Colorado Sheriff's Office Blasted After Tweet Showing Santa Getting Handgun Permit

A Colorado sheriff’s office found itself desperately backtracking following a furious reaction to a tweet showing Santa Claus getting a concealed handgun permit.

It was enough to convince parents to reconsider letting Santa come down the chimney.

Advertisement

Guess who came in to receive his Concealed Handgun Permit today? 🎅



Did you know the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued 49,750 Concealed Handgun Permits with another 2,560 awaiting to be issued?



For more info please visit our website: https://t.co/AbGrPigOUZ pic.twitter.com/ELmffXcfjA — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 3, 2021

A statement from the El Paso Sheriff’s Office Friday insisted there was no intent to be “insensitive,” but it is December and they wanted to involve Santa Claus in their tweet.

EPSO intended to highlight our staff in the Concealed Handgun Permit Office, not to be insensitive. Santa correlates to the month of December and we thought he would help to recognize our hard working staff. — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 3, 2021

The timing of the stunt was particularly painful because it occurred just days after four students were fatally shot—with a handgun — in yet another school attack.

Local residents — and observers from as far away as Australia — were not amused.

Respectfully, as an Australian, this sort of thing very neatly illustrates the US’s completely insane & deeply unhealthy relationship with firearms — a rotten recipe stealing bitch (@1c3B3rgMama) December 3, 2021

The thing you gotta understand is that there are like 200 million Americans who 100% agree with you and have no recourse to make it stop. — Katia Yaga🗽 (@kadska) December 4, 2021

I don't think the idea of Santa needing a handgun is as uplifting as you think it is — Fritz Kroncke (@FritzKroncke) December 3, 2021

I’m sitting here in downtown Oxford, MI, waiting for the candlelight vigil to start to pay tribute to 4 students who were murdered by a handgun smuggled into the school. But by all means, tell kids Santa carries a concealed weapon. — Joseph Johnson (@jage750) December 3, 2021

The families of the kids slaughtered in Oxford, MI would like a word. My daughter, who's best friend is fighting for his life due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, would like one as well.



THIS IS A REASON THIS KEEPS HAPPENING. — Mary Lynne Gibbs (@marylgibbs) December 4, 2021

Boy this is horrible PR for the El Paso County’s Sheriff Department, concealed carry AND Santa. Who thought this was a good idea? — hfb (@HarrietBurandt) December 4, 2021