The Best Home Workout Items For Older Folks, According To A Physical Therapist

Amazon Some home workout products for older people, including a pair of ankle weights and a Cubii under-desk elliptical machine from Amazon.

It can be difficult to stay on track with exercise in general. For older folks with mobility issues and age-related concerns, incorporating physical activity can be that much tougher. A solid at-home fitness routine can help make workouts accessible and comfortable, regardless of your personal circumstances.

We spoke with physical therapist Chris DeRosa to get his recommendations for the best home workout items for older people. DeRosa co-owns Davis and DeRosa Physical Therapy in Los Angeles and specializes in outpatient orthopedics.

“Workout gear is tough as there are a lot of products on the market and [depending on finances] some are more favorable than others,” DeRosa noted. Luckily, he recommended some effective home fitness products ranging from under $20 to more splurge-worthy options.

And, if you live near a park or a community pool, they are worth an outing, according to DeRosa. “Local parks and rec… sometimes have great senior programs that also allow [older people] to have more interaction with people, which is very important,” DeRosa said. He also recommended water aerobics: It’s “less stressful on joints and again you are in a group setting making it a great social event,” he explained.

Read on for DeRosa’s top picks for home workouts below.

DeRosa recommended this five-pack of bands to start off with.



“Routines with the bands can be used to build upper body strength and lower body strength and of course should never be painful when performing,” he said. “We always like to incorporate functional exercises, like sit to stand from a chair or bed and supported step ups as these are weight-bearing exercises that not only build strength but also help increase bone density [since] our bone density decreases as we age.” “Our number one choice is usually resistance bands with handles,” Chris DeRosa , a physical therapist and co-owner of Davis and DeRosa Physical Therapy in Los Angeles explained to HuffPost. “They are cost effective and come in varied resistance so people can use lighter or stronger bands if they feel the exercises [are] too easy or too hard."DeRosa recommended this five-pack of bands to start off with.“Routines with the bands can be used to build upper body strength and lower body strength and of course should never be painful when performing,” he said. “We always like to incorporate functional exercises, like sit to stand from a chair or bed and supported step ups as these are weight-bearing exercises that not only build strength but also help increase bone density [since] our bone density decreases as we age.” $18.80 at Amazon 2 Amazon A pair of ankle weights "Adjustable ankle weights are great for doing upper and lower body exercises and allow you to increase or decrease resistance as needed," DeRosa explained.



DeRosa recommended this pair of ankle weights, which are each adjustable from one to five pounds. They also have adjustable straps to ensure a comfortable fit. They're available in multiple colors and with higher weight offerings.

$23.99+ at Amazon 3 Amazon An under-desk elliptical machine "[The] Cubii elliptical machine is a great way to increase lower body strength, ROM [an exercise technique to improve joint flexibility and mobility] and build some cardiovascular endurance," DeRosa wrote.



The Cubii elliptical, which DeRosa specifically recommended, is compact, portable and offers adjustable peddling resistance. It fits easily under couches, arm chairs and desk chairs so you can enjoy a low-impact workout while sitting at home. It also has Bluetooth connectivity and an app that tracks your strides, time and more. $209.99 at Amazon (originally $229.99)$229.99 at Target$229.99 at Walmart Advertisement 4 Amazon Short balance activities, like the ones in this training book “Falls are one of the most common way seniors injure themselves. Incorporating safe balance training to a program is essential,” said DeRosa. He recommended this book to get started, and also noted that many older folks enjoy chair yoga to improve balance and overall strength. $17.85 at Amazon