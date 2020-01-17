Food & Drink

Mexican Drug Kingpin's Daughter Launches 'El Chapo' Beer

El Chapo 701 beer gets its name from the time in 2009 when when Forbes named incarcerated kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo”Guzman the 701st richest person in the world.
By Jose Luis, Reuters

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Have a cold one,have an “El Chapo” beer. That’s the message of Alejandrina Guzman, whose company has developed a craft beer dedicated to her infamous, incarcerated kingpin father Joaquin “El Chapo”Guzman.

The beer is part of the “El Chapo 701” brand, which has already launched a clothing line, and gets its name from when Forbes named him the 701st richest person in the world in 2009. Forbes estimated his net worth at $1 billion at the time.

“This is an artisanal beer, with 4% alcohol. This prototype is a lager, and it’s made up of malt, rice and honey so it’s good,” said Adriana Ituarte, a salesperson for the brand. “And the idea is for it to be sold at bars that stock craft beer.”

A 355 ml bottle is due to be priced at 70.10 pesos ($3.73).

“El Chapo,” who shipped narcotics around the world and escaped two maximum security prisons before his final capture,was extradited to the United States in 2017 and found guilty in a U.S. court last year on a host of drug trafficking charges.

He was sentenced to life in prison.($1 = 18.7739 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Jose Luis Osorio in Guadalajara; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Dave Graham and Christian Schmollinger)

