half my life. Usually brewing hot then cooling it down with ice which was quite a process to do every morning. Then I came across this cold brew pitcher and thought I'd give it a try. It's great, easy to use and clean, very convenient, lasts for a couple of weeks, I love it! Making a pitcher of coffee takes less time than a normal brewer and makes enough for at least one cup a day for about a week, depending on how much coffee concentrate is used. I haven't used my normal coffee or espresso machine since I got this cold brew system. The coffee seems to taste better as well, not a huge difference but it's somewhat noticeable." — Birnbaum

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two sizes and three colors).
6
A breakfast sandwich maker
Amazon
While it may be small in size, this maker can simultaneously cook an egg, toast bread, warm precooked meat and melt cheese into the perfect sandwich in less than five human minutes.

Promising review: "Y’all, after reading the reviews I was super excited about getting this product. My family have used this product for a few months now and we LOVE it! Calling all lazy people, breakfast lovers, and busy people out there! You can have a sandwich in four minutes. Four minutes! It’s super easy to use. Plug it in, wait for the green light to turn on. Spray top n bottom compartments with oil spray. Open up the lower compartment and put the bottom of English muffin, cheese, and precooked meat, close. Open top compartment, crack an egg and put the top of English muffin. Set timer for four minutes. Once four minutes is up, slide the slider part over so that the top part of the sandwich meets the bottom part. Take out the sandwich using a spatula. Enjoy! It’s that easy. If you like bacon or sausage, just cook a batch of the meats before hand and put it in the fridge that way you don’t have to cook the meat every time you want a sandwich. I would recommend this product to anyone. It is also small so it doesn’t take up that much space. The only thing to be careful with is that it can get really hot so use an oven mitt or something when handling the product. Easy cleanup. After the product is cooled down, I spray it with white vinegar and wipe it off with a paper towel or rag." — AndyOSU

Get it from Amazon for $23.47+ (available in five colors).
7
A super compact eight-in-one spiralizer
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed, Amazon
This tool can do SO much. It grates cheese, juices fruits, cuts ribbons and more. All you have to do is change out one of the interlocking caps for a new function. Fresh squeezed OJ? Zoodles in the air fryer? Grated Parmesan on your pasta? Done, done, and done. (And you never have to say "when"!!)

Promising review: "LOVE THIS. I absolutely love this. So far I've used the thicker spiralizer, two of the grater things, and then the juicer. I love how easy this makes keeping everything together. And it's sharp so it actually cuts through things without you needing to work super hard to do it. The only thing I don't love is that the spiralizers are a bit hard to clean, but I guess that's with all of them? Not sure, this is the first I've owned. But, overall I'd recommend it :)" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
8
A popular microwave pasta cooker
Amazon
This makes cooking pasta somehow ... even ... easier? Truly all you have to do is put water and dry noodles in it, hit the microwave buttons and strain it right out of the container. Noodles on noodles, y'all.

Promising review: "I don't want to get all gushy over a pasta maker, but man...I really love this gizmo! I try to limit my monthly food expenditures and the Fasta Pasta helps me work in at least one inexpensive pasta meal every week. If not more. First of all, I like spaghetti — either with normal Prego-type sauce or sometimes just with butter and Romano cheese sprinkled on. But I'm lazy and impatient and don't like things that take a long time to make, with a bunch of steps, and a big clean-up afterward. The Fasta Pasta is perfect for me. I get the exact amount of correctly-measured spaghetti; it's faster than boiling water in a big pot then having to watch and stir the pasta; the pasta comes out perfectly cooked every time, and the cleanup is a snap. No big pot; no colander; no spaghetti fork to lift out the pasta. Just the easy-to-clean Fasta Pasta, and a pot to heat up the sauce. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!!" — Smilin Sam

Get it from Amazon for $16.98.
9
A set of three Swedish dish cloths
Amazon
Not only are these super adorable, but they're also machine-washable, super absorbent and designed with a cross-hatch pattern for easier scrubbing. Each one of these can replace over a DOZEN paper towel rolls.

Promising review: "I originally picked these up to use in lieu of nasty, nasty dishrags that invoke my inner THIS IS NOT CLEAN demon. Since then, I have used them for everything from cleaning the kitchen to wiping up spills. After use, just toss in the wash and they are ready to go again. They are a perfect size and do an excellent job on every task to which I have applied them. They come in a variety of fun prints and I have yet to wear one out. Paper towel usage has taken a real nosedive, which is a good thing given its relative scarcity at present." — sandra simpson-kraft

Get them from Amazon for $15.37.
10
A slim cutlery drawer organizer
Amazon
This is perfect for anyone who is looking to make the most of their drawer space and make it that much easier to put their cutlery away.

