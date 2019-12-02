Jeremy Paige

Just when you think you’ve got the holidays covered, you remember you agreed to bring a dessert to your office party. Let’s take the stress out of at least one aspect of the holiday season with a simple seasonal recipe that’s perfect for any gathering. I present to you a super easy eggnog Bundt cake. And this one has a festive rum glaze.

This recipe amps up a plain old boxed white cake mix (because it’s the holidays and we’re busy) and makes it into something delightful and delicious. Incorporating spiced rum in the batter brings out all of the familiar flavors of winter, making you feel all warm and cozy on the inside. It also uses vanilla, nutmeg and cinnamon to replicate those seasonal flavors. Replace the milk you’d usually use in a cake mix with eggnog to give the cake a creamy texture while keeping it incredibly moist. It also adds another level of sweetness. Eggnog is a hard sell for some, but trust me on this one ― you’ll see eggnog in a whole new light.

The beauty of this recipe is in its simplicity. The cake is ready for the oven after just a few minutes of mixing. The glaze comes together with only four ingredients ― powdered sugar, more rum, more eggnog and cinnamon ― and it can be whipped up in the time it takes for the cake to cool.

This is just the thing to warm up you and your friends this holiday season.

Eggnog Cake with Rum Glaze

Ingredients

1 package (16.25 ounces) white cake mix

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3/4 cup eggnog

1/4 cup spiced rum

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 stick unsalted butter, softened

3 large eggs, room temperature

Non-stick cooking spray

For the Rum Glaze

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

2 tablespoons rum

2 tablespoons eggnog

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray a 12-cup Bundt pan with non-stick cooking spray.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together white cake mix, nutmeg and cinnamon; set aside. In a small bowl, whisk together the eggnog, rum and vanilla; set aside.

3. Using an electric mixer, beat the butter on medium-high speed until pale and fluffy, about 3 minutes.

4. Add the eggs, one at a time, and beat until combined, scraping the sides of the bowl as needed.

5. Add the dry ingredients in three additions, alternating with the wet mixture in two additions, scraping the bowl as needed.

6. Pour batter into prepared Bundt cake pan.

7. Place in oven and bake for 35 to 45 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted in the middle of the cake.

8. Cool in the pan on a wire rack for 30 minutes. Then invert cake onto a serving plate and let cool an additional 30 minutes.