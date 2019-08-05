Death Toll Rises In El Paso Shooting

The death toll in Saturday’s gun massacre at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, rose to at least 22 people on Monday, according to medical officials.

Two victims, including an elderly woman, died Monday at Del Sol Medical Center, one overnight and one just after 10 a.m. local time, according to David Shimp, the medical center’s CEO. They have not been publicly identified, he said, citing the families’ wishes.

The hospital received 11 people who were wounded during Saturday’s shooting, ranging in ages 35 to 82, Shimp said. As of Monday morning, two patients had been discharged, one had been transferred to another hospital, five were in stable condition, and one was in critical condition.

Shimp said that it was difficult to treat the patients, given the “indiscriminate” nature of the shooting.

Among the victims who have already been identified are Jordan and Andre Anchondo, who were buying school supplies. Jordan Anchondo died after shielding their 2-month-old son from the bullets.

The suspected assailant reportedly posted an anti-immigrant manifesto, and federal officials are investigating the shooting as an incident of “domestic terrorism.”

Another mass shooting occurred in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday morning — less than 24 hours after the massacre in El Paso.

In a speech from the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump blamed racism and white supremacy for the shooting. He did not acknowledge his own role in promoting such rhetoric.