Promising review: "This was a quarantine impulse buy for me: I suddenly want everything in my home perfectly organized. This was great — the top row fits my set of steak knives and the bottom row holds miscellaneous knives for chopping." — MKB from CT

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
11
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner
Amazon
You can plop a packet into your sink, run a little water and let its blue magic fizz its way up to the top while clearing out all the gunk and gross smells from your culinary adventures in one go.

Promising review: "This stuff really cleans my sink and disposal of the foul odor that sometimes develops. I've tried everything to get rid of the smell from the garbage disposal: Vinegar, bleach, ice, various other products, baking soda, baking soda with vinegar, boiling water...nothing seemed to get rid of the smell for long, but this stuff does. I like it so much that I ordered it online because I couldn't find it again at the grocery store." — Carol L. Hill

Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.98.
12
A magnetic hanging utensil set
Amazon
The set includes (DEEP BREATH) a slotted spatula, spaghetti server, slotted spoon, solid spoon and a ladle, all designed to nest into each other so you'll have them at the tip of your fingers whenever you get ambitious in the kitchen.

Promising review: "We travel full-time and move every three months so everything has to be compact and packable. These replaced five other kitchen utensils that did not nest in each other. They sit on the counter ready to use. They are sturdy and have been used in nonstick ceramic and cast-iron pans. Very happy with this set." — Justice Talbot

Get the set from Amazon for $28 (available in three colors).
13
Or a 'Uni-tool'
Amazon
This show-off gadget functions as a slotted spoon, a turner, a solid spoon, a spatula and a cutting tool, so you can go full MasterChef without having to swap out your utensil every five seconds.

Promising review: "I love this Uni-tool. I use it for sautéing veggies, scraping bowls, browning meats, tasting soup, testing macaroni for doneness, etc. I like that I can taste test with the spoon side and keep working with the other side. I randomly told my husband I wanted one for Christmas, and I am so glad I did. It's a useful kitchen gadget to have." — Lori Price

Get it from Amazon for $19.22.
14
A snap-on pasta strainer
Amazon
Add this directly to the pot, and free your pasta from its hot juices in seconds while also sparing you storage space. Psst — these are a game changer for washing your fruit, too!

Promising review: "I've owned this for about six months, and I couldn't imagine cooking without it. I hate strainers. They are bulky and fill up the dishwasher, I'm lazy, whatever. This strainer is a lifesaver. Clip it on your pan, strain, and voila! And it is so easy to clean. A little hot water and it's good to go for the next round. I highly recommend this gadget, it will retire your current strainer." — Viola Evens

Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in five colors).
15
A rapid egg cooker
Amazon
It can make eggs soft, medium or hard-boiled in addition to poaching, scrambling and making omelets out of them. This gizmo is like a thousand potential brunches and meal preps in one.

Promising review: "You know those objects that are totally unnecessary, but you see them and fall in love and live forever in happiness with your random kitschy thing? This is that thing. I saw this egg cooker on a BuzzFeed list and, even though I am a fully functioning adult who has never had trouble cooking eggs before in my life, I knew I had to have it. I have not been disappointed. It makes especially lovely, perfectly round omelets with minimal cleanup required. Hard and soft boiled eggs cook evenly and taste great. The poached eggs are tender and melt in your mouth over toast." — Sonnet A. Fitzgerald

Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in six colors).
16
A pair of shredder claws
Amazon
Carve all your meats up faster than Wolverine can blink with these in your hands, sparing you and your measly fork from getting in a lengthy tug of war.

Promising review: "My pork shoulder always tastes good, but I'm too lazy to pull or chop it properly. These claws really made short, pretty easy work of that job. I used them just as described: I put the meat on and took it off, cut off a portion, dug in, and started pulling. You can make your pieces as big or small as you like. Much easier than with a fork or knife. They just work. I think, after writing this, I'm going to go put a shoulder on right now." — Edwin C. Kebschull

Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in two colors).
17
A silicone baking mat
Amazon
Add this to your sheet pan, and you'll be able to roast big batches of veggies with all your favorite sauces and seasonings without worrying about your pans (or wasting parchment paper).

