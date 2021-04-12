'Lost Golden City' Discovered In Egypt, Complete With A Mysterious Skeleton

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered a 3,400-year-old lost city near Luxor, believed to be the largest ancient settlement ever uncovered in the nation.

“Many foreign missions searched for this city and never found it,” Zahi Hawass, who led the team that made the discovery, announced on Facebook in a statement that said the city was “untouched” and “left by the ancient residents as if it were yesterday.”

They also found a seal calling the city “The domain of the dazzling Aten,” but Hawass has given it the nickname of “the Lost Golden City.”

Hawass said his team had been looked for the mortuary temple of Tutankhamun.

Instead, they found the city, which was active during the reign of Tut’s grandfather, Amenhotep III, who ruled from 1391–1353 BC.

“The discovery of this lost city is the second most important archeological discovery since the tomb of Tutankhamun,” Betsy Bryan, Egyptology professor at John Hopkins University, said in a news release, adding that the discoveries there will “give us a rare glimpse into the life of the Ancient Egyptians at the time where the Empire was at his wealthiest.”

The city is made of mud brick walls, some nearly 10 feet high. Many of the rooms contained the tools used in daily life as well as rings, scarabs, colored pottery vessels, a vat of dried or boiled meat and mud bricks with the seal of Amenhotep III.

They found a bakery, including the ovens, as well as a workshop and tools used for industrial activity such as spinning and weaving during the seven months of excavation so far.

“Everybody loves the thought of an exciting, untouched tomb, but actually this is probably more significant and more important than if it was a pharaoh’s tomb,” British archaeologist Hannah Pethen, who wasn’t involved in the dig, told NBC News. “We have a lot of tombs and we know a lot about them, but we don’t have a lot of evidence about how Egyptians lived and worked in their cities.”

They also found a very unusual skeleton: “a person found with arms outstretched to his side, and remains of a rope wrapped around his knees,” the statement on Hawass’ Facebook page said. “The location and position of this skeleton are rather odd, and more investigations are in progress.”

Archaeologists also uncovered a residential and administrative area, which is fenced in by zigzag walls ― which were unusual in ancient Egypt ― as well as a singly entry point, which may have been for security.

Hawass added that he hoped the discovery would help lead to a resurgence in tourism to Egypt.

