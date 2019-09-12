El Paso Suspect Indicted On Murder Charge

Mario Tama via Getty Images EL PASO, TEXAS - AUGUST 04: Flowers and mementos are seen at a makeshift memorial outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting which left at least 20 people dead, on August 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. A 21-year-old male suspect was taken into custody in the city which sits along the U.S.-Mexico border. At least 26 people were wounded. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)