Promising review: "I like to do what I can to reduce my carbon footprint but I don't want to make my life unnecessarily difficult or ineffective. These mats allow me to eliminate the use of foil or parchment paper on my baking sheets, thereby saving money and being that much less potential product in the landfill. So far I have baked breadsticks and roasted vegetables on them, and they work like a charm. The heat distribution is great and they're nonstick without using spray or oil. If I had a complaint, it would be that they're a little hard to clean by hand due to how bendy and flexible they are and the fact that oil and grease seem to want to stick to it like a magnet. It isn't a big deal, though, and I'll be buying more of these." — Michelle Daniels

Get a set of two from Amazon for $15.29.
18
A weekly meal planner
Amazon
You can use this to map out all your grocery needs in advance — particularly handy if you're trying to cut costs or save time ordering groceries. You can stick the list on your fridge. It has the meal plan on one side and a perforated "shopping list" you can tear off and take with you on the other side.

Promising review: "I ordered this meal planner not long before COVID and have since found it very useful. I usually use a grocery list app but have wanted to use paper lately, so this is perfect for meal planning and has a paper list." — Veronica

Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
19
A bread warming blanket
Uncommon Goods
This heats up in a mere minute so you can enjoy the majesty of fresh! warm! bread!!! for the entirety of your dinner. Psst — you can also try this on loaves that have long since come out of the oven (without doing things that might affect the texture, like using a microwave or oven).

Promising review: "This exceeded my expectations. It's big, heavy and sturdy and holds shape however you wrap it. It's a really unique item." — Nsartist

Get it from Uncommon Goods for $30 (available in two colors).
20
A pair of herb scissors
Amazon
Made with five blades, so you can have fresh herbs in all your salads and sprinkled on all your favorite dishes, with so little effort that you'll be whipping this out three times a day.

Promising review: "I like to grow herbs and use them in salads, soups, and many other recipes. I received these Jenaluca Herb Scissors as a birthday gift, and can't believe how fast and easy it is to cut up cilantro, basil, parsley, lovage, etc. My husband tried them today too for the first time while making guacamole, and found that slicing the cilantro went very quickly. The storage case-cleaner is very efficiently designed too. I ordered four of these sets to give as gifts." — Lucille P. Nawara

Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
21
A pineapple cutter
Amazon
Use this genius tool to peel, core and slice up your fruit in a quick and orderly fashion, so you can stop pining for your pineapple and start adding it to your dishes for an unexpected tangy twist.

Promising review: "We can buy pre-sliced pineapple from our grocery store, but in these days of Covid, knowing no one is breathing on my food, well, it's reassuring. Very easy to use. Just cut the top off the pineapple, center the slicer and twist the slicer it pulls itself down through the meat of the pineapple leaving the center (pulpier) core and outside shell. Couple of minutes and it's done!" — Ron M.

Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
22
A rapid grape, strawberry and tomato cutter
Amazon
You can safely get perfect halves for any genre of salad you're consuming, whether it's a straight-up fruit one or a traditional veggie one. You can also use this to safely cut bagels and slices of meats that you're trying to cut through the middle of!

Promising review: "This item is the best kitchen helper. The first time using it I was apprehensive about it really working, but it works like a charm. Put my tomatoes in first literally slicing them immediately, then my green olives...perfect. I know I will be making more salads and healthy veggie trays with this food cutter." — Mrs. Cynthia A. Sager

Get it from Amazon for $12.95 (available in four colors).
23
A compact electric hand mixer
Amazon
Easily whip your creams, mix your doughs and meringue your egg whites with this hand mixer without causing a whole two-act-with-intermission production like its larger counterparts. This beater has three speeds, and storage is a cinch — you can unhook the beaters and pop them on a storage clip on the side of the mixer, then slide it right back into a drawer.

Promising review: "I needed to get a new hand mixer after I lost one of the whisk parts on my super old one. I live in a pretty small house, with limited storage so I wanted something that wasn't going to take up too much space. I also wanted a solution to the lone whisk that I seemed to always lose. This was it! It is cute but also I love that the whisks attach to the body and the cord can be easily wrapped around it. I use it a lot and haven't had a problem in almost a year. I do wish that it had more speeds on it, but besides that I have no complaints." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available four colors).
24
An 'Angry Mama' microwave cleaner
Amazon
This uses vinegar and water to blow hot steam into your microwave oven and loosen up all the old food and stains in a mere seven minutes.

Promising review: "This product is so amazing, I'm going to get one for all of my children. I am a teacher, and I let my students use my microwave. Usually it takes me half an hour of scrubbing after 31 students have made popcorn, and heated up lunches. This time I used the product, and I literally spent less than one minute just wiping down the microwave!!! I will now keep one in my classroom, and one at my home. A miracle product that actually does what it says, remarkable!!!" — Desiree Barlow

Get it from Amazon for $8.18+ (available in four colors).
25
An air fryer
Amazon
You can cook so many different dishes in this using the power of rapid air technology that it'll spoil you for other methods of cooking forever. Perfectly crisped french fries, veggies and chicken wings in less than 20 minutes — no oil (or patience!!) required.

