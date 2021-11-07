Dionne Warwick Pops Up On 'SNL' To Remind Us What The World Needs Now Is Love

“Dionne Warwick” meet Dionne Warwick.

The legendary, actual singer turned up on “Saturday Night Live’s” comedy “Dionne Warwick Talk Show,” hosted by a Dionne Warwick version played by Ego Nwodim.

Advertisement

Nwodim has been doing the talk show sketches for close to a year, but this weekend was the first time the real person made a visit.

“I’m tired of interviewing people that aren’t legends,” quipped Nwodim before introducing Warwick.

Nwodim asked her: “Dionne, why are you perfect?”

Warwick responded: “My darling, I am not perfect. I’m just very, very good” — and was soon singing Burt Bacharach’s “What The World Needs Now.”

Advertisement