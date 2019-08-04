These Are The Victims Of The El Paso Walmart Shooting

Those killed in Saturday’s mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas apparently included some citizens of Mexico.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that three Mexican nationals were among the 20 people killed in the attack. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that six Mexicans, including a 10-year-old girl, were among the 26 injured.

The 21-year-old man arrested for allegedly carrying out the attack is suspected of harboring racist and xenophobic beliefs. Authorities are investigating whether a four-page manifesto posted to the extremist online forum 8chan shortly before the shooting was written by the suspect, Patrick Crusius, a white man from a town near Dallas.

Thus far, only one victim of the El Paso shooting has been publicly identified. Jordan Anchondo, a 25-year-old mother of three, was fatally shot while shielding her 2-month-old son in her arms, her sister told The Associated Press.

JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ via Getty Images Evacuated people sit outside the Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday after the mass shooting that claimed at least 20 lives.

Anchondo was at the Walmart shopping for back-to-school supplies when she was shot. Her son was treated for broken bones, which her sister, Leta Jamrowski, said were the result of her mother’s fall.

“From the baby’s injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him,” said Jamrowski, 19. “So when she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that’s why he broke some of his bones. So he pretty much lived because she gave her life.”

Early Sunday morning, just hours after the El Paso slaughter, a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, left nine people dead and 27 injured, according to authorities. Police said they killed the suspected shooter. No information has yet been released on the victims.

Three mass shootings now have occurred in the U.S. in less than a week. Last Sunday, July 28, a lone gunman killed three people ― including two children ― and injured 12 at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California. It was initially reported that police killed that shooter, a 19-year-old, but authorities now say he killed himself as officers closed in on him.

This story will be updated as more names become available.