Promising review: "I have been thinking of getting an air fryer for a while now. The price point and the comments regarding customer service finally pushed me to purchase this fryer. The best cooking gadget I have ever purchased! I have had it for four days and have used it every day! I have made fries, fish, shrimp, potatoes, and bacon in this marvel! The flavor is amazing and I have not used any oil yet. I did purchase an accessory kit but have not used it yet — still making things as it came. I am great at burning things in the pan and in the oven. I really like how you can open the basket to check the food as it is cooking without losing the time or the temperature. I have not burned one thing! It is extremely easy to clean! It is large, but I WILL make room for it on my counter!" — CK

Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in four colors).
26
A stainless steel slicer
Amazon
This will get you *chef's kiss* levels of perfectly sliced cheeses without struggling to eyeball them with a knife, whether you want the thick "I'm putting you on a Ritz cracker immediately" kind or the paper-thin "mayhaps I will top my pasta with Parmesan" variety. You can adjust the wire in the slicer to get your desired thickness (and it even comes with an extra wire in case the first wears out).

Promising review: "Cheese is considered a major food group in our house, so replacing our broken slicer was an absolute necessity. This slicer is an absolute dream. It's very sturdy (without being too heavy) and it cuts extra sharp cheddar as if it were room temperature butter! Don't waste your time and money on a cheap slicer — this one will probably last for years." — StillontheEdge

Get it from Amazon for $10 .
27
A mini waffle maker
Amazon
You'll quickly put IHOP to shame when you churn out adorably sized, perfectly cooked waffles in this little machine. Plus, you can make hash browns, paninis, biscuits and even (gasp) PIZZA.

P.S. Here's a whole slew of inspo from an article on surprising things you can make in a waffle maker (waffled tomato grilled cheese, y'all) if you need some boredom busters to get you started.

Promising review: "YES! Tiny Eggo-sized waffles! Put anything into it — hash browns, tater tots, waffle mix, canned biscuits! Add nuts and berries and things! It even comes with a little recipe booklet! It fits in the palm of your hand, you could literally stuff it in the back of a drawer, but you won't, because as soon as you get it everyone wants mini waffles for every meal. It heats up super fast and is a breeze to clean. If you're making a whole mess of waffles, be sure to give it a quick spritz of nonstick spray every couple waffles or so, so it doesn't rend your delicious waffles asunder. Excellent value." — Bryce Pierce

Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 19 colors and waffle shapes).
28
A set of stackable fridge drawers
Amazon
With these in your fridge, you'll never reach in for a seltzer and have three bags of shredded cheese and an apple fall out on you again. The transparency of these is also great because it reminds you to eat your fruits and veggies before they go bad!

Promising review: "Excellent organization system! I once opened the fridge often, always looking for something I hadn't seen the last time I checked. The thing is — I often found something new because it just wasn't organized in a functional way. Now, with this system, I find what I'm looking for the first time. And when a bin is empty, I know I need to buy more of that product and just ask my smart home to add that item to my shopping list. Very grateful for the sense of calm and control that this fridge organization system has given me, and for all of the food that is no longer going bad in the back of the fridge!" — Chelsea T.

Get a set of six from Amazon for $34.99.
29
A small but effective rice cooker
Amazon
You can make 8 cups of rice in this, and then neatly pop it into the dishwasher when you're done. It also comes with a built-in steamer, so if you're like, "Get this bread! But also these veggies!!" you can prep them at the same time.

Promising review: "I’d like to say I’m a decent cook and pretty good baker. I can make recipes from scratch and they turn out very well. I love baking more than anything. With that being said, I can NOT make rice on the stove for the life of me. Probably not a bad thing since I dislike rice, but I’m trying to get used to it. This rice cooker is a godsend when it comes to cooking rice. Add water, add rice, add some flavorings if need be, and BAM! Press a button and walk away." — Baby Stego

Get it from Amazon for $29.92 (available in two styles).
30
A small collapsible three-tier cooling rack
Amazon
This is perfect for when you want to cook or bake a bazillion things at once, but don't quite have the counter space for it. This is basically a counter multiplier, y'all.

