HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Affordable, multipurpose and effective beauty products that are flying just below the radar are one of our favorite topics to cover. We’ve seen it with heavy hitters like the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré moisturizer and Albolene cleansing balm. Now, we can add Egyptian Magic cream to the list.
Not too far off from products like Vaseline or Aquaphor, Egyptian Magic is less of a cream in the traditional sense and more of a balm that can be used for a near-unending list of applications. It promises to address split ends, fade stubborn acne scars, hydrate lips, soothe eczema and remove makeup in the same way you would use a cleansing balm.
It’s best-known use, especially on TikTok, is for slugging — a dermatologist-approved technique that involves applying an occlusive product as the last step in your nighttime skin care routine to lock in hydration and improve the efficacy of your other skin care products that are layered underneath.
Many TikTokers attest to its deeply hydrating and skin-improving ability — notably, former reality TV star Lo Bosworth, who referred to Egyptian Magic as her “holy grail” and said it leaves her skin feeling “perfect” in the mornings.
Egyptian Magic contains just six all-natural ingredients that are known to have deeply hydrating and healing properties. Its power comes from bee propolis and royal jelly — which studies have shown to promote wound healing and offer antimicrobial benefits to the skin — and the inclusion of antioxidant-rich olive oil and beeswax, which can offer lasting hydration.
The product claims to use a proprietary formula that was created by ancient pharaohs. While this is difficult to substantiate, The New York Times reported in 2007 that beeswax and olive oil were widely used beauty ingredients in ancient Egypt.
Outside of TikTok, other users of the stuff have said the cream has dramatically improved the appearance of keloid scars, combated skin discoloration, cured extreme dryness and healed burns. You can read more of these testimonials below or grab a tub for yourself from any of the above retailers to see just how “magic” it really is.
Promising Amazon reviews:
“I love this stuff. I go to sleep looking like a glow worm but in the AM, it’s all soaked up in my skin. I also have oily skin and have no issues using this as I have not experienced any breakouts.” — Loreezy
“Amazing balm/ salve style miracle cream!! I literally use it for everything from deep moisturizer to helping heal cuts sores or scrapes, feet/ heels.. it’s perfect and worth the price, last much longer than other creams I’ve purchased!!” — TT
“I have extremely dry skin. Like flaky sandpaper skin with past Accutane and nightly tretinoin use. THIS CREAM IS EVERYTHING! [It’s] very [moisturizing] and actually hydrates the skin rather than absorbing and nothing changes or [just sitting] on skin — this product actually hydrates the skin. Blown away!” — Shayla Jones
“I had to write a review about this amazing cream. First I want to start by saying that I am 52 years old and at the age of 24 years old I got these nasty little keloid [scars] on the left and right side of my face due to acne. During the time that I’ve had these keloids I have NEVER been able to get the redness to reduce. I always get questions about what happened, do I have a scratch? What happened? It always bothers me and nothing has ever helped. So I was looking at Amazon a month ago and I happened to come across this product. Today is Sunday and I applied the cream to my face Friday night before bed and also Saturday night before bed. I’m not going to say that the keloids are gone, but they are so much lighter. I was blown away at how fast this worked. I am now a life long customer and I will never not use this!! The best part is the price.” — Jeannie Behrens
“This works for moisture, discoloration, burns, chapped lips [and] so much more. I accidentally burned my entire face using a mixture of tea tree oil and apple cider vinegar without dilution (I know I know) and this was the only thing that helped me. My skin after it was healed (in three days) was sooo close to perfect! It was clear of all blemishes, [it was] bright, and sooo smooth. I also use this on my bikini area. The skin on my face is so sensitive that I could never find a moisturizer that didn’t break me out after two weeks of using it. This has been working for me for over a year now.” — Nique (This review was edited for length. Read the full review.)