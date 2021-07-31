Elaine Thompson-Herah Wins 2nd Straight 100-Meter Gold In Blazing Time

Elaine Thompson-Herah’s shrieks of joy could be heard throughout the nearly empty Tokyo Olympic Stadium on Saturday night.

The Jamaican sprinter had plenty to yell about. She won the gold medal in the women’s 100 meters in an Olympic record time of 10.61 seconds, defending her 2016 Rio victory and completing a Jamaican sweep.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who was attempting to become the first woman to win the premier track event three times, finished second in 10.74 seconds, and countrywoman Shericka Jackson was third in 10.76.

JEWEL SAMAD via Getty Images Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah celebrates after her second straight Olympic 100-meter victory.

It was one of the fastest fields ever ― one that might have been even faster if American Sha’Carri Richardson had made the trip to Tokyo. Richardson had emerged as the best U.S. sprint hope, but lost her spot on the team when she tested positive for marijuana.

As it was, the lone American to make the final, Teahna Daniels, finished seventh in a time of 11.02.