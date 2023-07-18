“I love this stuff. I go to sleep looking like a glow worm but in the AM, it’s all soaked up in my skin. I also have oily skin and have no issues using this as I have not experienced any breakouts.” — Loreezy

“Amazing balm/ salve style miracle cream!! I literally use it for everything from deep moisturizer to helping heal cuts sores or scrapes, feet/ heels.. it’s perfect and worth the price, last much longer than other creams I’ve purchased!!” — TT

“I have extremely dry skin. Like flaky sandpaper skin with past Accutane and nightly tretinoin use. THIS CREAM IS EVERYTHING! [It’s] very [moisturizing] and actually hydrates the skin rather than absorbing and nothing changes or [just sitting] on skin — this product actually hydrates the skin. Blown away!” — Shayla Jones

“I had to write a review about this amazing cream. First I want to start by saying that I am 52 years old and at the age of 24 years old I got these nasty little keloid [scars] on the left and right side of my face due to acne. During the time that I’ve had these keloids I have NEVER been able to get the redness to reduce. I always get questions about what happened, do I have a scratch? What happened? It always bothers me and nothing has ever helped. So I was looking at Amazon a month ago and I happened to come across this product. Today is Sunday and I applied the cream to my face Friday night before bed and also Saturday night before bed. I’m not going to say that the keloids are gone, but they are so much lighter. I was blown away at how fast this worked. I am now a life long customer and I will never not use this!! The best part is the price.” — Jeannie Behrens

“This works for moisture, discoloration, burns, chapped lips [and] so much more. I accidentally burned my entire face using a mixture of tea tree oil and apple cider vinegar without dilution (I know I know) and this was the only thing that helped me. My skin after it was healed (in three days) was sooo close to perfect! It was clear of all blemishes, [it was] bright, and sooo smooth. I also use this on my bikini area. The skin on my face is so sensitive that I could never find a moisturizer that didn’t break me out after two weeks of using it. This has been working for me for over a year now.” — Nique (This review was edited for length. Read the full review.)