U.S. NEWS

El Paso Suspect Indicted On Murder Charge

El Paso prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the man they say killed 22 people in the August 3 shooting.
EL PASO, TEXAS - AUGUST 04: Flowers and mementos are seen at a makeshift memorial outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass
EL PASO, TEXAS - AUGUST 04: Flowers and mementos are seen at a makeshift memorial outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting which left at least 20 people dead, on August 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. A 21-year-old male suspect was taken into custody in the city which sits along the U.S.-Mexico border. At least 26 people were wounded. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The suspect in the mass shooting in El Paso has been indicted on a capital murder charge.

An indictment announced Thursday charges 21-year-old Patrick Crusius in the August 3 mass shooting that left 22 dead. He is jailed without bond.

El Paso prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Authorities say Crusius confessed to targeting Mexicans in the shooting at a busy Walmart and believe he posted a racist, anti-immigrant screed online shortly before opening fire.

Most of those who died had Hispanic surnames, and eight were Mexican citizens.

Federal authorities plan to bring separate capital murder charges against the suspect.

The Department of Justice is investigating the case as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime.

RELATED...

MORE:

Society And Culture Crime And Justice Death Penalty Prosecutor 2019 El Paso Shooting
CONVERSATIONS