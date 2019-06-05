Stunning Photos Show Eid al-Fitr Celebrations Around The World

From India to Thailand to Jerusalem, Muslims around the world marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan with food, family and festivities.
By Kimberly Alters and Chris McGonigal

Muslims all over the world gathered this week to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The holiday is a joyous one; fasting is prohibited on the first day of Eid, given that observant Muslims abstain from food from dawn to sunset during the previous month. The name Eid al-Fitr translates to “Festival of Breaking the Fast.”

Celebrations typically include communal prayer, visiting with friends and family, and feasting on traditional foods. Many Muslim-majority countries honor the occasion with exuberant multiday festivals. See photos of Eid festivities from around the world below.

ABOVE: Filipino Muslim boys kiss their mother as they pose for pictures after Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Manila, Philippines, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Credit: Aaron Favila/Associated Press

This aerial photo taken on June 4, 2019, shows Albanian Muslims praying at Skenderbej square on the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Tirana.

An Indonesian Muslim man spits fire during a parade as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr on June 4, 2019, in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. 

Veiled Thai women take a selfie on the Talo Kapo beach enjoying Eid al-Fitr on June 5, 2019, in Pattani, Thailand.

Foam is sprayed as a girl smiles during celebrations after Palestinians performed Eid al-Fitr prayers on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City on June 5, 2019.

A Filipino girl walks toward a prayer area for Eid al-Fitr in Manila, Philippines, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

A child looks as Indian Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at a playground in Guwahati, India, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

People ride a Ferris wheel in an amusement park during the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Sidon, Lebanon, on June 4, 2019.

Young Pakistani boys look on as they exchange Eid greetings after offering prayers during Eid al-Fitr in Karachi on June 5, 2019.

Muslim girls show their hands painted with henna to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

A Muslim girl offers Eid al-Fitr prayers outside a train station in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Muslims offer prayers at the start of Eid al-Fitr at the Kashmiri Mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal, on June 5, 2019.

Children play on a handmade swing, during the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Amman, Jordan, on June 5, 2019. 

A man dressed as clown entertains displaced Syrian refugee children during the first day of Eid al-Fitr in an olive grove at the north of Idlib countryside, Syria, on June 4, 2019.

