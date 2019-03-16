Twitter Scrambles To Hail Teen 'Hero' Who Egged Anti-Muslim Aussie Senator

Twitter fans are hailing the “hero” teen who egged an Australian politician for blaming Islamic immigrants for the horrific attack on two New Zealand mosques that killed 50 Muslims.
The 17-year-old smashed an egg on the back of the head of Queensland Senator Fraser Anning — on camera — as Anning was speaking to the press in Melbourne Saturday. The senator then turned and punched the boy in the face — twice — and the teen was tackled by Anning’s confederates, including far-right leader Neil Erikson, according to a reporter on the scene.
Police detained the teen, but he was released without charges. Victoria police said in a statement that an investigation is continuing, including into behavior by Anning and “others.”
Now the teen, who has not been identified by authorities, is an internet sensation. Supporters have launched a GoFundMe “Money for EggBoi” page to raise funds for legal fees and “more eggs.” By Saturday evening $17,000 had been donated (the goal was $2,000). Several bands offered him life-time concert seats on Twitter.
The teen is now part of a history of Australian egging. He was wearing a T-shirt with the same year (in Roman numerals) of a famous 1917 incident when Australian Prime Minister Billy Hughes was egged in Queensland while he campaigned for conscription to help the British war effort.
But the new hero seemed to have second thoughts about his political statement in what appeared to be a selfie video. “Don’t egg a politician,” he warned. “You’ll be tackled by 30 brogans at the same time. I learned the hard way.”
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that Parliament would pass a motion next month censuring Anning for his statements about the Christchurch attack. “I would normally not want to give this any oxygen, but I want to absolutely and completely denounce the statements made by Senator Anning,” said Morrison.
Anning blamed the Christchurch attack on the “increasing Muslim presence” in Australia and New Zealand. “Muslims may have been the victims today, usually they are the perpetrators,” he said in his controversial statement.