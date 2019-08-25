'Breaking Bad' Movie Starring Aaron Paul Gets Netflix Release Date

Buckle up, “Breaking Bad” fans.

A feature-length film about the TV series’ beloved meth cook Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) is slated for release Oct. 11 on Netflix, the streaming service announced Saturday.

The movie, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” will be broadcast at a later date on AMC, the cable network where the mega-popular series originally aired from 2008 to 2013, reported The New York Times.

“It’s a chapter of ‘Breaking Bad’ that I didn’t realize that I wanted,” Paul told the Times. “And now that I have it, I’m so happy that it’s there.”

In the record-smashing 2013 finale of “Breaking Bad,” science teacher turned meth kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston) sacrifices himself to rescue Pinkman from an Aryan Brotherhood gang. Fans worldwide wept at White’s demise.

Netflix on Saturday tweeted a minute-long trailer that features Skinny Pete (Charles Baker), one of Pinkman’s longtime friends in the TV series, telling detectives that he has “no idea” where his buddy went after escaping the gang’s compound.

“North, south, west, east, Mexico, the moon ― I don’t have a clue,” he says. “But yo, even if I did, I wouldn’t tell you. Because I’ve been watching the news same as everybody else. I’ve seen that little cage of his they kept him in. ... No way I’m helping you people put Jesse Pinkman back inside a cage.”

Speculation about a “Breaking Bad” movie has been building for nearly a year since The Albuquerque Journal first reported about the project in November. Cast and crew have remained completely tight-lipped about the production.

The movie, written and directed by “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan, takes place in the wake of Pinkman’s “dramatic escape from captivity,” according to a brief synopsis Netflix provided to the Times. “Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future,” the synopsis states.

The title of the movie appears to be a reference to Pinkman’s final scene in the TV series, in which he breaks through a fence at a Nazi compound in a Chevrolet El Camino and speeds into the night.

Paul would not tell the Times whether Cranston or any other actors from the TV series would appear in the movie, including Bob Odenkirk, who played attorney Saul Goodman and has since starred in the spinoff series “Better Call Saul.”

“All I can say, I think people will be really happy with what they see,” he said.