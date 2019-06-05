Stunning Photos Show Eid al-Fitr Celebrations Around The World

Muslims all over the world gathered this week to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The holiday is a joyous one; fasting is prohibited on the first day of Eid, given that observant Muslims abstain from food from dawn to sunset during the previous month. The name Eid al-Fitr translates to “Festival of Breaking the Fast.”

Celebrations typically include communal prayer, visiting with friends and family, and feasting on traditional foods. Many Muslim-majority countries honor the occasion with exuberant multiday festivals. See photos of Eid festivities from around the world below.

ABOVE: Filipino Muslim boys kiss their mother as they pose for pictures after Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Manila, Philippines, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Credit: Aaron Favila/Associated Press

GENT SHKULLAKU via Getty Images

This aerial photo taken on June 4, 2019, shows Albanian Muslims praying at Skenderbej square on the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Tirana.

Ulet Ifansasti via Getty Images

An Indonesian Muslim man spits fire during a parade as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr on June 4, 2019, in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

Paula Bronstein via Getty Images

Veiled Thai women take a selfie on the Talo Kapo beach enjoying Eid al-Fitr on June 5, 2019, in Pattani, Thailand.

Ammar Awad / Reuters

Foam is sprayed as a girl smiles during celebrations after Palestinians performed Eid al-Fitr prayers on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City on June 5, 2019.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Filipino girl walks toward a prayer area for Eid al-Fitr in Manila, Philippines, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

A child looks as Indian Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at a playground in Guwahati, India, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Ali Hashisho / Reuters

People ride a Ferris wheel in an amusement park during the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Sidon, Lebanon, on June 4, 2019.

RIZWAN TABASSUM via Getty Images

Young Pakistani boys look on as they exchange Eid greetings after offering prayers during Eid al-Fitr in Karachi on June 5, 2019.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Muslim girls show their hands painted with henna to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Muslim girl offers Eid al-Fitr prayers outside a train station in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

PRAKASH MATHEMA via Getty Images

Muslims offer prayers at the start of Eid al-Fitr at the Kashmiri Mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal, on June 5, 2019.

Muhammad Hamed / Reuters

Children play on a handmade swing, during the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Amman, Jordan, on June 5, 2019.

Khalil Ashawi / Reuters

A man dressed as clown entertains displaced Syrian refugee children during the first day of Eid al-Fitr in an olive grove at the north of Idlib countryside, Syria, on June 4, 2019.