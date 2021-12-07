Colorado Sheriff's Office Blasted After Tweet Showing Santa Getting Handgun Permit

A Colorado sheriff’s office found itself desperately backtracking following a furious reaction to a tweet showing Santa Claus getting a concealed handgun permit.
It was enough to convince parents to reconsider letting Santa come down the chimney.
A statement from the El Paso Sheriff’s Office Friday insisted there was no intent to be “insensitive,” but it is December and they wanted to involve Santa Claus in their tweet.
The timing of the stunt was particularly painful because it occurred just days after four students were fatally shot—with a handgun — in yet another school attack.
Local residents — and observers from as far away as Australia — were not amused.