Promising review: "I really like the clever and functional design of this cooling rack, especially for limited counter space kitchens as mine. I use this for lightweight baked goods such as cookies and croissants. I have not tried it yet for heavier items such as pies, but for those, just attach the racks on both sides for support. What I love most is this rack folds up for storage — a clever space-saver when stored too. All around, great product design with good quality construction. Highly recommend for lightweight baked goods." — myreview

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
31
A pancake batter dispenser
Amazon
Making pancakes will be so easy with this that they miiiight just replace every meal. It not only saves you extra cleanup by letting you mix the ingredients directly in it, but it also squeezes out perfectly round pancakes straight from the nozzle.

Promising review: "Super glad I purchased this. So much easier and faster-making pancakes. Much cleaner filling cupcakes. Easy to clean. Super easy to use. No issues with leaking. Has held up fine in the top rack of the dishwasher. Being that I’m lazy and hate dirtying extra dishes, I mix my batter directly in the dispenser." — Ams

Get it from Amazon for $18.46.
32
A personal blender
Amazon
You'll never have an excuse to waste old berries that aren't living their best life anymore — pop them in here for a quick, delicious smoothie. PLUS, this saves you an extra step by blending it in a portable cup you can drink it from.

Promising review: "This blender works very well for my needs. It effortlessly blends frozen bananas, frozen berries, spinach and even kale. This actually works better than a magic bullet I've used in the past." — Lyndsey Teree

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in five colors).
33
OR for heavier-duty blending, a personal-sized NutriBullet
Amazon
With this, you can be the master of your own smoothie destiny — its powerful motor can blend nuts, berries and spinach alike, so you can get that fancy Whole Foods vibe in mere seconds right from your own kitchen counter.

Psst — you can drink right out of the blending cup, which is also dishwasher safe for easy cleanup!

Promising review: "I love this thing!!! I have never been a smoothie drinker. I have been having so much fun making smoothies now, though! I simply put in the liquid, toss in some veggies and/or fruit, some ice cubes and in less than a minute I have a yummy little drink. I like to add a handful of baby carrots to any fruit smoothie and this little machine has no problem whipping those up. I also rinse the blades off right after I’m done so I haven’t experienced any issues with it being hard to clean. I throw everything into the dishwasher when done and it cleans up great. I really love it and didn’t know how much I needed this until I got it! I would suggest getting an extra set of cups also! Very handy." — Curlygirl

Get it from Amazon for $48.78.
34
A collapsible microwave popcorn maker
Amazon
You can pop movie theater-level corn while using up only a Frisbee's worth of valuable space since this doubles as a serving bowl. All you have to do is add generic kernels and whatever oils or butters you feel in your heart, and you'll be raring to go.

Promising review: "This is a fast, effective and low-cost means to prepare popcorn. I got tired of paying a premium for microwave popcorn packets at the grocery. I didn’t want another appliance on my counter to air pop either. This was the perfect solution. I use inexpensive bulk popping corn, no oil or salt and I don’t have to worry about the metal in the microwave popcorn bags that gets extremely hot and scorches the upside down paper plate I have to put under the microwave bag each time. Plus, weren’t we told not to put anything metal in the microwave anyway? I pull the Salbree out, expand it and add a 1/4 cup of popping corn kernels in the base to the full line. I put it in the microwave for 3+ minutes and listen for the kernels to stop popping. Using the cool handles I lift it out of the microwave, give it a minute to cool and add just enough butter to give it flavor. Then I eat right out of the same bowl I cooked in. When done I dump out the few kernels that didn’t pop. I wash it out with dish soap and hot water, let it dry and then put it away for next time. Economical, safe, less oil and salt and only one bowl to clean. No new appliance and no metal in the microwave. Pure genius. A great value." — RobG

Get it from Amazon for $15.90 (available in 23 colors).
35
A color-coded knife set
Amazon
Not only will you have the perfect blade for each task, but you'll be able to avoid cross-contamination without having to pause and wipe everything down every time you transition to a new food. The set includes a chef's knife, paring knife, bread knife, slicing knife, utility knife and santoku knife.

Promising review: "This is my best buy of the month, and best knife buy of the year. Yeah, I've had sharper, better quality knives in the past, but for hundreds of dollars more. For basic kitchen use, this is the set to buy. I like that they're colorful because I've already been able to familiarize myself with which knife is which color and what I need to use them for. I haven't had to sharpen them yet and I've been using them pretty steadily for about a month. The blade cases they come with are extremely handy. I like that I don't have to use a knife block. These fit nicely in my drawer. At this price, they are worth every penny. I wouldn't have a problem spending $40-$50 for these knives." — GWP

Get the set of six from Amazon for $24.33.
