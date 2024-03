The Best Home Workout Items For Older Folks, According To A Physical Therapist

An under-the-desk walking pad

: 3.9 out of 5If you've got a standing desk or a countertop that you use for your work-from-home setup, then consider popping a walking pad underneath. It's the easiest way to get your steps in without leaving the comfort of home. The slim Walking Pad folds in half and comes with wheels, making storage a breeze. It comes with a remote control, and you can also connect to it via app. It goes up to about 3.7 miles per hour and has two modes: automatic, which allows you to control how fast the belt goes using your feet and your own walking speed, or manual, through which you can set your walking speed using the remote.: "Surprisingly happy with this. I wasn't expecting to use or like this treadmill as much as I do. It actually looks good in my office, and I've been using it regularly. It's much easier to use while working than I expected (I don't use it on calls because of the noise) - perfect for heads down time. It has helped my back a ton. It's not fancy, and the app is pretty confusing to set up, but once I got the hang of it I was on cruise control. I also appreciate that it links up with Apple Health so I can see all my steps in one place. Overall super happy with the purchase and it's already paid for itself if you compare it to a gym membership. Pro-trip - unfold it at night before bed and you'll be way more likely to walk first thing in the morning instead of sitting down at your desk and getting lost in the work." — Allison Winston