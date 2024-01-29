“I purchased this for neck pain that occurs after working on a computer all day. It’s does a great job of massaging and relieving tension. I like the heat feature and the fact that it changes massage patterns as you use it.” — Carol Fordham

“This massager was a game changer for me. I type all day and always have tight shoulders and upper back. This massager not only helps me to feel so much better, but it’s also saving me money from constantly going to get massages. This really does dig deep, depending on the pressure you put and I highly recommend this. Unfortunately it’s not very comfortable on any other part of your body except the shoulds and neck...it hugs them perfectly.” — Liz Chavez

“I like that this massager works on your shoulders and neck. As a person who sits most days at a computer. This is a great gift to myself. You can pull it lower on your shoulder to work lower or higher. It even has a plug in adapter for the car, which is nice because we go Tesla car camping some times. The only thing I would change is if it was able to hold a charge and then be cordless for a period of time, that would be nice.” — Shawna Bethel

“Well, I’ve finally done it, I’ve ensured that I never need a boyfriend again. This thing massages my back without complaining, and I can get a massage for as long as I want. This thing is actually amazing & has relieved my tension and pressure within the first use in a way that I never thought possible. BUY THIS.” — Courtney Jackson

“OMG- this is the best messager ever! It kneads the areas in you neck and back- so soothing. It really get in the areas you need as you can pretty much place the nodules where you need to. Easy to hook up. I love the car adapter so I can use it on long trips. My back issues are so much better! I was very skeptical- but I’m so glad I made this purchase!” — Seannee’ Horton